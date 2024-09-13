Top 10 current longest-tenured NFL coaches ranked by their tenure

Towards the end of August, NFL teams start wrapping up pre-season training and preparing for a roster reduction from 90 to 53 players. As depressing as player turnover may be, football teams often choose to part with head coaches at the slightest point of dissatisfaction. Some have, however, evaded the cut and remain the longest-tenured NFL coaches.

Current longest-tenured NFL coaches Mike Tomlin (L), Andy Reid (C), and John Harbaugh (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic, Paul Morigi/1/ST (modified by author)

To create this list of the current longest-tenured NFL coaches, we used data from official sports websites such as NFL.com, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and NFLPA.

Who are the current longest-tenured NFL coaches?

George Halas of the Chicago Bears is the longest-tenured NFL coach of all time, having spent 40 seasons with the . Other coaches like him include Curly Lambeau of the Green Bay Packers and Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys, who spent nearly three decades in their teams. Here is a summarised analysis of other head trainers with similar career trajectories.

Rank Coach Team Tenure 1. Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers 17 2. John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens 16 3. Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs 11 4. Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers 7 5. Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills 7 6. Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams 7 7. Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals 5 8. Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers 5 9. Mike McCarthy Dallas Cowboys 4 10. Kevin Stefanski Cleveland Browns 4

1. Mike Tomlin — 17

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on 1 January 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr

Full name : Michael Pettaway Tomlin

: Michael Pettaway Tomlin Date of birth : 15 March 1972

: 15 March 1972 Age : 52 years as of 2024

: 52 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Hampton, Virginia, United States

: Hampton, Virginia, United States Team : Pittsburgh Steelers

: Pittsburgh Steelers Appointment date: 22 January 2007

As of August 2024, Tomlin had received a contract extension guaranteeing him three more years with the Steelers. Tomlin is a former college as a wide receiver at William & Mary.

Soon after, he became the defensive and wide receivers coach for the University of Memphis Tigers, the Virginia Military Institute, the University of Tennessee at Martin, and the University of Cincinnati. His NFL career began with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Tomlin is the second-youngest head coach to lead the Steelers and is currently regarded as one of its most successful trainers. His achievements with the Pittsburgh Steelers include a Super Bowl win, an unbroken home win streak, and seven AFC North titles. At the time of writing, he holds a 227-159-2 record with a 58.76 win percentage.

2. John Harbaugh — 16

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on 9 August 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Full name : John William Harbaugh

: John William Harbaugh Date of birth : 23 September 1962

: 23 September 1962 Age : 61 years as of 2024

: 61 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Toledo, Ohio, United States

: Toledo, Ohio, United States Team : Baltimore Ravens

: Baltimore Ravens Appointment date: 14 January 2008

John Harbaugh set the record in his maiden year with the Ravens. In 2008, he recorded 13 victories, setting an NFL record for the most wins ever by a rookie head coach. His influence on the team is seen by the number of successful athletes receiving Pro Bowl honours each year since his appointment.

Since 2008, Harbs, as he is popularly known, has led his team to 160 regular-season wins and five AFC North Division titles. He won Super Bowl XLVII. His efforts at the helm earned the Ravens their first-ever No. 1 playoff seed and the third-best winning percentage in the NFL of .715.

3. Andy Reid — 11

Andy Reid looks on during a game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on 10 December 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt

Full name : Andrew Walter Reid

: Andrew Walter Reid Date of birth : 19 March 1958

: 19 March 1958 Age : 66 years as of 2024

: 66 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Team : Kansas City Chiefs

: Kansas City Chiefs Appointment date: 7 January 2013

Twelve of Andy Reid's 26 years as an NFL head coach have been spent with the Kansas City Chiefs. Before joining the coaching rank, he was a tackle and guard player at Brigham Young University.

True to his title as the , Reid has led the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins with Patrick Mahomes. He is the first head coach to hold the most total wins (284-210-1) among active coaches in the NFL. According to , he has a 333-181-1 career record with a 64.76 win percentage.

4. Kyle Shanahan — 7

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during a preseason game at Levi's Stadium on 18 August 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson (modified by author)

Full name: Kyle Michael Shanahan

Kyle Michael Shanahan Date of birth : 14 December 1979

: 14 December 1979 Age : 44 years as of September 2024

: 44 years as of September 2024 Place of birth : Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Team : San Francisco 49ers

: San Francisco 49ers Appointment date: 6 February 2017

At the time of this writing, Kyle Shanahan has spent seven years training the San Francisco 49ers. He is the 20th head trainer in the team and has over 20 years of experience coaching NFL teams.

Although the 2019 NFC Coach of the Year is described as American football's most innovative mind, he has yet to win a championship ring at the Super Bowl. His career record stands at 161-162-0 as of August 2024, with a 49.85 win percentage and a 58.82 playoff win percentage in 21 years.

5. Sean McDermott — 7

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on 24 November 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya

Full name : Sean Michael McDermott

: Sean Michael McDermott Date of birth : 21 March 1974

: 21 March 1974 Age : 50 years as of 2024

: 50 years as of 2024 Team : Buffalo Bills

: Buffalo Bills Place of birth : Omaha, Nebraska, United States

: Omaha, Nebraska, United States Appointment date: 11 January 2017

Within seven years on the Bills, Sean McDermott has led the Bills to six playoff appearances. Although McDermott led the Bills to the 50th Super Bowl, he has not claimed a championship ring. The head trainer led the team to four AFC East division titles.

His unrivalled win percentage ranks him first in team history. StatsMuse estimates his all-time coaching record to be 10-8 with a .556 win percentage.

6. Sean McVay — 7

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams on the sideline during a preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on 24 August 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Ric Tapia

Full name : Sean McVay

: Sean McVay Date of birth : 24 January 1986

: 24 January 1986 Age : 38 years as of August 2024

: 38 years as of August 2024 Place of birth : Dayton, Ohio, United States

: Dayton, Ohio, United States Team : Los Angeles Rams

: Los Angeles Rams Appointment date: 12 January 2017

On 12 January 2017, Sean McVay became the 23rd full-time head coach appointed to the LA Rams. At the time of his appointment, McVay was the youngest coach in modern NFL history.

Since then, he has led the team to four playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl LVI win. He is also the youngest coach to win AP Coach of the Year. The 2017 NFL Coach of the Year has a 124-118-1 career record, a 51.23 win percentage and a 53.85 playoff win percentage.

7. Zac Taylor — 5

Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts to a penalty call against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on 17 September 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell (modified by author)

Full name : Zachary William Taylor

: Zachary William Taylor Date of birth : 10 May 1983

: 10 May 1983 Age : 41 years as of 2024

: 41 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Norman, Oklahoma

: Norman, Oklahoma Team : Cincinnati Bengals

: Cincinnati Bengals Appointment date: 4 February 2019

The Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, holds a 42-46-1 record. He is the 13th head coach to win five of his first six postseason games in NFL history.

His prowess at the top job became more apparent in 2023 when he led the team through three consecutive wins without key players. During the 2021 season, he led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC North championship since 2015, three postseason games, an AFC title and a Super Bowl LVI berth.

8. Matt LaFleur — 5

Head Coach Matt LaFleur looks on against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on 24 December 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Full name : Matthew Patrick LaFleur

: Matthew Patrick LaFleur Date of birth : 3 November 1979

: 3 November 1979 Age : 44 years as of August 2024

: 44 years as of August 2024 Place of birth : Mount Pleasant, Michigan, United States

: Mount Pleasant, Michigan, United States Team : Green Bay Packers

: Green Bay Packers Appointment date: 8 January 2019

LaFleur is a former college football and National Indoor Football League player turned head coach. He is the 15th head coach to head the Green Bay Packers.

At the time of writing, he has a 56 regular-season win record with a .675 win percentage, the highest in the NFC. In 2023, he led the team to their fourth playoff appearance in the five years he has coached.

9. Mike McCarthy — 4

Head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the sidelines during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on 30 November 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins

Full name : Michael John McCarthy

: Michael John McCarthy Date of birth : 10 November 1963

: 10 November 1963 Age : 60 years as of 2024

: 60 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Team : Dallas Cowboys

: Dallas Cowboys Appointment date: 8 January 2020

Before joining the Cowboys, McCarthy spent 12 years working for the Green Bay Packers, where he left a 125-77-2 coaching record for regular seasons and a Super Bowl XLV championship title. As of 2024, reports that the former quarterback has led the Cowboys in 67 matches, where they recorded 42 wins and 25 losses with a .627 win percentage.

At the time of his appointment, the American coach had racked up 26 years of experience as a head coach, an assistant coach, and an offensive coordinator.

10. Kevin Stefanski — 4

Kevin Stefanski looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on 11 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images

Full name : Kevin Lawrence Stefanski

: Kevin Lawrence Stefanski Date of birth : 8 May 1982

: 8 May 1982 Age : 42 years as of 2024

: 42 years as of 2024 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Team : Cleveland Browns

: Cleveland Browns Appointment date: 13 January 2020

Coach Stefanski has coached for nearly two decades, achieving an overall record of 154-135-2 with a 53.26 win percentage. His overall playoff win percentage record is 33.33. Since 2020, he has served at the helm of the Cleveland Browns training staff, garnering a 37-31-0 record.

Who is the longest-tenured coach in the NFL currently?

Mike Tomlin leads the pack of the current longest-tenured NFL coaches, having spent seventeen seasons at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2024 Professional Coach of the Year awardee is the team's 16th coach.

Who has the longest NFL coach contract?

Mike Tomlin is set to enjoy a longer tenure thanks to a contract extension until 2027. The extension guarantees him three more years.

What is the shortest tenure of an NFL coach?

Celebrated football coach Bill Belichick spent a day as the head coach of the New York Jets, marking the shortest NFL coaching tenure. While his record remains unbeaten, Gorge Allen's tenure at the helm of the Los Angeles Rams left much to be desired after two pre-season performances, prompting his discharge.

Who is the oldest NFL coach?

Andy Reid, one of the current longest-tenured NFL coaches, is the oldest head trainer. At the time of writing, he is 66 years old, having been born on 19 March 1958.

The current longest-tenured NFL coaches enjoy the privilege of seeing their programs come to fruition. They also record high-performance records on the pitch, with their players bearing the fruits of their efforts. The longest-serving coaches, such as Mike Tomlin, Harbaugh, and Andy Reid, have spent several years as head coaches.

