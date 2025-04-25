Pep Guardiola and his ex-wife are reportedly making efforts to save their marriage months after their reported separation

Guardiola and Cristina Serra finalised their separation early this year after 30 years together and 10 years married

The Manchester City boss went through a difficult season during the process, but is on course to finish strong

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his ex-wife Cristina Serra are reportedly working to save their marriage months after their divorce proceedings began.

Guardiola and his wife met in 1994 and married in 2014. News broke early this year that the couple, who have been separated for a while, are getting a divorce.

Pep Guardiola and his wife at the 2024 FIFA The Best Awards in London. Photo by James Whitehead/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Mail, Pep's decision to extend his contract by two years until the summer of 2027 instigated the divorce as the wife wants the family to return to Barcelona.

The period affected him psychologically and coincided with a poor spell at Manchester City, during which the team won once in 13 games in all competitions.

Guardiola working to save his marriage

According to Catalan newspaper El Nacional, Guardiola and Serra have begun making efforts to save their marriage just months after their divorce proceeding went public.

Pep reportedly spent the Easter break at the couple's mansion in Barcelona in an attempt to make up with his estranged wife.

Both still wear and flaunt their wedding rings, a sign of commitment to each other. The publication added that the former Bayern Munich boss promised to fly home once a week to see his family.

They have three children together: Maria, 24, who dated former Tottenham star Dele Alli, Marius, 22 and Valentina, 17, who lives in Barcelona with her mother.

Pep Guardiola with his wife Cristina and his daughter Maria at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Photo by Aaron Chown.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola speaks about his future

As earlier stated that his decision to extend his First contract played a part in the divorce, as the wife expected that he would return to Barcelona or take up a national team job, which would afford him more than with his family.

According to Goal, Guardiola, speaking in December after extending his City contract, said he would not manage another club after and is only open to a national team.

“I'm not gonna manage any other club after City. I'm not talking about the long-term future, but what I'm not going to do is leave, go to another country, and do the same thing as now. Maybe a national team, but that's different,” he said.

Many fans see Guardiola as a future Spanish national team boss, but there has yet to be anything concrete around that. His previous links to a national team managerial job were England and Brazil.

Aguero tips Arteta to replace Guardiola

Legit.ng reported that Sergio Aguero tipped Mikel Arteta to replace Guardiola at Manchester City whenever his former manager decides to leave the club.

The Argentine forward worked with Arteta and Pep at City, and believes the current Arsenal head coach is qualified to take over from his former boss in the Etihad dugout from his former boss

