Who are the five youngest NFL players to ever be drafted?

The NFL draft is an annual event that is the most common source of player recruitment in the National Football League. The drafted players are paid salaries commensurate with their position. High first-round picks are paid the most, and low-round picks are paid the least. The younger an NFL draft prospect, the greater the potential for a longer career. Discover some of the youngest NFL players ever to be drafted.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (L), Tremaine Edmunds (C) and Amobi Okoye (R) are some of the youngest NFL players to be drafted.

While the NFL has seen many young talents emerge from high schools, colleges, and overseas leagues, the data provided reflects those who entered the league at a younger age in the modern era. Note that a player's age and draft circumstances can vary due to league regulations and eligibility rules. Below are the youngest NFL players to ever be drafted.

Youngest NFL players to ever be drafted

The National Football League (NFL) has been home to the greatest players of all time, including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, and Walter Payton. The association is also known for nurturing young talents that later become the in the future. Here are the five youngest NFL players ever drafted:

Player Draft age Amobi Okoye 19 years 10 months Tremaine Edmunds 19 years 11 months JuJu Smith-Schuster 20 years Elmer Angsman 20 years 1 month Danielle Hunter/Kyle Pitts 20 years 6 months

1. Amobi Okoye — 19 years 10 months

Amobi Okoye poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Houston, Texas. Photo: NFL

Full name : Amobi Okoye

: Amobi Okoye Date of birth : 10 June 1987

: 10 June 1987 Age : 37 years old (as of 2024)

: 37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Anambra, Nigeria

: Anambra, Nigeria Heigh t: 6’2’’ (188 cm)

t: 6’2’’ (188 cm) Age drafted: 19 years 10 months

Amobi Okoye is a Nigerian former professional American football defensive tackle who played in the NFL for almost a decade. He played college football at Louisville. He began his football career as a sophomore at Lee High School.

The Houston Texans selected Amobi tenth overall in the 2007 NFL draft, making him the youngest player in NFL history to be drafted in the first round at 19 years and 10 months. He also played for numerous other teams, including the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

2. Tremaine Edmunds — 19 years 11 months

Tremaine Edmunds at Highmark Stadium on 15 January 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig

Full name : Fe'Zahn Tremaine Edmunds

: Fe'Zahn Tremaine Edmunds Date of birth : 2 May 1998

: 2 May 1998 Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)

26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Danville, Virginia, United States

Danville, Virginia, United States Height : 6’5’’ (196 cm)

: 6’5’’ (196 cm) Age drafted: 19 years 11 months

Tremaine Edmunds is a professional football linebacker for the Chicago Bears of the NFL. He played college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2015 to 2017 under head coaches Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente. Edmunds was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

At the time of the draft, he was just 19 years, 11 months, and 26 days old, making him the second youngest player to be drafted into the NFL. Edmunds made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020, but his most complete season was in 2022 when he displayed outstanding coverage ability in the passing game.

3. JuJu Smith-Schuster — 20 years

JuJu Smith-Schuster at AT&T Stadium on 1 October 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Full name : John Sherman "JuJu" Smith-Schuster

: John Sherman "JuJu" Smith-Schuster Date of birth : 22 November 1996

: 22 November 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Long Beach, California, United States Height : 6’1’’ (185 cm)

: 6’1’’ (185 cm) Age drafted: 20 years

JuJu Smith-Schuster plays a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. Juju played college football for the USC Trojans, earning second-team All-American honours in 2015. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him 62nd overall in the at the age of 20 years and 4 months.

Smith-Schuster signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and helped the team win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles. He holds multiple NFL records, such as being the youngest player to reach 2,500 career receiving yards and the first player to have two offensive touchdowns of at least 97 yards.

4. Elmer Angsman — 20 years 1 month

Full name: Elmer Joseph Angsman Jr.

Elmer Joseph Angsman Jr. Date of birth: 11 December 1925

11 December 1925 Date of death: 11 April 2002

11 April 2002 Age: 76 years

76 years Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Age drafted: 20 years 1 month

Elmer was a professional American NFL player who played seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Chicago Cardinals. He was drafted by the Chicago Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) with the 16th overall pick of the 1946 draft at the age of 20 years and 1 month, making him the youngest player ever drafted to play in the NFL.

Although he retired after the 1952 season, Angsman remained involved in football as a color commentator beginning in 1958 with CBS Radio, later ABC and finishing with NBC in 1972. He died of a heart attack while playing golf on 11 April 2002. He is a member of the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame.

5. Danielle Hunter — 20 years 6 months

Danielle Hunter at Houston Methodist Training Center on June 05, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Full name: Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter Date of birth : 29 October 1994

: 29 October 1994 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica

St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica Height : 6’5’’ (196 cm)

: 6’5’’ (196 cm) Age drafted: 20 years 6 months

Danielle Hunter is a Jamaican-American professional football defensive end for the Houston Texans. Hunter was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 88th overall pick, at 20 years 6 months.

He made four Pro Bowls with the Vikings before signing with the Texans in 2024. He played college football at LSU. Hunters attended Louisiana State University from 2012 to 2014, where he was a two-year starter at defensive end for the Tigers.

Kyle Pitts was also drafted at the age of 20 years and 6 months. The Atlanta Falcons selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the fourth overall pick.

Who is the youngest NFL player drafted?

Amobi Okoye is the youngest NFL player ever drafted. He was drafted by the Houston Texans tenth overall in the 2007 NFL draft at the age of 19.

Who is the youngest NFL player ever?

The youngest NFL players ever include Amobi Okoye and Tremaine Edmunds, who were drafted at 19. These players started their careers very young, with Okoye being the youngest ever drafted and Tremaie being the second ever drafted.

What is the minimum age to play in the NFL?

There is no minimum age for professional football players in the NFL. However, you must be out of high school for at least three years before you are eligible to play.

Who is the youngest player in the NFL right now?

As of September 2024, the youngest player in the NFL is Braelon Allen, a running back for the New York Jets. Braelon was born on 20 January 2004 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, United States. He is 20 years old as of 2024.

Are there any 19-year-olds in the NFL?

In recent years, it has become rare but not impossible for a player to enter the NFL at age 19. Amobi Okoye was the first and only one who was drafted by the Houston Texans at age 19 in 2007.

The NFL draft has been a stage for young talent to showcase their potential and begin their professional careers. A select few of these football quarterbacks have gained attention not just for their skill but also for being drafted at an exceptionally young age. And above are some of the youngest NFL players to ever be drafted.

