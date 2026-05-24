Etinosa Osahon, a 49-year-old Nigerian, has been arrested in Los Angeles by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement over alleged offences linked to theft and fraud

ICE confirmed that Osahon is currently in custody pending removal proceedings following a record of stealing, possession of stolen mail, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft

His arrest comes amid intensified immigration enforcement actions by US authorities targeting foreign nationals with criminal records

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed the arrest of Etinosa Osahon, a 49-year-old Nigerian, in Los Angeles over alleged offences linked to theft and fraud.

In a statement posted on X, ICE Los Angeles said Osahon is currently in custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE arrests Nigerian man in Los Angeles as immigration enforcement intensifies. Photo credit: @EROLosAngeles/x

Source: Twitter

“ICE Los Angeles arrested Etinosa Osahon, 49, of Nigeria, May 21,” the agency wrote. “Osahon’s criminal record includes stealing and being in possession of stolen mail, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He is in ICE custody pending removal.”

Criminal record of Etinosa Osahon

According to ICE, Osahon’s criminal record includes stealing, possession of stolen mail, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. These offences form the basis of the charges that led to his arrest and detention.

Osahon’s arrest adds to a series of enforcement actions by US authorities involving Nigerians accused of criminal offences.

In April, ICE arrested another Nigerian national, Olatunde Olusanjo, over allegations bordering on sexual offences. The agency confirmed that Olusanjo was apprehended by its Enforcement and Removal Operations unit and placed in custody pending deportation proceedings.

See the X post below:

Intensified immigration enforcement

US authorities have in recent months stepped up immigration enforcement actions targeting foreign nationals with criminal records.

The Donald Trump administration has had Nigeria and other nations in its crosshairs, introducing a raft of anti-immigrant policies that have affected nationals from these countries.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, created in 2003 after the September 11 attacks. It enforces immigration laws, investigates transnational crime, and protects national security. ICE operates through two main divisions: Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

ICE was formed by merging the investigative functions of the former Immigration and Naturalization Service with the U.S. Customs Service. The agency employs more than 20,000 personnel across over 400 offices worldwide and has an annual budget exceeding $8 billion. Homeland Security Investigations focuses on dismantling criminal organisations involved in smuggling, fraud, and terrorism, while Enforcement and Removal Operations manages arrests, detention, and deportation of individuals who violate immigration laws.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds Osahon in custody pending removal. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

US-based Nigerian man arrested in LA

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 53-year-old Nigerian national, Olatunde Abiodun Olusanjo, has been arrested in Los Angeles by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with authorities confirming he is now facing deportation proceedings.

Olusanjo was taken into custody on 21 April 2026 by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit. He remains in detention as officials move forward with efforts to remove him from the United States.

According to ICE, the arrest was connected to Olusanjo’s previous legal troubles in the United States, which include charges of child molestation, sexual battery, and soliciting lewd conduct, PM News reported.

Source: Legit.ng