The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has scored another victory in the pursuit of a foreign-born player

Major League Soccer defender Osaze Urhoghide has pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria

FC Dallas defender is also eligible to represent the Three Lions of England and the Orange of Netherlands

A foreign-born player has chosen to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria over two European countries he is also eligible to play for.

The Nigeria Football Federation and head coaches of the Super Eagles in recent years have been on the lookout for foreign-born Nigeria-eligible players to play for the team.

Osaze Urhoghide has pledged his international future to Nigeria. Photo by Brett Patzke.

Source: Getty Images

Their efforts have met willingness in the heart of an America-based defender, who shunned the interest of European countries and pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria.

FC Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide has opted for Nigeria over the country of his birth, the Netherlands, and the country in which he was raised, the Netherlands.

“I am ready to play for my fatherland, Nigeria,” he said as quoted by The Punch.

“I have informed family members of my readiness to play for the Super Eagles. I am also using this opportunity to let the Nigeria Football Federation know that I am ready.”

He has yet to represent any country at youth levels, making him a call-up away from playing for the Super Eagles. He had previously trained with Nigeria's U19 team

What will Urhoghide bring to Super Eagles?

One of the key areas the Super Eagles is deficient is in central defence, with William Troost-Ekong entering the final days of his international career and Semi Ajayi injury prone lately.

Urhoghide will be a welcome addition to the Eagles defence as Eric Chelle looks to find a partner for Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, who has been a standout performer.

As noted by Soccernet, the Major League Soccer defender is know for his strength, versatility, and counter-attacking awareness. He can play across the backline and also as a defensive midfielder.

He has been compared to former Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen because of his defensive discipline and tactical intelligence.

Urhoghide’s club career

The 24-year-old began his youth career at local club CB Hounslow United before moving to AFC Wimbledon where he progressed through the youth system and made his professional debut.

Osaze Urhoghide tackles Seattle Sounders forward Danny Musovski during a MLS match. Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire.

Source: Getty Images

He spent two years each at Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic, but his breakthrough came during a loan at Belgian club Oostende in the 2023/24 season playing over 34 games.

The loan earned him a move to the SC Amiens in the second tier of French football, before MLS franchise FC Dallas signed him for a club record fee for a defender in February.

Chelle eyes Belgian youth international

