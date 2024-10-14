Who is the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl? 10 impressive quarterbacks

The youngest QB to win the Super Bowl has always been a topic of fascination in NFL history. From legends like Ben Roethlisberger to rising stars like Patrick Mahomes, these quarterbacks defied the odds to claim victory early in their careers. This piece explores the youngest QBs to to achieve this remarkable feat.

Source: Getty Images

Ranking the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl involves analysing the player’s age at the time of victory, their performance during the game, and their overall impact on their team’s success. We have used reliable sources such as StatMuse and GiveMeSport to compile the list.

Who is the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the NFL and one of the most-watched sporting events globally. Since its inception, some quarterbacks have defied expectations and led their teams to victory early in their careers. So, who holds the record as the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl?

Player Age (when he won) Ben Roethlisberger 23 years, 340 days Mike Tomczak 23 years, 95 days Patrick Mahomes 24 years, 138 days Mike Livingston 24 years, 58 days Elvis Grbac 24 years, 169 days Tom Brady 24 years, 184 days Russell Wilson 25 years, 65 days Joe Namath 25 years, 226 days David Humm 24 years, 282 days Terry Bradshaw 26 years, 132 days

1. Ben Roethlisberger — 23 years, 340 days

Ben Roethlisberger reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on 10 September 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Photo: Jim Rogash

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 March 1982

2 March 1982 Place of birth: Lima, Ohio, USA

Lima, Ohio, USA Age: 42 (as of 2024)

42 (as of 2024) Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Nationality: American

Ben became the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl when he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in Super Bowl 40 on 5 February 2006. At 23, Ben Roethlisberger helped secure a 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks, solidifying his place in NFL history.

Roethlisberger's early success paved the way for a stellar career with the Steelers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and two Super Bowl championships. He played for the Steelers for 18 seasons and retired in 2021 as one of the franchise’s most decorated players. Ben also holds numerous records for the Steelers, including most passing yards, touchdown passes, and attempts.

2. Mike Tomczak — 23 years, 95 days

Quarterback Mike Tomczak looks on from the sideline during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Three Rivers Stadium on 8 September 1996 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23 October 1962

23 October 1962 Place of birth: Calumet City, Illinois, USA

Calumet City, Illinois, USA Age: 61 (as of 2024)

61 (as of 2024) Team: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Nationality: American

Mike Tomczak won his first Super Bowl as a backup quarterback with the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl 20 on 26 January 1986. At 23 years and 95 days old, he was part of a dominant Bears team that defeated the New England Patriots 46-10.

Although he played a secondary role behind starting QB Jim McMahon, Tomczak contributed throughout the season and became part of the team’s historic Super Bowl win. Tomczak had a long NFL career, spanning 15 seasons with teams including the Bears, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

3. Patrick Mahomes — 24 years, 138 days

Patrick Mahomes reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on 11 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 September 1995

17 September 1995 Place of birth: Tyler, Texas, USA

Tyler, Texas, USA Age: 29 (as of 2024)

29 (as of 2024) Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Nationality: American

Patrick Mahomes became the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl and MVP titles. He got this title when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on 2 February 2020. Mahomes, then 24 years old, orchestrated a stunning comeback to win 31-20, marking the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP (2018, 2022), leading the Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl appearances. Patrick Mahomes is regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history and continues to build an impressive career.

4. Mike Livingston — 24 years, 58 days

Mike Livingston drops back to pass against the New York Giants during an NFL football game on 17 September 1978 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 November 1945

14 November 1945 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Age: 78 (as of October 2024)

78 (as of October 2024) Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Nationality: American

Mike Livingston was on the Kansas City Chiefs roster when they won Super Bowl 4 on 11 January 1970 against the Minnesota Vikings. Len Dawson was injured when starting quarterback, and Livingston replaced him by playing a backup role.

Mike was 24 years and 58 days old at the time of the victory. The played 12 seasons with the Chiefs, contributing as a starter and backup.

5. Elvis Grbac — 24 years, 169 days

Elvis Grbac during the American Football Conference West game against the Denver Broncos on 5 December 1999 at the Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado, United States. Photo: Brian Bahr

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13 August 1970

13 August 1970 Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Cleveland, Ohio, USA Age: 54 (as of 2024)

54 (as of 2024) Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Nationality: American

Elvis Grbac was a backup quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers triumphed over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX on 29 January 1995. At 24 years and 169 days old, he was part of a team led by Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.

Grbac later became a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, enjoying moderate success during his career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2000 and retired with over 16,000 passing yards and 99 touchdowns.

6. Tom Brady — 24 years, 184 days

Tom Brady reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons on 9 October 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Julio Aguilar

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 3 August 1977

3 August 1977 Place of birth: San Mateo, California, USA

San Mateo, California, USA Age: 47 (as of 2024)

47 (as of 2024) Team: New England Patriots

New England Patriots Nationality: American

Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 36 on 3 February 2002. He was 24 years and 184 days old when he got the title. The Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17, and Brady’s performance earned him Super Bowl MVP honours.

Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time. His accolades include seven Super Bowl victories and being named the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP) five times. He retired in 2022 after 23 seasons, leaving a legacy that will be difficult to surpass.

7. Russell Wilson — 25 years, 65 days

Russell Wilson throws a pass during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on 6 June 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 29 November 1988

29 November 1988 Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Age: 35 (as of 2024)

35 (as of 2024) Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Nationality: American

Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48 on 2 February 2014. He was 25 years and 64 days old when he got the title. Wilson became one of the youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, playing an instrumental role in securing the Seahawks' first championship in franchise history.

Wilson continued to be a top-tier quarterback in the National Football League, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and leading the Seahawks to another Super Bowl appearance. The NFL player is known for his work ethic and leadership and has become one of the most respected figures in professional football.

8. Joe Namath — 25 years, 226 days

Joe Namath shows his passing style, which made the Jets anxious to sign him after graduating from the University of Alabama. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 31 May 1943

31 May 1943 Place of birth: Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, USA

Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, USA Age: 81 (as of 2024)

81 (as of 2024) Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Nationality: American

Joe Namath famously led the New York Jets to a 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl 3 on 12 January 1969. At 25 years and 226 days old, he guaranteed a Jets win despite being heavy underdogs, and his bold prediction came true. His performance made him an instant legend and secured his place in football history.

Namath played 13 seasons in the NFL, becoming one of the sport’s most recognisable figures. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985 and is remembered for his larger-than-life personality and contributions to the game.

9. David Humm — 24 years, 282 days

David Humm scrambles with the ball looking to throw a pass against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game on 12 September 1982. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 April 1952

2 April 1952 Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Age: 65 (as of 2018)

65 (as of 2018) Team: Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders Nationality: American

David Humm won Super Bowl 11 with the Oakland Raiders on 9 January 1977. He was only 24 years and 282 days old at his victory. Although he didn’t play in the Super Bowl, Humm was a backup to starting quarterback Ken Stabler and was part of the championship team. The Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 to claim their first Super Bowl title.

Humm played 10 seasons in the NFL, primarily as a backup quarterback. The QB also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Colts. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2018, leaving a legacy as a reliable and respected player.

10. Terry Bradshaw — 26 years, 132 days

Terry Bradshaw looks on from the sideline during a 31-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV in 1980 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Photo: Fred Roe

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 September 1948

2 September 1948 Place of birth: Shreveport, Louisiana, USA

Shreveport, Louisiana, USA Age: 76 (as of 2024)

76 (as of 2024) Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Nationality: American

Terry Bradshaw led the Pittsburgh Steelers to their first Super Bowl win in Super Bowl 9 on 12 January 1975. He was only 26 years and 132 days old at the time. The Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 16-6, and Bradshaw's key plays were instrumental in the victory. This marked the beginning of the Steelers' dynasty, as Bradshaw would win four Super Bowls with the team.

Bradshaw is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He was named Super Bowl MVP twice (in Super Bowl 13 and 14) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. Bradshaw's legacy is cemented as one of the all-time greats in football.

How old was Patrick Mahomes when he won the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes was 24 years and 138 days old when he won Super Bowl 54 on 2 February 2020. Mahomes delivered a memorable performance leading the Kansas City Chiefs, securing a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Who is the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl?

Ben Roethlisberger is the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. On 5 February 2006, at 23 years and 340 days old, Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in Super Bowl 40.

Who is the 2nd youngest QB to win the Super Bowl?

Mike Tomczak, the second-youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl, achieved this feat at 23 years and 95 days old. Tomczak was a backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears when they won Super Bowl 20 on 26 January 1986.

Understanding the achievements of the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl highlights not only past NFL triumphs but also the young talent shaping the future of the sport. From Ben Roethlisberger's early success to Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl heroics, these quarterbacks made history at a young age, inspiring future generations.

