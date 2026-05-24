Access verified customer care numbers to avoid scams and protect your finances

Cybercrime targeting banking support is rising; use official channels only

Learn how to escalate unresolved complaints to the Central Bank of Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

When a bank transfer fails, a POS transaction hangs, or money disappears from your account, panic usually sets in almost immediately.

In those moments, the most important thing is getting fast access to the correct customer care line before frustration turns into financial loss.

See the official customer care lines, social media handles of major banks and fintechs in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Unfortunately, many Nigerians searching online for customer support contacts end up on fake websites, outdated directories, or scam pages posing as banks and fintech companies.

Some fraudsters even create fake WhatsApp numbers and social media accounts to steal sensitive banking details from unsuspecting customers.

To help Nigerians avoid that trap, this guide contains verified customer care numbers, emails, WhatsApp lines, and social media support handles for major banks and fintech companies operating in Nigeria, according to a report by TechCabal.

Every contact listed here was sourced directly from official company websites or verified social media pages as of May 2026.

Why using official customer care numbers matters

Cybercrime linked to fake banking support has become increasingly common in Nigeria. Fraudsters often pretend to be customer service representatives and ask victims to reveal sensitive information such as:

ATM PINs

OTP codes

BVN details

Debit card information

Mobile banking passwords

Legitimate banks and fintechs do not ask customers to reveal confidential banking credentials over phone calls, WhatsApp chats, or social media messages.

Using only verified customer care channels significantly reduces the risk of falling victim to scams.

Official customer care numbers for Nigerian banks

Access Bank customer care

Phone: 0700-225-5222-377, 01-271-2005-7, 01-280-2500

Email: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com

Escalation Email: cc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.com

Twitter/X: @myaccessbank

Ecobank Nigeria customer care

Phone: 0700 500 0000, 0800 326 2265

Email: ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com

Twitter/X: @ecobank_nigeria

Ecobank customers can also access support through the Rafiki digital assistant inside the mobile app.

Fidelity Bank customer care

Phone (TrueServe): 0700 343 35489

Phone (IVY): 0903 000 0302

International Line: +234 908 798 9069

Email: true.serve@fidelitybank.ng

WhatsApp: 0903 000 5252

Twitter/X: @fidelitybankplc

First Bank customer care

Phone (FirstContact): 0700-347-782-668-228

Additional Lines: +234 201 905 2326, +234 201 905 2000, +234 201 448 5500

Email: firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com

Complaints Email: firstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com

WhatsApp: 08124444000

Twitter/X: @FirstBankngr | @FBN_help

FCMB customer care

Phone: 07003290000, 02012798800, 02012272800

Email: customerservice@fcmb.com

WhatsApp: 09099999814, 09099999815

Twitter/X: @MyFCMB | @fcmb_help

GTBank customer care

Phone (GTConnect): +234 201 448 0000

Additional Lines: +234 700 4826 66328, +234 802 900 2900, +234 813 985 6000

Twitter/X: @gtbank | @gtbank_help

GTBank customers can also access support through the Mate AI assistant inside the bank’s app.

Jaiz Bank customer care

Phone: 0700 7730000

Additional Lines: +234 708 063 5500, +234 708 063 5555

Email: customercare@jaizbankplc.com

Twitter/X: @JaizBankNG

Keystone Bank customer care

Phone: +234 700 2000 3000, 070 4600 4000

Additional Lines: 02013448668, 02014485743

Email: contactcentre@keystonebankng.com

Twitter/X: @keystonebankng

Polaris Bank customer care

Phone: 0700-759-32265 (0700-POLARIS)

Additional Lines: 0806 988 0000, 01 297 9500, 01 270 5850

Email: Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com

Twitter/X: @PolarisBankLtd

Stanbic IBTC customer care

Phone: 0700 909 9099, +234 1 422 2222

Email: customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.com

Twitter/X: @StanbicIBTC

Sterling Bank customer care

Phone: 0700STERLING (070078375464), 02018888822

Additional Line: 07008220000

Email: customercare@sterling.ng

WhatsApp: +234 916 031 3000

Twitter/X: @sterlinghelp | @Sterling_Bankng

Union Bank customer care

Phone: +234 700 700 7000, +234 907 007 0001

Additional Line: +234 1 2716816

Email: customerservice@unionbankng.com

Twitter/X: @UNIONBANK_NG

Former Titan Trust Bank customers are now fully integrated into Union Bank support channels.

UBA customer care

Phone: 0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)

Additional Line: 02-012808822

Fraud Desk: 02-012808800

Email: cfc@ubagroup.com

Twitter/X: @UBAGroup | @UBACares

UBA customers can also chat with Leo via WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger.

Wema Bank customer care

Phone: 0700PURPLE (07000787753), +234 803 900 3700

Additional Lines: +234 1 277 7700-9

Email: purpleconnect@wemabank.com

WhatsApp: 09044411010

Twitter/X: @wemabank

Zenith Bank customer care

Phone: 0700-ZENITHBANK (0700-936-4842265), 0201-278-7000

Additional Lines: 0904-085-7000, 091-1987-7000

Email: zenithdirect@zenithbank.com

WhatsApp: 07040004422

Twitter/X: @ZenithBank

Zenith Bank customers can also use the ZiVA virtual assistant for support services.

Official customer care numbers for Nigerian fintechs

OPay customer care

Phone (App & Card): 0700 8888 328, 020 18888 328

Phone (POS): 0700 8888 329, 020 18888 329

Email: customerservice@opay-inc.com

WhatsApp: +234 916 599 8936

Twitter/X: @OPay_NG

Moniepoint customer care

Phone: 0201 888 9990

Email: hello@moniepoint.com

WhatsApp: +234 908 843 0803

Twitter/X: @moniepoint | @Moniepointng

PalmPay customer care

Phone: 02018886888

Email: support@palmpay.com

Business Email: palmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com

Twitter/X: @palmpay_ng

PalmPay has repeatedly warned customers against fake WhatsApp numbers circulating online.

Kuda Bank customer care

Phone: 0700022555832

Email: help@kuda.com

Twitter/X: @joinkuda | @kudahelp_ng

Kuda says it does not offer customer support through WhatsApp or unofficial social media channels for security reasons.

Paystack customer care

Phone: +234 201 631 6160

Email: hello@paystack.com, support@paystack.com

Fraud Email: fraud@paystack.com

Twitter/X: @paystack | @PaystackSupport

Flutterwave customer care

Phone: 0700-FLUTTERWAVE (0700-358-883-79283), 01-888 9595

Email: hi@flutterwavego.com

Twitter/X: @theflutterwave | @FlwSupport

FairMoney customer care

Phone: 0201 700 1276, 01 888 5577

Toll-Free Line: 0800 000 3333

Email: help@fairmoney.io

WhatsApp: +234 810 108 4635

Twitter/X: @fairmoney_ng

PiggyVest customer care

Phone: 0700 933 933 933

Email: hello@piggyvest.com, contact@piggyvest.com

Twitter/X: @piggyvest

Carbon customer care

Email: customer@getcarbon.co

Twitter/X: @get_carbon

Carbon handles support primarily through in-app support tickets and web contact forms.

Cowrywise customer care

Phone: 07000 269 799 473

Email: support@cowrywise.com

WhatsApp: 0903 000 0857

Twitter/X: @cowrywise

What to do if your complaint is ignored

If your bank or fintech fails to resolve your complaint within a reasonable period, you can escalate the matter to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Consumer Protection Department.

Steps to follow

1. Contact your bank or fintech first

Always begin by calling the institution’s official customer care line. Make sure you request a complaint or ticket reference number.

2. Follow up through email

Within 24 hours, send an email quoting your complaint reference number and clearly explaining the issue.

3. Escalate to the CBN

If your issue remains unresolved after two weeks, or after 30 days for loan-related or excess-charge complaints, escalate the case to the CBN Consumer Protection Department.

Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng

Important safety tips for Nigerians

Before contacting any customer care agent, remember the following:

Never share your ATM PIN

Never disclose OTP codes

Do not reveal mobile banking passwords

Avoid unofficial WhatsApp groups or Telegram support pages

Verify social media handles before sending messages

Save official support numbers in your contacts

Full list of customer care lines, handles of major banks, fintecs in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Fraudsters often exploit panic and urgency. Taking a few seconds to verify contact details can protect your money.

Disclaimer

Every contact detail in this article was sourced directly from official bank and fintech websites or verified social media accounts as of May 2026.

However, financial institutions occasionally update their support lines, emails, and WhatsApp numbers. Readers are advised to cross-check details on official platforms where necessary.

The purpose of this guide is to provide Nigerians with accurate, verified, and scam-free customer support information in one place.

Three Nigerian tier-1 banks lose ₦2.13bn to fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s push toward a cashless economy is delivering faster payments and stronger digital banking growth, but it is also creating bigger opportunities for fraudsters.

Three of the country’s biggest lenders recorded a combined ₦2.13 billion in fraud and forgery losses in 2025, according to an analysis of their audited financial statements.

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifies anti-fraud regulations across the financial system, warning banks and customers alike to strengthen transaction security.

Source: Legit.ng