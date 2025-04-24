The timetable for the May/June SCCE 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) was released on Thursday, April 24, 2025

According to the timetable, the 2025 May/June NECO internal examination will commence on Monday, June 16

The NECO director of registration gave out some instructions that schools and candidates should note about the examination

Minna, Niger state - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the release of the final 2025 timetable for the May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE)

The 2025 May/June NECO will commence on Monday, June 16 with practical for physical education, auto mechanics, garment making, painting and decoration wielding etc.

The examination body disclosed this in a statement released via its X handle @Neconigeria on Thursday, April 24, 2205.

The practical will hold for five days until Friday, June 20, 2025.

The first major subject will be English language, which will take place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

It will be followed by the Government on Thursday, July 3, 2025

Science students will take Chemistry on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Monday, July 14 is for Economics while Physics will hold on Tuesday, July 15.

The General Mathematic is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

NECO 2025: Schools and candidates should note:

1. It is mandatory that each candidate has a photocard for identification

2. Where the time on the question paper differs from the time on this timetable, the time on the question paper should be strictly adhered to.

3. Albinos and blind candidates are to be allowed 30 extra minutes at the end of each subject.

4. Blind candidates must make use of the neco-supplied OBR customised braille sheet for the examination.

5. Use of a scientific calculator is allowed.

6. Bringing into the examination hall electronic communication gadgets (programmable calculators, mobile phones, ipads, tablets, smart wristwatches/glass/pens, etc) are strictly prohibited.

7. Candidates who do not sit for practical (paper 1) will not have a result in the subject.

NECO releases 2024 SSCE external exam results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NECO announced the release of the 2024 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) External Examination results.

The NECO 2024 SSCE external exam results recorded 67.53% credits pass in English Language and Mathematics.

The NECO registrar, Professor Dantani Wushishi, shared details of how candidates can check their results.

NECO 2024 results: Abia and Imo lead with stellar performances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Abia and Imo States emerged as the top performers in the 2024 NECO SSCE results, with impressive pass rates of 83.40% and 80.98% respectively.

In stark contrast, Katsina and Kano States recorded the lowest performances, highlighting significant regional disparities.

NECO's latest results, announced by Registrar Prof. Dantani Wushishi, underscore both areas of excellence and regions needing urgent educational improvements.

