Ja Morant's full legal name is Temetrius Jamel Morant. He was born on 10 August 1999 in Dalzell, South Carolina. Morant was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Ja Morant's salary is $42,166,510 at the Portland Trail Blazers for 2026–27, making him one of the NBA's highest-paid point guards. The Grizzlies traded Morant to the Trail Blazers in a move that sees Memphis start anew and gives the two-time All-Star a chance to revive his career in Portland.

Ja Morant of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Steph Chambers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ja Morant's five-year, $197 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, signed in 2022, guarantees every dollar, with an All-NBA escalator that could have pushed the deal to $231 million.

with the Memphis Grizzlies, signed in 2022, guarantees every dollar, with an All-NBA escalator that could have pushed the deal to $231 million. His current annual salary stands at $42.1 million following his June 2026 trade to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he remains under contract through the 2027–28 season.

following his June 2026 trade to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he remains under contract through the 2027–28 season. Morant's Nike signature shoe deal, worth around $10–12 million per year , has produced three successful releases, with the Nike Ja 3 becoming StockX's top-selling new Nike model of 2025.

, has produced three successful releases, with the Nike Ja 3 becoming StockX's top-selling new Nike model of 2025. His career scoring average is 22.4 points per game across 330 regular-season appearances, alongside 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

across 330 regular-season appearances, alongside 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Ja Morant's net worth is estimated at around $50 million as of 2025–26, driven by NBA earnings, Nike and Powerade endorsements, and real estate holdings.

Profile summary

Full name Temetrius Jamel Morant Date of birth 10 August 1999 Birthplace Dalzell, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Height 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Weight 174 lb (79 kg) Position Point guard Current team Portland Trail Blazers Jersey number 1 College Murray State University Draft 2019, Round 1, Pick 2 (Memphis Grizzlies) Current salary $42,166,510 (2026–27) Contract total $197,230,450 (5 years) Net worth $50 million (est.) Social media @jamorant (Instagram)

What is Ja Morant's salary?

Five facts about NBA star Ja Morant. Photo: Soobum

Source: Getty Images

Ja Morant's salary is $42,166,510 at the Portland Trail Blazers for 2026–27, on a Designated Rookie Extension contract. He is ranked #30 in the NBA by annual pay and accounts for roughly 25.56% of the league salary cap.

That works out to approximately $811,000 per week based on his annual base salary, before endorsements and bonuses are factored in.

Morant signed a five-year, $197,230,450 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, with every dollar fully guaranteed and an average annual salary of $39,446,090. The deal was signed using Bird Rights in July 2022.

Ja Morant contract breakdown by season

Here is how his salary has escalated season by season since the extension kicked in:

Season Team Base salary 2023–24 Memphis Grizzlies $34,005,250 2024–25 Memphis Grizzlies $36,725,670 2025–26 Memphis Grizzlies $39,446,090 2026–27 Portland Trail Blazers $42,166,510 2027–28 Portland Trail Blazers $44,886,930

When Morant signed the extension, he could have reached $231 million had he earned All-NBA honours, but by missing the All-NBA team in 2023, he lost the opportunity to claim a roughly $40 million bonus.

The deal, signed in July 2022, was initially projected at $193 million and included performance-based increments that could have pushed its value to $231 million. It also contains a 15% trade bonus.

Rookie contract earnings

Ja Morant attends the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in New York. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Before the blockbuster extension, Morant's finances were already growing. When he was drafted in 2019, he signed a four-year rookie contract worth $39.6 million, with an average of about $9.9 million annually, fully guaranteed from day one.

Has Ja Morant been traded?

Yes, and it is the biggest move of his career to date. The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The trade was agreed on Monday, 29 June 2026, giving the two-time All-Star a chance to revive his career in Portland.

Memphis had by that point also traded Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., completing a full teardown of the core that was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. Once considered one of the league's most talented young cores, the Grizzlies won only one series in four playoff appearances with that trio.

Morant is under contract with the Trail Blazers through the 2027–28 season, currently in the fourth year of a five-year, $197 million designated rookie extension. The 27-year-old is eligible to sign a three-year, $178 million extension.

Morant had played only 79 games across three seasons because of off-court issues and injuries since his second consecutive All-Star appearance in 2023. He joins a young Blazers team fresh off its first playoff appearance since 2021, headlined by breakout star Deni Avdija.

Ja Morant career stats

Ja Morant of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles during a 136-129 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Morant, the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star, has averaged 22.4 points per game for his career. His playmaking numbers are equally elite.

Across 330 regular-season appearances (as of 28 October 2026), he averages about 22.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Season-by-season scoring highlights

Season Team GP PPG APG RPG FG% 2019–20 Memphis 67 17.8 7.3 3.9 47.7% 2020–21 Memphis 63 19.1 7.4 4.0 44.9% 2021–22 Memphis 57 27.4 6.7 5.7 49.3% 2022–23 Memphis 61 26.2 8.1 5.9 46.6% 2023–24 Memphis 9 25.1 8.1 5.6 47.1% 2024–25 Memphis 50 23.2 7.3 4.1 45.4% 2025–26 Memphis 20 19.5 8.1 3.3 41.0% 2026–27 Portland 3 16.3 6.3 2.7 58.8%

His accolades include being a two-time NBA All-Star (2022, 2023), All-NBA Second Team (2022), NBA Most Improved Player (2022), and NBA Rookie of the Year (2020). As a sophomore at Murray State, Morant became the first player in NCAA history to average 20-plus points and 10-plus assists per game in a single season.

Ja Morant net worth

Ja Morant's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure includes all his brand deals, NBA payouts, and investments.

His wealth comes from several streams:

NBA salary — over $149 million earned through the 2025–26 season, per Basketball Reference

— over $149 million earned through the 2025–26 season, per Basketball Reference Nike deal — a multi-year endorsement contract reportedly worth around $10–12 million per year

— a multi-year endorsement contract reportedly worth around $10–12 million per year Powerade deal — signed in March 2023

— signed in March 2023 Real estate — a 13,000 sq ft estate in Eads, Tennessee, sold in 2026 for a reported $3.23 million

— a 13,000 sq ft estate in Eads, Tennessee, sold in 2026 for a reported $3.23 million Car collection — multiple luxury and performance vehicles

Ja Morant's Nike shoe deal

After turning pro in 2019, Morant insisted on not even meeting with any other brands during negotiations before signing a multiyear, multimillion-dollar footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Nike.

The Nike Ja 3 was the 10th best-selling basketball shoe in the world in 2025, according to Fashion Network. Looking back at the 2019 contract, Morant earns around $10 million annually, plus additional income from shoe sales, promotions, and bonuses.

Resale marketplace StockX calls Morant a "sales phenom", reporting 40,000 transactions on Nike Ja 3s in 2026 alone. The shoe has been a hit since it first hit shelves — despite not launching until mid-2025, it finished as StockX's top-selling new Nike model of 2025.

Nike has also announced the release of the Ja 4 "NY vs. NY", a basketball shoe designed to complement Morant's explosive athleticism. The shoe pays tribute to New York City's streetball tournament held every summer.

He also signed a deal with Powerade worth $10 million in March 2023 — the first time in five years the brand had partnered with an athlete.

Where does Ja Morant live?

Morant expanded his wealth into real estate by purchasing a 13,000-square-foot home in Eads, Tennessee for $3.05 million. This French countryside-inspired estate features seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a game room, a wine cellar, a home theatre, and a modern kitchen. After his trade to Portland, Morant sold the house for a reported $3.23 million in August 2026, having listed it for $3.5 million in April.

Ja Morant's cars

His car collection includes a Rolls-Royce Dawn valued at approximately $370,000, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury SUV worth around $325,000, a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT priced at about $70,000, and a Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack valued at $56,000.

Latest Ja Morant news

Ja Morant and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrate a Lillard three-pointer during a 136-129 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

The biggest story of 2026 for Morant is his move to Portland. He was shut down for the remainder of the 2025–26 season due to a left elbow injury in March, having played only 20 games because of a combination of injuries and a suspension.

The Grizzlies closed the 2025–26 regular season with a 25–57 record before trading Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers in the off-season.

The move is seen as a big swing by the Trail Blazers under new owner Tom Dundon. Morant joins a crowded backcourt that also includes Jrue Holiday and the returning Damian Lillard.

According to sneaker data tracker Colendri, the Nike Ja 3 logged more than 14,000 minutes of NBA action among dozens of players during the 2025–26 season — underscoring how his brand remains strong even when his on-court appearances are limited.

FAQs

What is Ja Morant's salary? Morant's salary for 2026–27 is $42,166,510 at the Portland Trail Blazers, on a fully guaranteed designated rookie extension. How much does Ja Morant make a year? His five-year contract averages $39,446,090 per season, though his actual annual figure rises each year, reaching $44.9 million in 2027–28. Has Ja Morant been traded? Yes. The Memphis Grizzlies traded Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray in June 2026, ending his seven-year stint with Memphis. What is Ja Morant's net worth? Ja Morant is an American professional basketball player with a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. What is Ja Morant's Nike shoe deal worth? Ja signed a multi-year contract with Nike in 2019 that pays him $12 million per year, with additional income from shoe sales and promotions. What are Ja Morant's career stats? Morant has averaged 22.4 points per game for his career, alongside 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 330 games. Where does Ja Morant live? Morant now plays in Portland. He sold his 13,000-square-foot home in Eads, Tennessee, for a reported $3.23 million in August 2026. When does Ja Morant become a free agent? Ja Morant becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

We also highlighted facts about Kylian Mbappé’s estimated $250 million net worth, his Real Madrid contract, endorsement deals and business investments.

His fortune extends beyond football, including an 80% stake in French club SM Caen. He has also set a World Cup scoring record, with 22 goals across three tournaments.

Source: Legit.ng