10 longest losing streaks in NBA history: the most historic slumps

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons share the record for the longest losing streaks in NBA history, with 28 consecutive defeats each. These streaks test the core foundation of a team’s character. Discover other franchises that have endured the toughest slumps and the stories that unfolded along the way.

The Charlotte Bobcats (L), Detroit Pistons (C) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (R) are among the NBA teams with the longest losing streaks. Photo: Brian A., Ronald Cortes, Mike (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The NBA’s longest losing streak, at 28 games , is held jointly by the Philadelphia 76ers, over two seasons, and the Detroit Pistons, in a single season.

, is held jointly by the Philadelphia 76ers, over two seasons, and the Detroit Pistons, in a single season. These losing streaks frequently happened during rebuilding phases , when teams had young or inexperienced rosters.

, when teams had young or inexperienced rosters. Coaches and general managers are often dismissed during or following extended losing streaks.

Top 10 longest losing streaks in NBA history

In compiling the list of the longest losing streaks in NBA history, we used verified historical records available as of 2025, acknowledging that new streaks could alter the rankings in the future. Our data were sourced from trusted outlets, including Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports, ESPN, and the official NBA archives, to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Team Losing streaks Season Detroit Pistons 28 games 2023–24 Philadelphia 76ers 28 games 2014–15 and 2015–16 Cleveland Cavaliers 26 games 2010–11 Vancouver Grizzlies 23 games 1995–96 Denver Nuggets 23 games 1997–98 Charlotte Bobcats 23 games 2011–12 Dallas Mavericks 20 games 1993–94 Houston Rockets 20 games 2020–21 New York Knicks 20 games 1984–85, 1985–86 Los Angeles Clippers 20 games 1993–94, 1994–95

10. Los Angeles Clippers – 20 games

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Derrick Jones Jr. of the LA Clippers during the first quarter in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs. Photo: Matthew

Source: Getty Images

Seasons: 1993–94 and 1994–95

1993–94 and 1994–95 Overall records: 27–55 and 17–65

27–55 and 17–65 Major issues: Poor management, roster turnover, and frequent coaching changes

The Los Angeles Clippers’ 20-game losing streak, which spanned the end of the 1993–94 season and the start of the 1994–95 season, ranks among the longest in NBA history. From March to November 1994, the streak highlighted the franchise’s struggles with poor management, roster turnover, and weak talent.

However, this challenging era ultimately paved the way for a significant franchise's revival in the 2000s and 2010s. The arrival of stars like Blake Griffin and point guard Chris Paul helped transform the Clippers into a consistent playoff contender.

9. New York Knicks – 20 games

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers and the Bob Cousy Trophy after the 125-108 win against the New York Knicks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals. Photo: Justin Casterline

Source: Getty Images

Seasons: 1984–85 and 1985–86

1984–85 and 1985–86 Overall records: 24–58 and 23–59

24–58 and 23–59 Major issues: Injuries, coaching instability, lack of depth

The New York Knicks faced significant challenges in the mid-1980s, resulting in a 20-game losing streak that spanned two seasons. The skid began on 23 March 1985, as the team dropped its final 12 games of the 1984–85 season, ending with a disappointing 24–58 record.

Even after drafting future star Patrick Ewing with the first overall pick, the struggles continued into the 1985–86 season, with the Knicks losing their first eight games. The streak finally ended on 12 November 1985, marking a low point in the franchise’s history, but also signalling the beginning of a new era.

8. Houston Rockets – 20 games

Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets against Buddy Hield of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs. Photo: Tim Warner

Source: Getty Images

Season: 2020–21

2020–21 Overall record: 17–55

17–55 Major issues: Injuries to key players, star departure, roster instability

The Houston Rockets' 20-game losing streak during the 2020–21 season was the worst in franchise history and one of the longest in NBA history. Spanning from 6 February 2021 to 22 March 2021, the slump occurred after James Harden’s departure and injuries to key players such as Christian Wood.

Despite acquiring players like Victor Oladipo and John Wall, the team continued to face roster instability and struggled to develop chemistry. The streak signalled the beginning of a major rebuild, with the organisation turning its attention to youth development and long-term planning.

7. Dallas Mavericks – 20 games

Derek Harper of the Dallas Mavericks drives on John Stockton of the Utah Jazz during an NBA basketball game circa 1993. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Season: 1993–94

1993–94 Overall record: 13–69

13–69 Major issues: Inexperienced and talent-deficient roster, coaching instability, offensive struggles

In the early 1990s, the Dallas Mavericks experienced a steep decline, leading to a 20-game losing streak during the 1993–94 season. This stretch came on the heels of a disastrous 11–71 record the previous year, which included 15 games where the team scored fewer than 100 points.

With a roster lacking talent and few promising players, the Mavericks remained near the bottom of the league for several seasons. Their turnaround began in the late 1990s, highlighted by drafting Dirk Nowitzki in 1998, which marked the start of the franchise’s rise to prominence.

6. Charlotte Bobcats – 23 games

Jusuf Nurkic of the Charlotte Hornets attempts a layup against the Boston Celtics during the second half. Photo: Brian Fluharty

Source: Getty Images

Season: 2011-12

2011-12 Overall record: 7–59

7–59 Major issues: Inexperience and poor roster construction, injuries to key players, lack of veteran leadership

The Charlotte Bobcats’ 23-game losing streak in the 2011–12 season stands as one of the longest in NBA history and a major low for the franchise. During the lockout-shortened year, the team dealt with instability, a largely inexperienced roster, and a lack of veteran presence.

Compounded by injuries and inconsistent play, they finished with a league-worst 7–59 record—the lowest winning percentage in NBA history at just .106. This challenging time prompted the organisation to change its strategy, rebrand, and concentrate on rebuilding via the draft and free agency.

5. Denver Nuggets – 23 games

Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets jump for the ball during the start of game seven of the Western Conference semifinals. Photo: Joshua Gateley

Source: Getty Images

Season: 1997–98

1997–98 Overall record: 11–71

11–71 Major issues: Inexperienced players and minimal depth, poor offence and weak defence, shallow roster and no star power

More than two decades before winning their first NBA title in 2023, the Denver Nuggets endured a difficult 1997–98 season. That year, they recorded a 23-game losing streak—one of the longest in team history.

With LaPhonso Ellis as their leading player, the NBA team struggled with limited depth and talent, averaging only 89 points per game while frequently allowing opponents to score over 100. Though tough, this period paved the way for the Nuggets’ future success as they rebuilt into a stronger contender.

4. Vancouver Grizzlies – 23 games

NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic's Derek Strong speaking to coach Chuck Daly during game vs Vancouver Grizzlies. Vancouver, Canada. Photo: David E. Klutho

Source: Getty Images

Season: 1995–96

1995–96 Overall record: 15–67

15–67 Major issues: Young, inexperienced roster and limited depth

During the 1995–96 NBA season, the Vancouver Grizzlies endured a 23-game losing streak, highlighting the challenges the franchise faced in its early years. As a second-year expansion team, they were still trying to establish themselves in a highly competitive league.

With a young, inexperienced roster and limited depth, the team struggled to compete consistently. Despite those early setbacks, they laid the foundation for growth before eventually relocating to Memphis and starting fresh.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers – 26 games

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers from Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs. Photo: Jason

Source: Getty Images

Season: 2010–11

2010–11 Overall record: 19–63

19–63 Major issues: Injuries and roster instability, no star presence or offensive identity, weak defence and inconsistent scoring threats

After superstar LeBron James left for Miami, the Cleveland Cavaliers endured a 26-game losing streak during the 2010–11 season, struggling without their key leader and top scorer. The team struggled to remain competitive due to a thin roster, limited experience, and a lack of scoring options.

Injuries and inconsistent performances further compounded their difficulties, leading to a prolonged losing streak. This challenging period forced the team to rebuild and refocus, prioritising the development of young talent and adjusting to life without their former star.

2. Philadelphia 76ers – 28 games

Judah Mintz of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Oklahoma City

Source: Getty Images

Seasons: 2014–15 and 2015–16

2014–15 and 2015–16 Overall records: 18–64 and 10–72

18–64 and 10–72 Major issues: Young, inexperienced roster, frequent trades and unstable lineups, weak offence, leadership, and defence

The 76ers’ 28-game losing streak, spanning late 2014–15 to early 2015–16, is the longest in NBA history. This stretch highlighted the team’s controversial “Process” rebuilding plan, led by General Manager Sam Hinkie, which focused on long-term success over immediate wins.

During this period, the 76ers traded veterans for draft picks, leaving a young, inexperienced roster that struggled on both ends of the court. Despite fan frustration, the “Process” eventually yielded stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, turning the losing streak into a symbol of the team’s long-term rebuilding strategy.

1. Detroit Pistons – 28 games

Miles McBride of the New York Knicks drives to the basket, Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First. Photo: Gregory

Source: Getty Images

Season: 2023–24

2023–24 Overall record: 14–68

14–68 Major issues: Inconsistent shooting and defensive lapses, absence of veteran leadership, injuries, unstable coaching

The 2023–24 Detroit Pistons hold the record for the longest NBA losing streak to start a season in NBA history, with 28 straight losses. The skid lasted from 30 October to 30 December 2023, ending with a narrow win over the Raptors.

Despite featuring young talents like NBA players Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, the Pistons were plagued by poor shooting, defensive breakdowns, and a lack of veteran presence. Injuries and coaching issues led to late-game collapses.

What's the worst record in NBA history?

According to ESPN, the 1972–73 Philadelphia 76ers hold the worst record in NBA history, finishing the season with just 9 wins and 73 losses, the most ever in an 82-game season.

What is the longest losing streak in the NBA playoffs?

The Detroit Pistons hold the NBA playoff record for the longest losing streak, with 15 consecutive losses. The streak began in the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals and finally ended on 22 April 2025, with a 100–94 road win over the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the 2024–25 playoffs.

The Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers hold the record for the longest losing streaks in NBA history, showcasing the tough periods even established teams can endure. These memorable slumps highlight the challenges of rebuilding and the determination needed to bounce back.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the players with the most 60-point games in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 60-point games in NBA history, accomplishing the feat 32 times.

Many great players have delivered incredible performances in the NBA, but only a select few have scored 60 or more points in a single game. This post highlights the players with the most 60-point games in NBA history.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng