Who is the most winning NFL coach? Top 10 winners ranked by wins

The NFL was formed in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association before being named NFL. Since its formation, many coaches have gradually gained more wins, making them the coaches with the most wins throughout the sport's history. Some have retired but are remembered for the permanent mark they left in the game's history.

It is important to note that the list is ranked based on regular season and playoffs.

Who is the most winning NFL coach?

The NFL is known for having coaches with unique leadership styles, which help bring out the best in their players and lead to many victories. They have amassed an impressive number of victories over the years due to their excellent leadership and communication skills, which have contributed significantly to their victories. Here is a list of the top 10 winners.

NFL coach Wins Don Shula 347 Bill Belichick 333 George Halas 324 Andy Reid 284 Tom Landry 270 Curly Lambeau 229 Paul Brown 222 Chuck Noll 209 Marty Schottenheimer 205 Dan Reeves 201

1. Don Shula (347)

Don Shula on stage at the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award at the Moscone Center in San Francisco California. Photo: Rich Graessle

Full name: Donald Francis Shula

Donald Francis Shula Date of birth: 4 January 1930

4 January 1930 Age of death: 90 years old (as of 4 May 2020)

90 years old (as of 4 May 2020) Place of birth: Grand River, Ohio, United States of America

Don Shula holds the record for the most all-time NFL coaching wins in NFL history. He was born on 4 January 1930 in Grand River, Ohio, United States of America. He is widely known for coaching the Miami Dolphins and the Super Bowl. He coached the 1972 Dolphins to a 17-0 record. He holds the record for the most wins of 328 regular season and 19 playoff.

Don Shula began coaching with the Baltimore Colts before joining the Miami Dolphins, where he coached for 26 years. He was named the AP's NFL Coach of the Year four times, in 1964, 1967, 1968 and 1972. He played as an NFL defensive back for seven seasons before he became a coach. The coach retired after the 1995 season. He passed away on 4 May 2020 at the age of 90.

2. Bill Belichick (333)

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Full name: William Stephen Belichick

William Stephen Belichick Date of birth: 16 April 1952

16 April 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America

Bill Belichick was born on 16 April 1952 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. He started coaching for the Patriots on 27 January 2000 and left the team after leading them for 24 seasons. He has a record of 333 wins, including 302 regular-season and 31 playoff wins. Bill Belichick went 5-11 during his first season as Patriots coach.

His collaboration with Tom Brady became the greatest quarterback-coach duo in NFL history. He was named AP NFL Coach of the Year three times. Bill Belichick started his career as a coach with the Cleveland Browns, going 36-44 in five seasons before joining the Patriots. He won six Super Bowls during his coaching for the New England Patriots.

3. George Halas (324)

George Halas, coach of the Chicago Bears, at a meeting of the National Football League at the Warwick Hotel. Photo: Bettman

Full name: George Stanley Halas Sr

George Stanley Halas Sr Date of birth: 2 February 1895

2 February 1895 Age of death: 88 years old (as of 31 October 1983)

88 years old (as of 31 October 1983) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

George Halas falls to number three on the top 10 list of NFL coaches, ranked by wins. He won 324 games, 318 regular season and 6 playoff. George started his coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 1921. He took a career break from 1956 to 1957 and resumed in 1958. He made the Chicago Bears teams win six NFL titles.

George led the Bears to five NFL championships and was named AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2007, 2003, and 2010. In his 40 years as a coach for the Chicago Bears, he only lost six seasons in which the team finished below 500.

The on 27 February 1968 but remained the chief executive officer until his demise in 1983. He is also known as one of the co-founders of the National Football League. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee.

4. Andy Reid (284)

Andy Reid participates in Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University on August 13, 2024. Photo: Fernando Leon

Full name: Andrew Walter Reid

Andrew Walter Reid Date of birth: 19 March 1958

19 March 1958 Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)

66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Andy Reid is an active NFL coach with the most wins. He has a record of 258-144-1 regular seasons and 26-16 postseason, giving him 284 wins. He is known for coaching the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

He is a three-time Super Bowl Champion. He became the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. From 2001 to 2004, he led the team to five NFC Championship Games, six division titles, and nine playoff runs. He served the Eagles until 2012.

Andy Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and won his first Super Bowl title after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. He led the team to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 2022 and 2023, making it the first club to win back-to-back Super Bowls in two decades. He was born on March 19, 1958, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

5. Tom Landry (270)

Head coach Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game circa 1980. Landry coached the Cowboys from 1960-88.Photo: Focus on Sport

Full name: Thomas Wade Landry

Thomas Wade Landry Date of birth: 11 September 1924

11 September 1924 Age of death: 75 years old (as of 12 February 2000)

75 years old (as of 12 February 2000) Place of birth: Mission, Texas, United States of America

Tom Landry hails from Mission, Texas, United States of America. He started coaching the Dallas Cowboys in 1960. Tom was the first head coach of the Dallas Cowboys when they entered the National Football League in 1960.

He started with difficulties, recording 0-11-1 during his first season, but things turned out better in the sixth season. In 1966, the Dallas Cowboys gave him his first winning season and the NFL Eastern Conference championship. The same year, he was named the NFL Coach of the Year.

Tom Landry was fired as the Cowboys' head coach. He coached the Cowboys for 29 seasons, winning 270 games, 250 regular-season and 20 playoff games. The American football coach passed away on 12 February 2000.

6. Curly Lambeau (229)

Washington Redskins head coach Earl "Curly" Lambeau circa 1952. Photo: Nate Fine (modified by author)

Full name: Earl Louis Lambeau

Earl Louis Lambeau Date of birth: 9 April 1898

9 April 1898 Age of death: 67 years old ( as of 1 June 1965)

67 years old ( as of 1 June 1965) Place of birth: Greenbay, Wisconsin, United States of America

Curly Lambeau was a famous American football player and coach. He is renowned as the founder of the Green Bay Packers. Curly founded the team in 1919 and led it to the APFA, currently the National Football League. He won six NFL championships and became the first NFL coach in history to win his 200th regular-season game.

He was the coach and general manager of the Packers from 1920 to 1949. His record with the Packers during his tenure as their coach is 209-104-21. After resigning from the Green Bay Packers, Curly Lambeau coached the Chicago Cardinals and Washington Commanders. His record with the Washington Commanders was 10-13-1.

Lambeau was born on 9 April 1898 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States of America. He played football before he became the team's coach. He passed away in 1965, and the Packers honoured him by naming their stadium after him.

7. Paul Brown (222)

Paul Brown in a black suit (L). American coach Paul Brown wearing a grey hat and jacket (R). Photo: @nflalumni on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Paul Eugene Brown

Paul Eugene Brown Date of birth: 7 September 1908

7 September 1908 Age of death: 82 years old (as of 5 August 1991)

82 years old (as of 5 August 1991) Place of birth: Norwalk, Ohio, United States of America

Paul Brown is a famous American coach who has led the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns to victory. He started his coaching career at Severn School in 1931. Paul joined the Cleveland Browns in 1946 and became their coach. He won three NFL championships in 1950, 1954, and 1955.

After being , he co-founded the Cincinnati Bengals and became their general manager and coach. Paul led his team to 12 championships in 16 seasons and was the first head coach to win college and NFL championships. He stepped down in 1975 with 222 wins, consisting of 213 regular-season and 9 playoff games.

8. Chuck Noll (209)

Chuck Noll of the Pittsburgh Steelers is in this portrait, watching the action from the sidelines circa the mid-1970s during an NFL football game at Three Rivers Stadium. Photo: Focus on Sport

Full name: Charles Henry Noll

Charles Henry Noll Date of birth: 5 January 1932

5 January 1932 Age of death: 82 years old (as of 13 June 2014)

82 years old (as of 13 June 2014) Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America

Chuck Noll, a famous head coach and football player, was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League from 1969 until 1991 and had 209 wins. Chuck Noll won four Super Bowls, four AFC titles, and nine Central Division championships.

The American coach is the first NFL head coach to win four Super Bowls. He has seven NFL championships and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. From 1965 to 1968, he worked as an assistant under Don Shula.

9. Marty Schottenheimer (205)

Marty Schottenheimer of the San Diego Chargers poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in San Diego, California. Photo: Getty Images

Full name: Martin Edward Schottenheimer

Martin Edward Schottenheimer Date of birth: 23 September 1943

23 September 1943 Age of death: 77 years old (as of 8 February 2021)

77 years old (as of 8 February 2021) Place of birth: Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Marty Schottenheimer started coaching in 1974 for the World Football League's Portland Storm. He is known for coaching four and winning everywhere he goes. Schottenheimer has worked with the San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns. During his time with the Cleveland Browns, he recorded 46-31 and three AFC Central Division Titles.

Marty Schottenheimer was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2004 for leading the Chargers, which went 4-12 the previous year to a 12-4 record. He served in the National Football League for 21 seasons. Marty was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

10. Dan Reeves (201)

Dan Reeves, head coach and Denver Broncos vice president, gives a speech. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: Daniel Edward Reeves

Daniel Edward Reeves Date of birth: 19 January 1944

19 January 1944 Age of death: 77 years old ( as of 2022)

77 years old as of 2022) Place of birth: Rome, Georgia, United States of America

Dan Reeves is also among the top 10 coaches ranked by wins. He has a total win of 201 (190 regular season and 11 playoffs). He is known for participating in nine Super Bowls. Dan started coaching the Denver Broncos in 1981.

Dan Reeves was the youngest head coach in the NFL when he took over the Denver Broncos. He also coached the Atlanta Falcons and led the team to a 14-2 record. Dan Reeves was born in Rome, Georgia, United States of America, and passed away on 1 January 2022 at the age of 77.

Which coach has the most wins in NFL history?

Don Shula is ranked as the coach with the most wins in National Football League history. He holds the record with 328 regular-season wins and 19 playoff wins, adding to 347.

Which active NFL coach has the most wins?

Andy Reid is the active NFL coach with the most wins, 284. Some of the above-listed coaches have retired. He is 66 years old as of 2024 and has no plans to retire soon. He signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs until the end of the contract in 2029.

NFL coaches have amassed an impressive number of victories over the years. Many football lovers greatly recognize their influence on the game. Some coaches are still active in the NFL, and others retired long ago, but their remarkable work is highly recognized and won't be forgotten in football history. The most-winning NFL coach is Don Shula, with a total winnings of 347.

