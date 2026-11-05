Kuwait's new immigration law gives the Ministry of Interior power to deport any foreigner, even those with valid residence permits The law sets out three specific conditions under which a foreign national can be removed from the country One of the conditions grants the Minister of Interior broad discretion to order a deportation on public interest grounds

Kuwait has updated its immigration law to expand the conditions under which the government can deport foreign nationals, including those who currently hold valid residence permits.

Under the revised legislation, Article 20 empowers the Ministry of Interior to issue a deportation order against any foreigner within a specified period if certain conditions are met.

Kuwait tightens immigration rules, allowing deportation of foreign nationals with valid residence permits. Credit: Anadolu/Getty

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The amendment clarifies and strengthens several provisions that existed under the previous law.

3 grounds for deportation under Kuwait's new law

The law identifies three situations in which a foreigner may be deported:

1. If the individual cannot show a legitimate source of income

2. If the individual violates Article 19 of the immigration law

3. If the Minister of Interior decides that removing the person is necessary in the interest of public welfare, security, or morals

According to Mrrors, the third condition is particularly broad, as it gives the minister personal authority to order a deportation based on a judgement call about what serves the public good, without requiring a specific violation to have occurred.

What the law means for residents

The changes signal a tightening of Kuwait's approach to managing its foreign population. Holding a valid residence permit no longer provides full protection against removal, since the law now explicitly allows deportation even where residency documentation is in order.

Foreign nationals living or working in Kuwait are advised to ensure they maintain a verifiable source of income and comply with all conditions attached to their residency, including those covered by Article 19 of the law.

Kuwait has one of the highest proportions of migrant workers relative to its total population, making immigration policy a matter of significant concern for the large expatriate community residing in the country.

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Source: Legit.ng