Nigerian online critic Daniel Regha made the rounds online following a recent post he made on Elon Musk’s X

The controversial act shared new pictures of him with ‘handcuffs’ spotted on his two wrists as he posed

While netizens tried to figure out what the problem might be, the background of the picture also looked like police station

Online critic Daniel Regha trended online after pictures of him surfaced online, showing him to be on what looked like handcuffs.

While many tried to figure what could be possibly wrong with the outspoken young man, the background of his pictures had the painting of the Nigerian police flag.

The controversial influencer uploaded the pictures on his X account, showing him in a white singlet and black short knickers.

See the pictures below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Social media critic Daniel Regha once again stirred conversation by aiming at Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, this time focusing on his music video directing skills.

In a post on X dated March 5, 2025, Regha expressed disappointment in Wizkid’s direction of the "Kese (Dance)" music video, a track from his recently released album Morayo. According to Regha, the video fell short of expectations, failing to match the energy of the song. He described it as a simplistic performance video rather than a well-crafted visual story, suggesting that Wizkid’s attempt to venture into a new creative lane did not succeed.

This critique was posted just days before March 7, 2025, aligning with Regha’s consistent pattern of offering unsolicited reviews of Nigerian artists’ work.

Regha’s comments extended beyond the video’s content. He also took a swipe at Wizkid’s overall capability as a director, stating in a follow-up X post directed at video director TG Omori that Wizkid "doesn’t have the skills to become a music (video) director yet.” This blunt assessment underscores Regha’s tendency to provide detailed, often critical feedback on creative outputs in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The "Kese (Dance)" video critique follows a pattern of Regha evaluating Wizkid’s efforts, as seen in prior posts where he called the "Money & Love" video visually clean but contextually lacking and the "IDK" video featuring Zlatan poorly produced with no memorable storyline.

Daniel Regha’s new pictures trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ijeomadaisy said:

"E be like say hand don touch Daniel Regha😀."

@itsuloma said:

"I really hope it's not a skit, I actually want to know how you play yourself out of this 😂."

@abazwhyllzz wrote:

"See as you fresh as you dey prison,God abeg make them no release am oo make he remain fresh for us🙏🏻."

@iam_Bonex said:

"My only advice to you is to always stay indoors on windy days . Especially this rainy season."

jennyosayande said:

"He be like say police station mk am fine more. Let him just remain there."

@davidoghe said:

"This is a good location but you did not stand properly like you committed a crime you were arrested for or something, your short and singlet didn't match in terms of color, your feets are as long as your leg to your kneel, and lastly you did not stand like a criminal. I'll give you 2/10. No offense.."

@UrglyGramm said:

"I wish you x10 what you wish yourself in this picture, olofo😭."

Daniel Regha Reviews Wizkid's Album "Morayo"

prioritised Recall that in 2024, Regha provided a detailed critique of Wizkid’s Morayo album, which includes "Kese (Dance)."

He scored the project 3.5 out of 10, arguing that it prioritised quantity over quality with repetitive sounds and a lack of creative collaborations.

Regha suggested that Wizkid should have condensed it into a four-to-five-song EP rather than a full album.

