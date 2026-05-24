Nigeria’s TVET reforms under education minister Tunji Alausa are gaining renewed support after Tosin Eniolorunda raised concerns about practical skills

The federal government said over 1.3 million Nigerians applied for the TVET programme, with more than 250,000 already enrolled across thousands of training centres nationwide

Supporters say the reforms could help bridge Nigeria’s education-to-employment gap by prioritising practical skills, entrepreneurship and workforce readiness

Abuja, FCT - Growing support is building around Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) reforms championed by education minister Tunji Alausa, following comments by Tosin Eniolorunda that many graduates lack the practical skills required in today’s job market.

The debate intensified after a viral Instagram reel by reform advocacy platform “reformswithlilian” linked the fintech executive’s concerns over employability to the federal government’s ongoing push for technical and vocational education reforms.

Young Nigerians participate in technical and vocational training under the federal government’s nationwide TVET programme. Photo credit: @NigEducation

Source: Twitter

Eniolorunda had disclosed during an event in Lagos on May 1 that fintech firm Moniepoint was struggling to recruit qualified Nigerians to fill about 500 vacancies despite deliberately prioritising local talent.

“We made a decision that we will no longer hire from any other place than Nigeria. If you go to Moniepoint's career website, we have maybe 500 vacancies, and we are struggling to find people to fill those roles,” he said.

The Moniepoint boss added that many applicants failed to meet the company’s standards.

“Not only could we not find people at the quality and the quantity we needed, but the few people that we found also were not up to the global standards that we need,” he added.

The remarks triggered widespread debate online, with some Nigerians faulting the broad description of graduates as unemployable, while others said the comments exposed longstanding weaknesses in Nigeria’s education-to-employment pipeline.

Alausa's TVET reforms gain traction

Amid the controversy, supporters of the federal government’s TVET reforms have increasingly pointed to the programme as a practical response to rising unemployment, skills shortages and workforce readiness concerns.

The reformswithlilian platform, in its review of the education sector changes, described the reforms as a major attempt to bridge the disconnect between conventional academic education and the realities of the labour market.

Stakeholders say the reforms are gradually repositioning vocational and technical education as a viable pathway to employment, entrepreneurship and economic independence.

Under the programme, the federal government is pursuing one of Nigeria’s largest skills acquisition drives, targeting youths with practical training in engineering, digital technology, construction, renewable energy, agriculture, manufacturing, automobile services, health services, fashion and artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Education said more than 1.3 million Nigerians applied for the national TVET programme, signalling growing acceptance of technical and vocational education as an alternative route to economic empowerment.

Authorities disclosed that over 250,000 trainees have already been enrolled in the first cohort across about 2,600 accredited training centres nationwide, with long-term plans targeting up to one million beneficiaries.

Training is ongoing across centres nationwide, while stipends are being paid to participants to encourage enrolment and reduce financial barriers.

Government figures showed that more than N3.41 billion had been disbursed to over 73,000 trainees under the programme, while accredited centres also received funding support. Reports indicated that over N30 billion has so far been paid to trainees and participating centres nationwide.

Shift from certificates to practical skills

Observers say the reforms directly address concerns repeatedly raised by employers over the years about graduates possessing academic qualifications but lacking practical workplace competencies.

Alausa has consistently argued that Nigeria must move away from excessive dependence on paper qualifications and embrace a skills-driven economy capable of producing innovators, entrepreneurs and globally competitive professionals.

The reforms, therefore, place heavy emphasis on practical competence, entrepreneurship, digital innovation and employability.

Key measures introduced under the programme include tuition-free Federal Technical Colleges, monthly stipends for trainees, industry-aligned curriculum reforms, apprenticeship and artisan mentorship expansion, biometric attendance verification systems and UNESCO-backed assessments of technical colleges nationwide.

The revised curriculum focuses on sectors expected to shape the future economy, including renewable energy, engineering, digital technology, agriculture, healthcare and artificial intelligence.

Speaking while announcing the programme’s second cohort, Alausa described TVET as central to Nigeria’s human capital development agenda.

“Last year, over 1.3 million Nigerians applied, a powerful reminder of the growing demand for practical skills and the impact they can have on people’s lives and our economy,” the minister said.

“With TVET, you can build your own future,” he added.

TVET attracts international partnerships

The reforms have also drawn praise from industry observers seeking to restore prestige to technical education, which many experts say Nigeria neglected for decades despite rising youth unemployment.

Analysts note that the increasing embrace of vocational training reflects a gradual shift in national attitudes, with practical competence and problem-solving abilities gaining recognition alongside university qualifications.

The programme has also attracted international attention, with the federal government recently engaging the United Kingdom on partnerships involving skills development, apprenticeships, accreditation systems and workforce readiness during the Education World Forum 2026 in London.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa speaks on Nigeria’s TVET reforms aimed at boosting skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and youth employment. Photo credit: @NigEducation

Source: Twitter

Analysts say the reforms could help reduce youth unemployment if sustained, particularly as employers increasingly prioritise demonstrable skills, productivity and adaptability over certificates alone.

FG opens second phase of TVET programme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government recently opened applications for the second cohort of the TVET Programme.

“Today marks the opening of applications for the second cohort of our National TVET Programme, a key step in advancing human capital development," the minister said.

Source: Legit.ng