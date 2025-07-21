Top 10 biggest blowout in NBA history with total domination

The NBA has had many unforgettable games, but some stand out for their total dominance. The biggest blowouts in NBA history include the Grizzlies’ 152–79 win over the Thunder in 2021, the Cavaliers’ 148–80 blowout of the Heat in 1991, and the Mavericks’ 127–59 win over the Hornets in 2021. Uncover some of the biggest blowouts in NBA history, with total domination.

Indiana Pacers v Portland Trail Blazers (L). Oklahoma City Thunder v Memphis Grizzlies (C), Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets (R). Photo: John Ruthroff, Joe Murphy, Kent Smith (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The biggest blowout in NBA history happened in 2021 when the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 152–79, a 73-point margin .

. In 2021, the Dallas Mavericks dominated the Charlotte Hornets 127–59, tying for the second-biggest blowout in NBA history.

Most of the biggest blowouts in NBA history took place during the regular season, not the playoffs.

The biggest blowout in NBA history

A blowout in the NBA happens when one team beats the other by a lot of points. The losing team usually gives up early and rests its best players. In creating this list of the biggest blowouts in NBA history, we used data from official NBA records, Basketball Reference, ESPN, NBA, and other trusted sports sources.

Game Blowout Final score (points) Year Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 73 152-79 2021 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat 68 148-80 1991 Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers 65 124-59 1998 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors 63 162-99 1972 Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings 62 153-91 1991 Syracuse Nationals vs. New York Knicks 62 162-100 1960 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers 62 139-77 2024 Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies 61 140-79 2018 Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers 60 142-82 2024 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons 59 143-84 1978

73 points: Memphis Grizzlies 152, Oklahoma City Thunder 79

Oklahoma City Thunder v Memphis Grizzlies on 2 December 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Joe Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Date : 2 December 2021

: 2 December 2021 Teams : Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Final score : 152-79

: 152-79 Margin of victory: 73 points

On 2 December 2021, the Memphis Grizzlies made NBA history by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 152–79, winning by a record-breaking 73 points, the largest margin of victory ever in an NBA game. The game was played at FedExForum in Memphis.

Memphis played without Ja Morant, one of the most hottest NBA payers, but still dominated the game from start to finish. The Thunder were also missing top scorers Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander and Josh Giddey. This game saw Memphis set franchise records for points in a game and highest shooting percentage (62.5%).

68 points: Cleveland Cavaliers 148, Miami Heat 80

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat on 1 February 2007 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Victor Baldizon

Source: Getty Images

Date : 17 December 1991

: 17 December 1991 Teams : Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Final score : 148–80

: 148–80 Margin of victory: 68

On 17 December 1991, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Miami Heat 148–80, winning by 68 points, which was the biggest blowout in NBA history at the time. The game took place in Cleveland, and the Cavaliers dominated from start to finish, outscoring the Heat in every quarter.

The Cavaliers shot over 60% from the field and held the Heat to just 39%. This huge win remained the NBA’s largest margin of victory for nearly 30 years, until it was broken in 2021 by the Memphis Grizzlies.

65 points: Indiana Pacers 124, Portland Trail Blazers 59

Portland Trail Blazers v Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on 6 January 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Dylan Buell

Source: Getty Images

Date : 27 February 1998

: 27 February 1998 Teams : Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

: Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Final score : 124–59

: 124–59 Margin of victory: 65

The third most lopsided victory in NBA history was accomplished by the Indiana Pacers against the Portland Trail Blazers in 1998, with a final score of 124-59 and a margin of 65 points. This notable performance took place in Indianapolis and was one of the worst losses in Trail Blazers history.

As per Basketball Reference, the Pacers controlled the game from the opening tip, leading 33–14 after the first quarter and finishing with a 40-point fourth quarter. Mark Jackson, former NBA player, led the Pacers with 18 points, and the team’s defence completely shut down the Blazers.

63 points: Los Angeles Lakers 162, Golden State Warriors 99

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors at Chase Centre on 22 February 2024 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Date : 19 March 1972

: 19 March 1972 Teams : Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Final score : 162-99

: 162-99 Margin of victory: 63

In 1972, the Los Angeles Lakers had a huge win against the Golden State Warriors, beating them 162–99. That is a 63-point difference, one of the biggest blowouts ever in the NBA. The Lakers came out strong with 42 points in the first quarter, followed by 49 in the third and another 42 in the fourth.

They were led by stars Jerry West, Chamberlain and Gail Goodrich, and the team shot nearly 61.1% from the field. Their 162 points were one of the highest team totals in league history at the time. The Warriors struggled, shooting just 34.2%.

62 points: Golden State Warriors 153, Sacramento Kings 91

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings during the Play-In Tournament at Golden 1 Centre on 16 April 2024 in Sacramento, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

Date : 2 November 1991

: 2 November 1991 Teams : Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Final score : 153-91

: 153-91 Margin of victory: 62

On 19 March 1972, the Golden State Warriors delivered a historic performance by defeating the Sacramento Kings 153–91, winning by 62 points. This blowout was one of the most dominant games in NBA history.

Led by Chris Mullin, who scored 32 points, and Victor Alexander, who added 28 points, Golden State shot over 57% from the field and shared the ball with 38 assists. Their defence was just as strong, holding the Kings to under 40% shooting.

62 points: Syracuse Nationals 162, New York Knicks 100

New York Knicks v Syracuse Nationals in 1962 at the Onondaga War Memorial in Syracuse, New York. Photo: The Stevenson Collection

Source: Getty Images

Date : 25 December 1960

: 25 December 1960 Teams: Syracuse Nationals vs. New York Knicks

Syracuse Nationals vs. New York Knicks Final score : 162-100

: 162-100 Margin of victory: 62

On Christmas Day in 1960, the Syracuse Nationals gave their fans a game to remember by beating the New York Knicks 162–100. It was a 62-point win, and one of the biggest blowouts ever in NBA history at the time.

The Nationals dominated every quarter, especially in the second half, where they scored 42 points in both the third and fourth quarters. Led by one of the greatest NBA players, Dolph Schayes and Hal Greer, Syracuse shot efficiently and overwhelmed the Knicks with fast-paced offence and strong defence.

62 points: Oklahoma City Thunder 139, Portland Trail Blazers 77

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Paycom Center on 11 January 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Joshua Gateley

Source: Getty Images

Date : 11 January 2024

: 11 January 2024 Teams : Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Final score : 139-77

: 139-77 Margin of victory: 62

On 11 January 2024, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers with a 139–77 win, a 62-point blowout. This tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in NBA history and was the biggest win in Thunder franchise history.

According to ESPN news, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the game with 31 points, while Josh Giddey scored a triple-double. The Thunder shot 57% from the field and had 41 assists, while the Trail Blazers struggled and shot just 27.7%.

61 points: Charlotte Hornets 140, Memphis Grizzlies 79

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets on 22 March 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Brock Williams-Smith

Source: Instagram

Date : 22 March 2018

: 22 March 2018 Teams : Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

: Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Final score : 140-79

: 140-79 Margin of victory: 61

Charlotte Hornets' victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018 is also one of the biggest blowouts in NBA history. On March 22, the Hornets won 140–79, a 61-point difference that marked the largest win in Charlotte Hornets history and the sixth-biggest blowout in NBA history.

Kemba Walker scored 46 points with 10 three-pointers, outscoring all Memphis starters combined. The Grizzlies were missing key players and struggled throughout the game, making this their worst loss ever. Charlotte won led from the start to finish, leading by as much as 65 points and shooting 53% from the field.

60 points: Miami Heat 142, Portland Trail Blazers 82

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at the Kaseya Centre on 29 March 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Lauren Sopourn

Source: Getty Images

Date : 29 March 2024

: 29 March 2024 Teams : Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers

: Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Final score : 142-82

: 142-82 Margin of victory: 60

On 29 March 2024, the Miami Heat defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 142–82, marking a 60‑point margin, the largest victory in Heat franchise history and also one of the biggest blowouts in recent NBA seasons.

As per Reuters, the Heat shot 59.3% overall and 21-of-39 (53.8%) from three, while Portland managed just 40.2% from the field and 5-of-30 (16.7%) from beyond the arc. The key players who contributed to the Miami Heat victory included Bam Adebayo, Thomas Bryant, Terry Rozier and Haywood Highsmith.

59 points: Milwaukee Bucks 143, Detroit Pistons 84

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on 20 January 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Gregory Shamus

Source: Getty Images

Date : 26 December 1978

: 26 December 1978 Teams : Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Final score : 143-84

: 143-84 Margin of victory: 59

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 143–84, marking a 59-point victory, which stands as the largest margin in Bucks franchise history. According to StatMuse, Milwaukee shot 60.7% from the field (65-of-107) compared to Detroit’s 41.7% (40-of-96), and outrebounded them 54–28 while dishing out 53 assists against 32 turnovers.

Numerous Bucks players had standout performances, including Ernie Grunfeld, Kent Benson, Kevin Restani and Junior Bridgeman, one of the richest NBA players. The Pistons’ leading scorer was Terry Tyler with 16 points.

What is the biggest blowout in NBA's regular season history?

The biggest blowout in NBA regular season history happened on 2 December 2021, when the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 152–79, winning by 73 points.

What are the biggest blowouts in NBA playoff history?

The biggest blowouts in NBA playoff history include the Nuggets' 58-point win over the Hornets in 2009, the Lakers' 56-point win over the Warriors in 1973, and the Bucks' 54-point win against the Warriors in 1971.

What are the biggest blowouts in NBA finals history?

The biggest blowouts in NBA finals history include the Chicago Bulls' 96–54 win over the Utah Jazz in 1998 (42-point difference), the Boston Celtics' 131–92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008 (39), and the Washington Bullets’ 117–82 victory over the Seattle SuperSonics in 1978 (35).

The biggest blowout in NBA history is the Memphis Grizzlies' 152-79 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on 2 December 2021, a 73-point margin. These games are remembered not just for the score, but for the total domination shown by the winning teams.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the most points in an NBA game. Over the years, some of the NBA's greatest players have delivered unforgettable performances, setting records that still inspire fans and athletes today.

The most points in an NBA game were scored by Wilt Chamberlain (100), followed by Kobe Bryant (81) and Donovan Mitchell (71). Discover the NBA stars behind the most points scored in a game in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng