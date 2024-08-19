Victor Osimhen, who earns about £113,000 per week, is one of the richest Nigerian footballers in 2024

Some past footballers who made huge fortune from the professional sport during their active days are among the wealthiest today

Former Chelsea star Mikel Obi holds a special place in this elite category, having made a huge fortune while playing in England

Nigeria has produced some of the finest footballers to emerge from Africa, and many of these players have made a considerable fortune from the sport.

Professional football is a lucrative field, leading to substantial earnings for players. Many become wealthy after a number of years.

In 2024, the richest Nigerian footballers comprise past and present players based on their net worth.

Victor Osimhen is among the richest Nigerian footballers in 2024. Photo: Visionhaus.

Here are the top ten richest Nigerian footballers of 2024

10. Samuel Chukwueze

Following his move from Villarreal to AC Milan last summer, Samuel Chukwueze experienced a significant salary increase.

Football Italia reports that the winger’s annual net salary is estimated to be approximately €5 million.

He is among the richest Nigerian footballers in 2024, having also benefited from additional income generated through off-field endorsements and sponsorships.

9. Victor Osimhen

The wantaway Napoli striker is enjoying substantial earnings of about £113,000 per week at the Italian club.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are making efforts to lure him away from the Diego Amando Maradona Stadium this summer.

According to Sporting News, Osimhen's net worth is estimated to stand around $10 million and $12 million.

8. Emmanuel Emenike

Even though he is no longer active, the Owerri-born former striker retains his status as one of Nigeria’s richest footballers.

The Nigerian ex-international has played for South Africa, Turkey, Russia, England, Spain, and Greece and is worth approximately €15 million.

Reports suggest that Emenike has diversified his investments, particularly in real estate, with properties valued at millions of dollars in Nigeria, Dubai, and London.

7. Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has made several transfers in recent years, playing for clubs such as CSKA Moscow, Leicester City, Al Nassr, and Sivasspor.

Aside from football, Musa has diversified into businesses and philanthropy.

He owns houses, apartments, petrol stations, arcades and shopping centres in Kaduna, Jos and Abuja,

Musa is said to have an estimated net worth of around €23 million.

6. Victor Moses

Even though he retired from international football, Victor Moses continued to enjoy his club football career in Russia.

The 33-year-old currently plays for Spartak Moscow, where he earns around £33,000 per week.

Having played for top clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham United, and Inter Milan, Moses is said to boast a net worth of around €26.2 million.

5. Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is also among the richest Nigerian footballers, having secured several endorsement deals.

Ndidi earns a weekly salary of £51,000, at English Premier League club Leicester City and it is believed that he has a net worth of around €30 million.

4. Alex Iwobi

Having played for Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham in the English Premier League, Iwobi has spent his entire career playing in England.a

The 28-year-old currently earns around £83,000 per week, according to Salary Sport.

His estimated net worth is approximately €31 million as of 2024.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho

The Sevilla star, famously known as 'Senior Man' in the Nigerian context, is also among the richest Nigerian footballers.

The former Manchester City and ex-Leicester City forward has been consistent with club football.

He earned £65,000 weekly while at the King Power Stadium, and his net worth is approximately €35 million.

2. Odion Ighalo

The former Super Eagles striker earned a staggering £300,000 weekly during his days at Chinese club Changchun Yatai.

He was also paid handsomely at Shanghai Shenhua before his move to English Premier League club Manchester United.

The 35-year-old currently plays for Saudi club Al-Wehda and is worth around €38 million.

1. John Obi Mikel

Recent data from Vanguard shows that former Chelsea star Mikel Obi is the richest Nigerian footballer as of 2024.

Mikel, now 37, enjoyed nearly a decade-long career in the Premier League before a brief spell in China.

He last played for Kuwaiti outfit Kuwait SC to complete his incredible career. He is estimated to have a net worth of around €50 million.

