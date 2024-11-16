Who is the youngest NBA coach? 8 youngest coaches ranked by age

Coaching in the NBA is usually a job for experienced veterans who have been around the game for years. However, a new trend is changing that narrative, with younger coaches getting a chance to lead some of the league's top teams. These young coaches often bring innovative ideas and a modern approach to the game. So, who is the youngest NBA coach?

Joe Mazzulla (L), Mark Daigneault (C) and Will Hardy are some of the youngest NBA coaches. Photo: Brian Babineau, Zach Beeker, Chris Nicoll (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In recent years, the NBA has shifted towards hiring younger head coaches, many of whom are just a little older than some of the players they coach. Here is a look at the eight youngest NBA head coaches currently in the league, ranked by age, and the impact they are already making in the world of basketball.

Who is the youngest NBA head coach?

In the NBA, seasoned veterans often fill coaching roles, but lately, younger faces are stepping up to lead teams. These coaches bring a fresh perspective and energy to the game, often connecting with players on a deeper level. Below is a list of the youngest NBA coaches.

Rank Name Age (as of 2024) Current team 1 Will Hardy 36 Utah Jazz 2 Joe Mazzulla 36 Boston Celtics 3 Mark Daigneault 39 Oklahoma City Thunder 4 Taylor Jenkins 40 Arlington, Texas, United States 5 JJ Redick 40 Los Angeles Lakers 6 Charles Lee 40 Charlotte Hornets 7 Willie Green 43 New Orleans Pelicans 8 J.B. Bickerstaff 45 Cleveland Cavaliers

1. Will Hardy

Will Hardy at Spectrum Center on 27 January 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Culvahouse Hardy

William Culvahouse Hardy Date of birth : 21 January 1988

: 21 January 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Richmond, Virginia, United States

: Richmond, Virginia, United States Current team: Utah Jazz

William Hardy is an American professional basketball coach and former collegiate player who is the head coach for the Utah Jazz. He was hired by the team on 29 June 2022, making him the first head coach hired under Ryan Smith's new ownership.

Will Hardy began his NBA coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs in 2010 as a video coordinator. After a few years, he became part of the team's coaching staff under head coach Gregg Popovich. Will was an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs from 2015 to 2021 and the Boston Celtics from 2021 to 2022.

2. Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla speaks to the media before Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on 12 June 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Tim Heitman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Mazzulla

: Joseph Mazzulla Date of birth : 30 June 1988

: 30 June 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Johnston, Rhode Island, United States

: Johnston, Rhode Island, United States Current team: Boston Celtics

Joe Mazzulla is the head coach of the Boston Celtics. He has coached over 150 games and holds the highest winning percentage of any coach in NBA history. He is also the youngest head coach to win an NBA Finals since Bill Russell achieved the feat as a player-coach in 1969. Joe began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Glenville State and Maine Red Claws.

He also worked as an assistant coach for Fairmont State University before being promoted to head coach in 2017. In 2019, Bill Russell joined the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach and was named interim head coach before the 2022–23 season. He was later named head coach in February 2023.

3. Mark Daigneault

Head Coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder speaks before the game against the Utah Jazz on 20 October 2021 at Vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Zach Beeker

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mark Daigneault

: Mark Daigneault Date of birth : 23 February 1985

: 23 February 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Leominster, Massachusetts, United States

: Leominster, Massachusetts, United States Current team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Mark Daigneault is one of the youngest NBA coaches and is the head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In April 2024, Daigneault was named the NBA Coach of the Year for the 2023/24 season. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Holy Cross from 2007 to 2010 and then at the University of Florida from 2010 to 2014.

In 2014, he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder organisation as head coach of their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. During his five-season tenure, Daigneault won three NBA G League Coach of the Month awards, led the Blue to four playoff appearances, and earned a 143–107 record, the most wins by a coach in franchise history.

4. Taylor Jenkins

Taylor Jenkins looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on 12 October 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taylor Vetter Jenkins

Taylor Vetter Jenkins Date of birth : 12 September 1984

: 12 September 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Arlington, Texas, United States

: Arlington, Texas, United States Current team: Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins is best known for his time as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies since 2019. He formerly worked as an assistant coach and a head coach for the San Antonio Spurs D-League affiliate, the Austin Toros, from 2008 to 2013.

He also served as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks under head coach Mike Budenholzer from 2013 to 2018. He later followed Budenholzer to be an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018–19 NBA season. In addition, he served as an assistant coach for the NBA Eastern Conference All-Star Team and NBA World Team (Rising Stars) in 2015.

5. JJ Redick

JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on 6 October 2024, in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jonathan Clay "JJ" Redick

: Jonathan Clay "JJ" Redick Date of birth : 24 June 1984

: 24 June 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Cookeville, Tennessee, United States

: Cookeville, Tennessee, United States Current team: Los Angeles Lakers

JJ Redick is the head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. He commenced his coaching career after retiring in 2021. During his playing days, Redick played for basketball teams, including the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers, earning a reputation as one of the league's best three-point shooters.

Redick became the 29th head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on 24 June 2024, becoming a rookie head coach despite having no prior coaching experience. In his coaching debut on 22 October 2024, Redick led the Lakers to a 110–103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in a season-opening win, marking a successful start to his new career.

6. Charles Lee

Charles Lee of the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on 1 November 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charles Lee

Charles Lee Date of birth : 11 November 1984

: 11 November 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Current team: Charlotte Hornets

Charles Lee is an American former professional NBA player who is the head coach for the Charlotte Hornets. He began coaching in 2012 when he returned to his alma mater, Bucknell University, as an assistant coach.

Charles has also worked as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks (2014–2018), Milwaukee Bucks (2018–2023) and Boston Celtics (2023–2024). He is a two-time NBA champion, having won his first championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. During his time at the Boston Celtics, he helped them reach the 2024 NBA Playoffs, where he won his second NBA Championship.

7. Willie Green

Willie Green of the New Orleans Pelicans speaks during a press conference after the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on 10 March 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Julius Green

: William Julius Green Date of birth : 28 July 1981

: 28 July 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States Current team: New Orleans Pelicans

William Julius Green is a former NBA player who is currently the head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic.

Willie began his coaching career in 2016 as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, where he won his first two championships. He also served as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns from 2019 to 2021 before he was named head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans on 22 July 2021.

8. J.B. Bickerstaff

J.B. Bickerstaff at Chase Center on 13 October 2024 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John-Blair Bickerstaff

John-Blair Bickerstaff Date of birth : 10 March 1979

: 10 March 1979 Age : 45 years old (as of 2024)

: 45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Denver, Colorado, United States

: Denver, Colorado, United States Current team: Cleveland Cavaliers

John-Blair Bickerstaff has been the head coach of the Detroit Pistons since 3 July 2024. Before that, he was the head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies (2017–2019) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2020–2024)

J.B. Bickerstaff also served as an assistant coach for numerous NBA teams, including the Charlotte Bobcats (2004–2007), Minnesota Timberwolves (2007–2011) and Houston Rockets (2011–2015).

Who is the current youngest NBA head coach?

As of 2024, Jazz coach Will Hardy and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla are the youngest NBA coaches in the league. They are both 36 years old.

Who is the youngest NBA coach to win a championship?

As of 2024, Joe Mazzulla is the youngest NBA coach to win a championship, at 35 years and 353 days.

Is JJ Reddick the youngest coach in the NBA?

JJ Redick is not the youngest coach in the NBA, but he is one of the youngest. He is 40 years old as of 2024.

The youngest NBA coaches are now leading NBA teams, showing that age doesn't stop someone from being successful. These coaches bring new ideas and energy to the game and are helping their teams improve.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the youngest NFL players ever to be drafted. The National Football League (NFL) has been home to the greatest players of all time, including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, and Walter Payton. The NFL draft has been a stage for young talent to showcase their potential and begin their professional careers.

A select few of these football quarterbacks have gained attention for their skill and for being drafted at an exceptionally young age. Discover some of the youngest NFL players ever drafted in the article.

Source: Legit.ng