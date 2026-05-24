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Full List of Customer Care Lines for Nigerian Banks, Fintechs in 2026: Access, Zenith, OPay, Others
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Full List of Customer Care Lines for Nigerian Banks, Fintechs in 2026: Access, Zenith, OPay, Others

by  Pascal Oparada
6 min read
  • Access verified customer care numbers to avoid scams and protect your finances
  • Cybercrime targeting banking support is rising; use official channels only
  • Learn how to escalate unresolved complaints to the Central Bank of Nigeria

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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

When a bank transfer fails, a POS transaction hangs, or money disappears from your account, panic usually sets in almost immediately.

In those moments, the most important thing is getting fast access to the correct customer care line before frustration turns into financial loss.

Nigerian banks release new customer lines, email addresses
See the official customer care lines, social media handles of major banks and fintechs in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis
Source: UGC

Unfortunately, many Nigerians searching online for customer support contacts end up on fake websites, outdated directories, or scam pages posing as banks and fintech companies.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Some fraudsters even create fake WhatsApp numbers and social media accounts to steal sensitive banking details from unsuspecting customers.

To help Nigerians avoid that trap, this guide contains verified customer care numbers, emails, WhatsApp lines, and social media support handles for major banks and fintech companies operating in Nigeria, according to a report by TechCabal.

Read also

Relief for customers as CBN begins review of excess customer alerts, charges

Every contact listed here was sourced directly from official company websites or verified social media pages as of May 2026.

Why using official customer care numbers matters

Cybercrime linked to fake banking support has become increasingly common in Nigeria. Fraudsters often pretend to be customer service representatives and ask victims to reveal sensitive information such as:

  • ATM PINs
  • OTP codes
  • BVN details
  • Debit card information
  • Mobile banking passwords

Legitimate banks and fintechs do not ask customers to reveal confidential banking credentials over phone calls, WhatsApp chats, or social media messages.

Using only verified customer care channels significantly reduces the risk of falling victim to scams.

Official customer care numbers for Nigerian banks

Access Bank customer care

  • Phone: 0700-225-5222-377, 01-271-2005-7, 01-280-2500
  • Email: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com
  • Escalation Email: cc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.com
  • Twitter/X: @myaccessbank

Ecobank Nigeria customer care

  • Phone: 0700 500 0000, 0800 326 2265
  • Email: ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com
  • Twitter/X: @ecobank_nigeria

Ecobank customers can also access support through the Rafiki digital assistant inside the mobile app.

Fidelity Bank customer care

  • Phone (TrueServe): 0700 343 35489
  • Phone (IVY): 0903 000 0302
  • International Line: +234 908 798 9069
  • Email: true.serve@fidelitybank.ng
  • WhatsApp: 0903 000 5252
  • Twitter/X: @fidelitybankplc

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First Bank customer care

  • Phone (FirstContact): 0700-347-782-668-228
  • Additional Lines: +234 201 905 2326, +234 201 905 2000, +234 201 448 5500
  • Email: firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com
  • Complaints Email: firstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com
  • WhatsApp: 08124444000
  • Twitter/X: @FirstBankngr | @FBN_help

FCMB customer care

  • Phone: 07003290000, 02012798800, 02012272800
  • Email: customerservice@fcmb.com
  • WhatsApp: 09099999814, 09099999815
  • Twitter/X: @MyFCMB | @fcmb_help

GTBank customer care

  • Phone (GTConnect): +234 201 448 0000
  • Additional Lines: +234 700 4826 66328, +234 802 900 2900, +234 813 985 6000
  • Twitter/X: @gtbank | @gtbank_help

GTBank customers can also access support through the Mate AI assistant inside the bank’s app.

Jaiz Bank customer care

  • Phone: 0700 7730000
  • Additional Lines: +234 708 063 5500, +234 708 063 5555
  • Email: customercare@jaizbankplc.com
  • Twitter/X: @JaizBankNG

Keystone Bank customer care

  • Phone: +234 700 2000 3000, 070 4600 4000
  • Additional Lines: 02013448668, 02014485743
  • Email: contactcentre@keystonebankng.com
  • Twitter/X: @keystonebankng

Polaris Bank customer care

  • Phone: 0700-759-32265 (0700-POLARIS)
  • Additional Lines: 0806 988 0000, 01 297 9500, 01 270 5850
  • Email: Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com
  • Twitter/X: @PolarisBankLtd

Stanbic IBTC customer care

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  • Phone: 0700 909 9099, +234 1 422 2222
  • Email: customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.com
  • Twitter/X: @StanbicIBTC

Sterling Bank customer care

  • Phone: 0700STERLING (070078375464), 02018888822
  • Additional Line: 07008220000
  • Email: customercare@sterling.ng
  • WhatsApp: +234 916 031 3000
  • Twitter/X: @sterlinghelp | @Sterling_Bankng

Union Bank customer care

  • Phone: +234 700 700 7000, +234 907 007 0001
  • Additional Line: +234 1 2716816
  • Email: customerservice@unionbankng.com
  • Twitter/X: @UNIONBANK_NG

Former Titan Trust Bank customers are now fully integrated into Union Bank support channels.

UBA customer care

  • Phone: 0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)
  • Additional Line: 02-012808822
  • Fraud Desk: 02-012808800
  • Email: cfc@ubagroup.com
  • Twitter/X: @UBAGroup | @UBACares

UBA customers can also chat with Leo via WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger.

Wema Bank customer care

  • Phone: 0700PURPLE (07000787753), +234 803 900 3700
  • Additional Lines: +234 1 277 7700-9
  • Email: purpleconnect@wemabank.com
  • WhatsApp: 09044411010
  • Twitter/X: @wemabank

Zenith Bank customer care

  • Phone: 0700-ZENITHBANK (0700-936-4842265), 0201-278-7000
  • Additional Lines: 0904-085-7000, 091-1987-7000
  • Email: zenithdirect@zenithbank.com
  • WhatsApp: 07040004422
  • Twitter/X: @ZenithBank

Zenith Bank customers can also use the ZiVA virtual assistant for support services.

Official customer care numbers for Nigerian fintechs

Read also

Nigerian banks under pressure to meet CBN's June 2026 deadline on cybersecurity standard

OPay customer care

  • Phone (App & Card): 0700 8888 328, 020 18888 328
  • Phone (POS): 0700 8888 329, 020 18888 329
  • Email: customerservice@opay-inc.com
  • WhatsApp: +234 916 599 8936
  • Twitter/X: @OPay_NG

Moniepoint customer care

  • Phone: 0201 888 9990
  • Email: hello@moniepoint.com
  • WhatsApp: +234 908 843 0803
  • Twitter/X: @moniepoint | @Moniepointng

PalmPay customer care

  • Phone: 02018886888
  • Email: support@palmpay.com
  • Business Email: palmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com
  • Twitter/X: @palmpay_ng

PalmPay has repeatedly warned customers against fake WhatsApp numbers circulating online.

Kuda Bank customer care

  • Phone: 0700022555832
  • Email: help@kuda.com
  • Twitter/X: @joinkuda | @kudahelp_ng

Kuda says it does not offer customer support through WhatsApp or unofficial social media channels for security reasons.

Paystack customer care

  • Phone: +234 201 631 6160
  • Email: hello@paystack.com, support@paystack.com
  • Fraud Email: fraud@paystack.com
  • Twitter/X: @paystack | @PaystackSupport

Flutterwave customer care

  • Phone: 0700-FLUTTERWAVE (0700-358-883-79283), 01-888 9595
  • Email: hi@flutterwavego.com
  • Twitter/X: @theflutterwave | @FlwSupport

FairMoney customer care

  • Phone: 0201 700 1276, 01 888 5577
  • Toll-Free Line: 0800 000 3333
  • Email: help@fairmoney.io
  • WhatsApp: +234 810 108 4635
  • Twitter/X: @fairmoney_ng

Read also

Online investment platform XM crashes, traps billions of naira: "Ponzi Scheme"

PiggyVest customer care

  • Phone: 0700 933 933 933
  • Email: hello@piggyvest.com, contact@piggyvest.com
  • Twitter/X: @piggyvest

Carbon customer care

  • Email: customer@getcarbon.co
  • Twitter/X: @get_carbon

Carbon handles support primarily through in-app support tickets and web contact forms.

Cowrywise customer care

  • Phone: 07000 269 799 473
  • Email: support@cowrywise.com
  • WhatsApp: 0903 000 0857
  • Twitter/X: @cowrywise

What to do if your complaint is ignored

If your bank or fintech fails to resolve your complaint within a reasonable period, you can escalate the matter to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Consumer Protection Department.

Steps to follow

1. Contact your bank or fintech first

Always begin by calling the institution’s official customer care line. Make sure you request a complaint or ticket reference number.

2. Follow up through email

Within 24 hours, send an email quoting your complaint reference number and clearly explaining the issue.

3. Escalate to the CBN

If your issue remains unresolved after two weeks, or after 30 days for loan-related or excess-charge complaints, escalate the case to the CBN Consumer Protection Department.

Read also

Dangote Refinery to sell shares via POS, Opay, Moniepoint as Nigerians prepare for historic IPO

  • Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng

Important safety tips for Nigerians

Before contacting any customer care agent, remember the following:

  • Never share your ATM PIN
  • Never disclose OTP codes
  • Do not reveal mobile banking passwords
  • Avoid unofficial WhatsApp groups or Telegram support pages
  • Verify social media handles before sending messages
  • Save official support numbers in your contacts
Nigerian banks release official lines and handles nationwide
Full list of customer care lines, handles of major banks, fintecs in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images

Fraudsters often exploit panic and urgency. Taking a few seconds to verify contact details can protect your money.

Disclaimer

Every contact detail in this article was sourced directly from official bank and fintech websites or verified social media accounts as of May 2026.

However, financial institutions occasionally update their support lines, emails, and WhatsApp numbers. Readers are advised to cross-check details on official platforms where necessary.

The purpose of this guide is to provide Nigerians with accurate, verified, and scam-free customer support information in one place.

Three Nigerian tier-1 banks lose ₦2.13bn to fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s push toward a cashless economy is delivering faster payments and stronger digital banking growth, but it is also creating bigger opportunities for fraudsters.

Read also

Three Nigerian tier-1 banks Lose ₦2.13 billion to fraud as CBN tightens controls in 2025

Three of the country’s biggest lenders recorded a combined ₦2.13 billion in fraud and forgery losses in 2025, according to an analysis of their audited financial statements.

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifies anti-fraud regulations across the financial system, warning banks and customers alike to strengthen transaction security.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

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CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaAccess BankZenith Bank
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