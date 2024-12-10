5 lowest-scoring NFL games and 5 highest-scoring NFL games in history

The National Football League (NFL) fans love goals, and some matches have delivered beyond expectations, making history with astounding scorelines, while others have ended below expectations. Some of the highest and lowest-scoring NFL games have left an unforgettable impact on the league’s history.

The lowest- and highest-scoring NFL games highlight the league's unpredictable outcomes. Photo: Wirestock (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. Understanding our methodology and the principles governing our ranking processes is essential. In compiling this list, we obtained data from reputable sources, such as Sporting News, CBS News, NBC Sports, and ESPN.

Lowest-scoring NFL games

Throughout the NFL's history, 73 games have ended scoreless. However, this has never happened since 1943. Below are some of the lowest-scoring NFL games ever.

Game Score Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs 3-0 New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins 3-0 New York Jets vs Washington Redskins 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins 3-0 Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders 3-0

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive end Lee Roy Selmon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the match against Kansas City Chiefs. Photo: Hugh Jones

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 16 December 1979

16 December 1979 Place: Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida Game: Monsoon Game

Monsoon Game Score: 3-0

This match is the lowest-scoring NFL game since post-merger in 1970. It was played on 16 December 1979 in Tampa, Florida, USA and was dubbed the Monsoon Game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 3-0 on a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. They had blocked a 40-yard field goal attempt by the Chiefs in the second quarter.

In all, there were seven fumbles and five turnovers. The teams played in a downpour for three quarters before the rain stopped in the fourth quarter. It was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first division championship.

2. New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins match in 1982. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 12 December 1982

12 December 1982 Place: Schaefer Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts

Schaefer Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts Game: Snow Plow Game

Snow Plow Game Score: 3-0

The match occurred on 12 December 1982 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, at Schaefer Stadium. The Astroturf field was covered with snow, as heavy rains had happened the night before, and the temperature had dropped below freezing.

Therefore, snow ploughs were brought in to help clear markers, and the game was dubbed the Snow Plow Game. The Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins 3-0. John Smith connected on a 33-yard field goal to provide the only scoring in the game, winning the game for the Patriots and scoring the only three points.

3. New York Jets vs Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins running back Brian Mitchell dives to gain yardage during the NFL regular season match between Washington Redskins and New York Jets. Photo: Paul Popper

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 11 December 1993

11 December 1993 Place: RFK Stadium in Washington, DC

RFK Stadium in Washington, DC Score: 3-0

The game was also the lowest-scoring contest in NFL history. The match occurred on 11 December 1993 at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. The New York Jets won by defeating Washington Redskins by a 3-0 score.

The victory kept the Jets 8-5 in the race for a wild-card playoff berth. The Redskins fell to 3-10 in their worst season in three decades. It was the first time the Redskins were shut out since the New York Giants beat them 17-0 in the Meadowlands on 11 January 1988.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins' Ricky Williams is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arnold Harrison and cornerback Ike Taylor in the first quarter. Photo: Joe Rimkus Jr

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 26 November 2007

26 November 2007 Place: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa

Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa Game: Mud Bowl

Mud Bowl Score: 3-0

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins is the lowest-scoring NFL game since 2000. The Steelers and Dolphins nearly went all night without scoring. It was played in intense rain at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The , K Jeff Reed, nailed a 24-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining in regulation.

5. Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders

Ivan Pace Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. Photo: Ian Maule

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 10 December 2023

10 December 2023 Place: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Score: 3-0

The game was played on 10 December 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years. Greg Joseph's 36-yard field goal with 1:57 gave the Minnesota Vikings a 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was the third in the past 40 years and the seventh in the era. It was Minnesota's first shoutout since defeating Green Bay 16-0 on 23 December 2017 and Las Vegas's first blanking since its 24-0 loss to New Orleans on 30 October 2022.

Highest scoring NFL game

NFL is a sports league that highlights the teams' attacking brilliance and showcases the moments when everything seemed to align for record-breaking performances. Here are a few of the most extraordinary scorelines ever recorded.

Game Score Washington Redskins vs New York Giants 72-41 Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns 58-48 Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs 54-51 New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants 52-49 Oakland Raiders vs Houston Oilers 52-49

1. Washington Redskins vs New York Giants

Quarterback Sonny Jurgensen #9 of the Washington Redskins drops back to pass against the New York Giants during a late circa 1960s NFL game. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 27 November 1966

27 November 1966 Place: DC Stadium, Washington DC

DC Stadium, Washington DC Score: 72-41

This game was played on 27 November 1966 at DC Stadium in Washington, DC. The Redskins defeated the New York Giants, 72-41, scoring seven touchdowns of at least 30 yards. The game ended with an incredible combined score of 113 points. No two teams have combined for that many points in a single game.

Incidentally, this was a point less than the 73 scored by Chicago in the 1940 NFL Championship Game, in which the Redskins surrendered 11 touchdowns and were shut out.

2. Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh of the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive back Robert of the Cleveland Browns during the game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 28 November 2004

28 November 2004 Place: Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, OH, USA

Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, OH, USA Score: 58-48

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns was played at Cincinnati's Paul Brown Stadium on 28 November 2004. The combined score of 106 points was the highest in a single game since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 and the second most accumulated in . The Cincinnati Bengals won the game 58-48.

3. Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Justin Lawler (53) on the sidelines during an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams. Photo: Jordon Kelly

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 19 November 2018

19 November 2018 Place: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA, USA

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA, USA Score: 54-51

Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs is the third-highest-scoring game in NFL history, with 105 total points. The back-and-forth shoutout ended with a 54-51 Rams victory. The game was first set in Mexico City but moved to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum due to field conditions.

4. New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants

Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints leaps over the pile during the game against the New York Giants. Photo: Rob Leiter

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 1 November 2015

1 November 2015 Place: Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Score: 52-49

The game was played on 1 November 2015 at one of the NFL stadiums, Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It was set as the fourth highest-scoring game in NFL history.

In a game that featured 13 combined passing touchdowns, 63 first downs, 101 total points, and 1,024 yards of total offence, the New Orleans Saints won because a punter grabbed a facemask. Drew Brees threw for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in the Saints' 52-49 win over the Giants.

5. Oakland Raiders vs Houston Oilers

Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) hands the ball off to Charlie Smith during a game against the Houston Oilers in 1972. Photo: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times

Source: Getty Images

Date of play: 22 December 1963

22 December 1963 Place: Frank Youell Field, Oakland, California, USA

Frank Youell Field, Oakland, California, USA Score: 52-49

In 1963, the Raiders' epic win over the Houston Oilers became one of the greatest games in pro football history. The Raiders won by a score of 52-49 and finished the season 6-1-0 at home, while the Oilers finished 2-5-0 on the road for the 1963 season. Overall, the Raiders finished the season with a record of 10-4-0, while the Oilers finished at 6-8-0.

The Raiders had 540 total yards, two turnovers, and 21 first downs, while the Oilers had 468 total yards, two turnovers, and 27 first downs.

Has there been a 3-0 NFL game?

Seven 3-0 games have been played, with the most recent coming in week 14 of the 2023 NFL season between Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders. The other NFL games are such as Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins and New York Jets vs Washington Redskins.

Has there ever been an NFL game with zero points?

There have been 73 NFL games in history that ended in a 0-0 tie. All of them occurred during the sport's early history, as the last one happened on 7 November 1943 between Steve Owen's Giants and Gus Dorais' Lions.

What are the most points scored by a single team in an NFL game?

The Washington Redskins have the most points by a team in a game played on 27 November 1966. It scored 72 points against the New York Giants.

Has any NFL team scored 70 points in a game?

Four teams in NFL history have scored 70 points and above, with the most recent team being the Miami Dolphins, which scored 70 points during the contest with Tua Tagoviloa on 27 September 2023.

The other three teams are the 1940 Chicago Bears, who scored 73 points; the 1966 Washington team, who scored 72; and the 1950 Los Angeles Rams, whom the Dolphins tied for third place in NFL history.

What NFL team scored 73 points in a game?

The Chicago Bears put up 73 points in the 1940 NFL championship game against the Washington Redskins. The game was played on 8 December 1940. It is the most one-sided victory in NFL history as the Bears scored eleven touchdowns and won 73-0.

What NFL scores have never happened?

Due to the scoring rules in place, specific score outcomes are impossible in NFL history. These never-seen scoring results are known as Scorigami. They include 1-1, 1-0, 2-1, 3-1, 4-1, 5-1, and 7-1.

These highest-scoring and lowest-scoring NFL games highlight the league's rich and unpredictable history. The matches have delivered unforgettable moments, showcasing the incredible talent and excitement that make the NFL a global phenomenon.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the highest-paid FI driver currently. Only a few athletes are paid better salaries than Formula 1 drivers, who earn hefty sponsorship deals and performance bonuses on top of their salaries.

High salaries and lucrative contracts define the modern era of Formula 1. In 2024, Lewis Hamilton was the highest-paid driver ever. Are you curious to know how much he is paid? Check out this article for more details about him and other top-earning F1 drivers.

Source: Legit.ng