Victor Osimhen has missed 21 big chances this season for Galatasaray, the most in the Super Lig

The Super Eagles striker failed to score from four clear chances in Galatasaray’s 2-0 win over Bodrum

European clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring his performances may reconsider transfer pursuits

Victor Osimhen may be enjoying a prolific season on paper, but his performance against Bodrum on Friday night has sparked fresh concerns.

Despite the comfortable win for the Istanbul giants, all eyes were on the 26-year-old Nigerian forward’s wastefulness in front of goal.

Victor Osimhen could not find his scoring magic as Galatasaray defeated Bodrum 2-0 on Friday night. Photo by Seskim Photo

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, missed four clear goal-scoring chances in their 2-0 win, setting an unwanted record in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The Super Eagles striker had a night to forget as he failed to convert any of the four big chances that came his way. According to WhoScored, his season tally of missed opportunities is now 21, more than any other player in the league.

Fenerbahce’s Youssef El Nesyri is second on the list with 18 missed chances.

Prolific but wasteful Osimhen

While Osimhen remains Galatasaray’s top scorer with 21 goals in 25 appearances, his inefficiency in front of goal is becoming a talking point.

The former Napoli striker has been instrumental in Galatasaray's title push, but his four missed chances against Bodrum have raised eyebrows as his conversion rate this season is 18.9% according to Fotmob, one of the worst in the league.

With the club cruising to a 2-0 win, Osimhen’s inability to get on the scoresheet was particularly glaring, especially as most of the missed opportunities were one-on-one situations or inside the six-yard box.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk refused to criticise his star forward, instead backing him to bounce back stronger.

Transfer window impact for Osimhen

Osimhen’s form is being closely watched across Europe as the summer transfer window approaches.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Juventus are reportedly interested in Victor Osimhen this summer. Photo by Anadolu

The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with top clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, and Barcelona, each seeking a dependable striker to lead their line next season.

However, Osimhen’s recent struggles in converting clear-cut chances may give these clubs pause.

While his pace, positioning, and off-the-ball movement remain elite, consistent finishing at the highest level is a non-negotiable requirement for any top striker.

With his loan spell at Galatasaray set to expire this summer, suitors will be weighing his goal tally against his growing missed-chances record.

What lies ahead for Osimhen?

There’s no doubt that Osimhen has the potential to lead the line for any European giant, but he must address his efficiency in front of goal to secure a big-money move.

Galatasaray will hope he regains his finishing touch in time for the season’s climax, while scouts across Europe continue to monitor the situation closely.

