MultiChoice is offering eligible former Showmax users in Nigeria a one-month free trial of DStv Stream Compact

The streaming app has shut down, and customers are now given a chance to continue to enjoy their favourite programmes

After the trial, customers can continue on DStv Stream Compact at a discounted rate for 12 months

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MultiChoice, a CANAL+ group company, has announced that, following the shutdown of the Showmax service on 30 April 2026, qualifying Showmax subscribers in Nigeria will receive complimentary trial access to DStv Stream Compact for a limited period of one month.

The move is expected to bring all streaming services under one platform: DStv Stream.

Nigerian viewers shift to DStv Stream as Showmax service ends. Photo: Dennis Fischer Photography

Source: Getty Images

Showmax subscription prices

In a statement released, MultiChoice disclosed that qualifying customers would receive trial access to the Compact package until the end of May 2026, the Nation reports.

After the trial period, users can continue their subscription at a discounted rate for 12 months, provided their accounts remain active and payments are up to date.

The offer provides access to an expanded content library, including live television channels, international movies and series, children’s programming, and live sports coverage via SuperSport. The service is accessible across mobile devices and smart TVs.

According to the company, details of the offer and instructions for activation will be communicated directly to eligible users through the email addresses linked to their Showmax accounts.

MultiChoice clarified that the offer is limited to Showmax customers who subscribed directly to the platform and do not currently have an active DStv subscription.

Existing DStv subscribers who already access Showmax content as part of their package are excluded from the promotion.

One-month free DStv Stream offer targets former Showmax users. Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: Getty Images

No subscription price increase

MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

Confirming the decision, Willington Ngwepe, Multichoice CEO South Africa, said:

“We will not be having an inflation adjustment to pricing. So we’ll keep the prices flat again in appreciation of the circumstances that we are in."

In recent years, the South African pay-TV giant has battled with global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, for subscribers.

DStv subscribers retain access to 12 channels

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers across Africa would continue enjoying access to 12 major television channels following a last-minute agreement between Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery, preventing their removal from the platform.

The channels, which include CNN International and Cartoon Network, were initially set to be dropped from DStv on January 1, 2026, after earlier negotiations between both parties broke down toward the end of the previous year.

However, Canal+ announced on Tuesday, December 30, that a new multi-year, multi-territory deal had been reached, reinforcing its long-standing collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Source: Legit.ng