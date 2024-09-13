The NFL game requires physical and mental strength as it takes a toll on the human body. Most players, therefore, retire early before their body gives up on them. However, some NFL players have stayed in the sport until their 40s. Who is the oldest player in the NFL?

Matt Prater, J.J. Jansen, and Jason Peters are among the oldest players in the NFL. Photo: Ric Tapia, Kevin Sabitus, Steph Chambers (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tom Brady retired last year ahead of the 2023 season, making him one of the oldest players in the NFL. Brady is not the only player who has stayed in the league for a long time. The older players have been good examples to be emulated by young modern-day players. Here is a list of the oldest players in the NFL.

10 oldest players in the NFL

In the NFL, players' ages are a topic of fascination and admiration. Players who want to stay in the league must be talented, healthy, and lucky. Here is a look at the 10 oldest players in the NFL.

Player Age (as of September 2024) Jason Peters 42 years old Aaron Rodgers 40 years old Matt Prater 40 years old Marcedes Lewis 40 years old Nick Folk 39 years old Duane Brown 39 years old Brian Hoyer 38 years old J.J. Jansen 38 years old Jon Weeks 38 years old Thomas Morstead 38 years old

10. Thomas Morstead

Thomas Morstead of the New Orleans Saints reacts during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Jonathan Bachman

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 8 March 1986

: 8 March 1986 Age : 38 years

: 38 years Team: New York Jets

New York Jets Position : Punter

: Punter Years active: 2009–Present (15 years)

Thomas Morstead is a professional football punter for the New York Jets. He started playing football in college at SMU and before the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 NFL draft.

Morstead has been a punter for the Saints for 12 years. He has also played for other teams, including the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

9. Jon Weeks

Jon Weeks #46 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 17 February 1986

: 17 February 1986 Age : 38 years

: 38 years Team : Houston Texans

: Houston Texans Position : Long snapper

: Long snapper Years active: 2008–Present (16 years)

Jon Weeks is an American football player who plays as a long snapper for the Houston Texans in the NFL. He started playing football in college for the Baylor Bears and became an undrafted free agent for the Texans in 2010. The sports personality has played 211 games and 32 tackles on special teams.

8. J.J. Jansen

JJ Jansen #44 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 20 January 1986

: 20 January 1986 Age : 38 years

: 38 years Team : Carolina Panthers

: Carolina Panthers Position : Long snapper

: Long snapper Years active: 2008–Present (16 years)

J.J. Jansen is a long snapper currently playing for the Carolina Panthers. Although his name hasn't been mentioned often, he has been among the best long snappers for decades. The at least has been with the Panthers since 2009 and has played 227 games, recording 21 total tackles. Jansen has enjoyed a 16-year career, becoming one of the NFL's oldest players.

7. Brian Hoyer

Quarterback Brian Hoyer #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers on October 09, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 13 October 1985

: 13 October 1985 Age : 38 years

: 38 years Team : New England Patriots

: New England Patriots Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Years active: 2009–Present (15 years)

Brian Hoyer is an American football quarterback for the New England Patriots. He started playing for Michigan State University in 2004 and earned the Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week twice.

With many long-time quarterbacks having retired from the NFL, Hoyer is among the oldest players. The athlete has played for numerous teams during his NFL career, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns. He won Super Bowl 53 with the Patriots, playing as a backup.

6. Duane Brown

Duane Brown #76 of the New York Jets looks on during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Brandon Sloter

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 August 1985

: 30 August 1985 Age : 39 years

: 39 years Team : New York Jets

: New York Jets Position : Offensive tackle

: Offensive tackle Years active: 2008–Present (16 years)

Duane Anthony Brown is an offensive tackle and a free agent currently playing for the New York Jets. He played football in college for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The sports personality was first drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft. The tackle has also played for the Seattle Seahawks. Overall, Brown has played 215 career games and was an AP All-Pro in 2012.

5. Nick Folk

Nick Folk #6 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 5 November 1984

: 5 November 1984 Age : 39 years

: 39 years Team : Tennessee Titans

: Tennessee Titans Position : Kicker

: Kicker Years active: 2007–Present (17 years)

Nick Folk is a kicker for the Tennessee Titans. He attended Arizona University, where he played for the Arizona Wildcats. While there, he received first-team All-Pacific-10 honours and was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2007 NFL draft. He has played for other teams, such as the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Hotshots, and New England Patriots.

4. Marcedes Lewis

Marcedes Lewis #84 of the Chicago Bears walks out of the tunnel during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on November 9, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 19 May 1984

: 19 May 1984 Age : 40 years

: 40 years Team : Chicago Bears

: Chicago Bears Position : Tight End

: Tight End Years active: 2006–Present (18 years)

Marcedes Lewis plays tight end for the Chicago Bears. The American celebrity is known for his dedication and talent over the years. Lewis started his football career at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he played for the Bruins between 2002 and 2005. He was drafted in 2006 by the Jacksonville Jaguars and later signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

3. Matt Prater

Matt Prater, #5 of the Arizona Cardinals, attempts a field goal during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on November 26, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Ric Tapia

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 10 August 1984

: 10 August 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of September 2024)

: 40 years old (as of September 2024) Team : Arizona Cardinals

: Arizona Cardinals Position : Kicker

: Kicker Years active: 2006–Present ( 18 years)

Prater is an Arizona Cardinals player who has been among the league's best kickers during his career. He developed a passion for football at Estero High School before joining college, where he played for UCF between 2002 and 2005.

The American footballer was first signed by the Detroit Lions as a free agent in 2006 and had workouts with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The NFL player has played for various teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos.

2. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, #8 of the New York Jets, looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2 December 1983

: 2 December 1983 Age : 40 years

: 40 years Team : New York Jets

: New York Jets Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Years active: 2005–Present (19 years)

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most famous athletes in America. He plays quarterback for the New York Jets. The veteran NFL player started playing for the California Golden Bears in college before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005. He spent most of his time with the Packers until 2022 before joining the New York Jets.

1. Jason Peters

Jason Peters #70 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field on November 12, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 January 1982

: 22 January 1982 Age : 42 years

: 42 years Team : Seattle Seahawks

: Seattle Seahawks Position : Offensive Tackle

: Offensive Tackle Years active: 2004–Present (20 years)

Jason Peters is an American footballer for the Seattle Seahawks. He plays offensive tackle and has had a remarkable career over the years. Peters has also played for various other teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills, and the Chicago Bears. He has earned nine Pro Bowl selections, six NFL All-Pro team honours, and was among the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team.

Who is the oldest player in NFL history?

George Blanda is the oldest player in NFL history. He retired in 1976 at the age of 48. George played for various teams, such as the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, and Baltimore Colts, for 26 seasons. He also holds the record for most extra points made and attempted.

Who is the oldest active player in the NFL?

As of September 2024, Jason Peters of the Seattle Seahawks is the oldest player still active in the NFL. The athlete was born on 22 January 1982 and is 42 years old.

Has there ever been a 50-year-old NFL player?

There has never been a 50-year-old player in the NFL. The oldest player, George Blanda, retired at the age of 48.

Is Aaron Rodgers the oldest player in the NFL?

Aaron Rodgers is not the oldest player in the NFL. He is the second oldest player in the league, behind Jason Peters of the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL has attracted many players, some of whom have played for many years. To stay in the league for a long time, a player must be talented and healthy. Some of the oldest players in the NFL who are still active include Jason Peters, Aaron Rodgers, and Matt Prater.

Legit.ng also published an article about the tallest NBA players. The National Basketball Association (NBA) is among the most popular and watched sports globally. One of the qualities of basketball players is height. Height may vary, but talent is also vital for an NBA player.

Height gives players an advantage in the NBA because it helps them score goals and defend their position. The average height of NBA players is 6 feet 6.5 inches, or approximately 6'7". Find out who the tallest NBA players are.

Source: Legit.ng