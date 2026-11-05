Spain's Ministry of Inclusion approved the GECCO Order 2026, setting rules for collective hiring of foreign seasonal workers

The permit allows foreigners to work in Spain for up to nine months each calendar year under a fixed-term contract

Over 25,000 circular migrant workers arrived in Spain in 2025, a 25% rise from the previous year, mostly in agriculture

Spain has approved the Order for the Collective Management of Contracts in Origin (GECCO) for 2026, introducing a four-year seasonal work permit that allows foreign workers to carry out temporary jobs in the country under defined conditions.

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration published the order in Spain's Official State Gazette, setting out the legal framework for collective hiring agreements signed in workers' home countries and for circular migration programmes.

Spain opens a four-year seasonal work route for foreigners. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies and what does the Spanish permit cover?

The GECCO Order 2026 provides multi-year permits valid for up to four years, with possible extensions if workers meet the required conditions.

Under the scheme, holders can work for a maximum of nine months in any calendar year through fixed-term intermittent contracts. At the end of each employment period, workers must return to their home country before the next call-up.

The order sets out the following key conditions for participation:

1. Workers must not be residing in Spain at the time of application, as the scheme covers collective hiring from countries of origin.

2. Each batch of authorisations must cover at least 10 jobs to qualify for joint processing under the new model.

3. Employers must guarantee accommodation for workers throughout the entire period of activity and during each subsequent call-up.

4. Any change to accommodation arrangements must be reported by employers to the processing body.

5. Workers are subject to both permanent and circular contracting models, which can be processed generically or by name.

6. Permits may be extended beyond the initial four-year period if the stipulated requirements continue to be met.

The order has been updated to align with Spain's new Immigration Regulations (RELOEX), which came into force in May 2025.

Rights and guarantees that were previously included in the annual ministerial order on a year-by-year basis are now embedded in the RELOEX framework, providing more stable legal protections for workers.

Growth of circular migration in Spain

Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, said more than 25,000 circular workers arrived in Spain in 2025 to work in seasonal activities, describing it as a record that shows the growing importance of this type of migration.

According to the ministry, 25,767 workers from 17 countries took part in circular migration programmes in 2025, a 25% increase from 2024.

Activities were spread across 21 Spanish provinces, with agriculture accounting for the largest share. Over the past three years, more than 65,000 workers have participated in such programmes: around 19,000 in 2023, more than 20,000 in 2024, and more than 25,000 in 2025.

Women made up 92% of circular migration programme participants in 2025. Spain, France, and Morocco agreed on December 16 to launch WAFIRA II, a regional circular migration programme running from 2026 to 2028 that will support 3,000 Moroccan workers, mostly women, in seasonal roles across Spain and France.

Legit.ng reported that Spain explained four ways foreigners can get permanent residency in five years.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain listed nine conditions for foreigners to qualify for a second-chance residence permit.

Spain offers second-chance residence permit to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain offered a second-chance residence route to foreigners with expired permits.

The permit, classified as a temporary residence authorisation for exceptional circumstances, is available to foreigners living in Spain who previously held a residence permit not issued on exceptional grounds.

To qualify, the original permit must have been active at some point within the two years before the application date.

Source: Legit.ng