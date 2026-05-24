Full List of Customer Care Lines for Nigerian Banks, Fintechs in 2026: Access, Zenith, OPay, Others
- Access verified customer care numbers to avoid scams and protect your finances
- Cybercrime targeting banking support is rising; use official channels only
- Learn how to escalate unresolved complaints to the Central Bank of Nigeria
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
When a bank transfer fails, a POS transaction hangs, or money disappears from your account, panic usually sets in almost immediately.
In those moments, the most important thing is getting fast access to the correct customer care line before frustration turns into financial loss.
Unfortunately, many Nigerians searching online for customer support contacts end up on fake websites, outdated directories, or scam pages posing as banks and fintech companies.
Some fraudsters even create fake WhatsApp numbers and social media accounts to steal sensitive banking details from unsuspecting customers.
To help Nigerians avoid that trap, this guide contains verified customer care numbers, emails, WhatsApp lines, and social media support handles for major banks and fintech companies operating in Nigeria, according to a report by TechCabal.
Every contact listed here was sourced directly from official company websites or verified social media pages as of May 2026.
Why using official customer care numbers matters
Cybercrime linked to fake banking support has become increasingly common in Nigeria. Fraudsters often pretend to be customer service representatives and ask victims to reveal sensitive information such as:
- ATM PINs
- OTP codes
- BVN details
- Debit card information
- Mobile banking passwords
Legitimate banks and fintechs do not ask customers to reveal confidential banking credentials over phone calls, WhatsApp chats, or social media messages.
Using only verified customer care channels significantly reduces the risk of falling victim to scams.
Official customer care numbers for Nigerian banks
Access Bank customer care
- Phone: 0700-225-5222-377, 01-271-2005-7, 01-280-2500
- Email: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com
- Escalation Email: cc-ombudsman@accessbankplc.com
- Twitter/X: @myaccessbank
Ecobank Nigeria customer care
- Phone: 0700 500 0000, 0800 326 2265
- Email: ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com
- Twitter/X: @ecobank_nigeria
Ecobank customers can also access support through the Rafiki digital assistant inside the mobile app.
Fidelity Bank customer care
- Phone (TrueServe): 0700 343 35489
- Phone (IVY): 0903 000 0302
- International Line: +234 908 798 9069
- Email: true.serve@fidelitybank.ng
- WhatsApp: 0903 000 5252
- Twitter/X: @fidelitybankplc
First Bank customer care
- Phone (FirstContact): 0700-347-782-668-228
- Additional Lines: +234 201 905 2326, +234 201 905 2000, +234 201 448 5500
- Email: firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com
- Complaints Email: firstcontact.complaints@firstbankgroup.com
- WhatsApp: 08124444000
- Twitter/X: @FirstBankngr | @FBN_help
FCMB customer care
- Phone: 07003290000, 02012798800, 02012272800
- Email: customerservice@fcmb.com
- WhatsApp: 09099999814, 09099999815
- Twitter/X: @MyFCMB | @fcmb_help
GTBank customer care
- Phone (GTConnect): +234 201 448 0000
- Additional Lines: +234 700 4826 66328, +234 802 900 2900, +234 813 985 6000
- Twitter/X: @gtbank | @gtbank_help
GTBank customers can also access support through the Mate AI assistant inside the bank’s app.
Jaiz Bank customer care
- Phone: 0700 7730000
- Additional Lines: +234 708 063 5500, +234 708 063 5555
- Email: customercare@jaizbankplc.com
- Twitter/X: @JaizBankNG
Keystone Bank customer care
- Phone: +234 700 2000 3000, 070 4600 4000
- Additional Lines: 02013448668, 02014485743
- Email: contactcentre@keystonebankng.com
- Twitter/X: @keystonebankng
Polaris Bank customer care
- Phone: 0700-759-32265 (0700-POLARIS)
- Additional Lines: 0806 988 0000, 01 297 9500, 01 270 5850
- Email: Yescenter@polarisbanklimited.com
- Twitter/X: @PolarisBankLtd
Stanbic IBTC customer care
- Phone: 0700 909 9099, +234 1 422 2222
- Email: customercarenigeria@stanbicibtc.com
- Twitter/X: @StanbicIBTC
Sterling Bank customer care
- Phone: 0700STERLING (070078375464), 02018888822
- Additional Line: 07008220000
- Email: customercare@sterling.ng
- WhatsApp: +234 916 031 3000
- Twitter/X: @sterlinghelp | @Sterling_Bankng
Union Bank customer care
- Phone: +234 700 700 7000, +234 907 007 0001
- Additional Line: +234 1 2716816
- Email: customerservice@unionbankng.com
- Twitter/X: @UNIONBANK_NG
Former Titan Trust Bank customers are now fully integrated into Union Bank support channels.
UBA customer care
- Phone: 0700-225-5822 (0700-CALL-UBA)
- Additional Line: 02-012808822
- Fraud Desk: 02-012808800
- Email: cfc@ubagroup.com
- Twitter/X: @UBAGroup | @UBACares
UBA customers can also chat with Leo via WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger.
Wema Bank customer care
- Phone: 0700PURPLE (07000787753), +234 803 900 3700
- Additional Lines: +234 1 277 7700-9
- Email: purpleconnect@wemabank.com
- WhatsApp: 09044411010
- Twitter/X: @wemabank
Zenith Bank customer care
- Phone: 0700-ZENITHBANK (0700-936-4842265), 0201-278-7000
- Additional Lines: 0904-085-7000, 091-1987-7000
- Email: zenithdirect@zenithbank.com
- WhatsApp: 07040004422
- Twitter/X: @ZenithBank
Zenith Bank customers can also use the ZiVA virtual assistant for support services.
Official customer care numbers for Nigerian fintechs
OPay customer care
- Phone (App & Card): 0700 8888 328, 020 18888 328
- Phone (POS): 0700 8888 329, 020 18888 329
- Email: customerservice@opay-inc.com
- WhatsApp: +234 916 599 8936
- Twitter/X: @OPay_NG
Moniepoint customer care
- Phone: 0201 888 9990
- Email: hello@moniepoint.com
- WhatsApp: +234 908 843 0803
- Twitter/X: @moniepoint | @Moniepointng
PalmPay customer care
- Phone: 02018886888
- Email: support@palmpay.com
- Business Email: palmpay-business@palmpay-inc.com
- Twitter/X: @palmpay_ng
PalmPay has repeatedly warned customers against fake WhatsApp numbers circulating online.
Kuda Bank customer care
- Phone: 0700022555832
- Email: help@kuda.com
- Twitter/X: @joinkuda | @kudahelp_ng
Kuda says it does not offer customer support through WhatsApp or unofficial social media channels for security reasons.
Paystack customer care
- Phone: +234 201 631 6160
- Email: hello@paystack.com, support@paystack.com
- Fraud Email: fraud@paystack.com
- Twitter/X: @paystack | @PaystackSupport
Flutterwave customer care
- Phone: 0700-FLUTTERWAVE (0700-358-883-79283), 01-888 9595
- Email: hi@flutterwavego.com
- Twitter/X: @theflutterwave | @FlwSupport
FairMoney customer care
- Phone: 0201 700 1276, 01 888 5577
- Toll-Free Line: 0800 000 3333
- Email: help@fairmoney.io
- WhatsApp: +234 810 108 4635
- Twitter/X: @fairmoney_ng
PiggyVest customer care
- Phone: 0700 933 933 933
- Email: hello@piggyvest.com, contact@piggyvest.com
- Twitter/X: @piggyvest
Carbon customer care
- Email: customer@getcarbon.co
- Twitter/X: @get_carbon
Carbon handles support primarily through in-app support tickets and web contact forms.
Cowrywise customer care
- Phone: 07000 269 799 473
- Email: support@cowrywise.com
- WhatsApp: 0903 000 0857
- Twitter/X: @cowrywise
What to do if your complaint is ignored
If your bank or fintech fails to resolve your complaint within a reasonable period, you can escalate the matter to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Consumer Protection Department.
Steps to follow
1. Contact your bank or fintech first
Always begin by calling the institution’s official customer care line. Make sure you request a complaint or ticket reference number.
2. Follow up through email
Within 24 hours, send an email quoting your complaint reference number and clearly explaining the issue.
3. Escalate to the CBN
If your issue remains unresolved after two weeks, or after 30 days for loan-related or excess-charge complaints, escalate the case to the CBN Consumer Protection Department.
- Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng
Important safety tips for Nigerians
Before contacting any customer care agent, remember the following:
- Never share your ATM PIN
- Never disclose OTP codes
- Do not reveal mobile banking passwords
- Avoid unofficial WhatsApp groups or Telegram support pages
- Verify social media handles before sending messages
- Save official support numbers in your contacts
Fraudsters often exploit panic and urgency. Taking a few seconds to verify contact details can protect your money.
Disclaimer
Every contact detail in this article was sourced directly from official bank and fintech websites or verified social media accounts as of May 2026.
However, financial institutions occasionally update their support lines, emails, and WhatsApp numbers. Readers are advised to cross-check details on official platforms where necessary.
The purpose of this guide is to provide Nigerians with accurate, verified, and scam-free customer support information in one place.
Three Nigerian tier-1 banks lose ₦2.13bn to fraud
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s push toward a cashless economy is delivering faster payments and stronger digital banking growth, but it is also creating bigger opportunities for fraudsters.
Three of the country’s biggest lenders recorded a combined ₦2.13 billion in fraud and forgery losses in 2025, according to an analysis of their audited financial statements.
The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifies anti-fraud regulations across the financial system, warning banks and customers alike to strengthen transaction security.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng