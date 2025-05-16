A look at A'ja wilson's boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, and her previous relationships

A'ja Wilson's boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, is a professional basketball player for the Miami Heat. Wilson confirmed their romantic relationship in February 2025 during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Her dating history also includes Josh Cunningham.

A'ja Wilson speaks during a news conference after receiving the 2024 WNBA MVP award (L). A'ja Wilson poses for a portrait during the team's media day (R). Photo: Ethan, Candice (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rumours about A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo dating began after they were seen together before the 2024 Summer Olympics.

2024 Summer Olympics. A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo are both professional basketball players. A'ja plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA, while Bam plays for the Miami Heat in the NBA.

Wilson is publicly known to have previously dated professional basketball player Josh Cunningham.

Profession Basketball player

Who is Bam Adebayo (A'ja Wilson's boyfriend)?

The WNBA player's boyfriend, Bam, is a professional basketball player who plays centre-forward for the Miami Heat of the NBA. He was born Edrice Femi Adebayo on 18 July 1997 in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

Bam was raised by his mom, Marilyn Blount. His dad, John Adebayo, is of Nigerian Yoruba heritage. The NBA player played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats before being selected by the Miami Heat as the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has earned NBA All-Star honours three times, in 2020, 2023, and 2024.

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo's relationship timeline

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have been dating for several months as of May 2025. Below is their relationship timeline.

Summer 2024: First rumoured to be dating

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs. Photo: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Speculation about A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo’s relationship began to swirl in the summer of 2024, particularly as the Paris Olympics approached. The pair were seen together during Team USA training sessions and were reportedly spotted having dinner in Las Vegas in early July 2024.

Their close interactions at the Olympics, highlighted by a handshake after Wilson’s gold medal win, further intensified the dating rumours.

September 2024: Public appearances and social media clues

In September 2024, Bam was awarded the key to Miami-Dade County, with Wilson present at the ceremony. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's acknowledgement of A'ja's presence heightened speculation about their relationship. Here is what Daniella said concerning A'ja as reported by the New York Post:

She won gold in women’s basketball. I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat, huh, being here today.

Additionally, they were seen together in Indianapolis, soon after Wilson set the record for the 1,000 points scored in a WNBA regular season in mid-September 2024. Bam took to his X (Twitter) page with the following message:

Hope everybody finds A’thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday.

October 2024: Attended Dwyane Wade's statue unveiling

A'ja Wilson speaks onstage during the TIME Women of the Year Gala. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

On 27 October 2024, A'ja and Bam made one of their first significant public appearance when they attended the unveiling of Dwyane Wade's statue outside the Kaseya Center in Miami. The two were spotted sitting together behind Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, further fueling rumours about their relationship.

On 15 January 2025, the basketball players were spotted at a dinner date at Novikov, a Mediterranean-Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills. The eyewitnesses noted they left in the same vehicle. The outing occurred during Adebayo's visit to Los Angeles with the Miami Heat for games against the Clippers and Lakers.

2 February 2025: Bam attended A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement ceremony

In February 2025, WNBA player was celebrated with a jersey retirement ceremony at her alma mater, the University of South Carolina. The ceremony was held at Colonial Life Arena to honour Wilson by retiring her No. 22 jersey in recognition of her exceptional college career.

Adebayo was present at the event, seated courtside alongside Wilson's parents and former teammate Allisha Gray. During her speech, she made a subtle acknowledgement of Adebayo, where she said:

I wouldn't be who I am today without the love, support and sacrifices of so many people. What a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today, especially my favorite Olympian from out of town.

February 2025: Publicly confirmed their romance

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs. Photo: Rich Storry

Source: Getty Images

After months of speculation, Wilson confirmed her relationship with the NBA player, Bam, during a February 2025 interview with People. She discussed her Valentine's Day plans, saying:

Adebayo is getting the rest he needs. And that's the best Valentine gift that I can truly give him, is just the rest.

A'ja was also asked whether she and Adebayo officially consider each other their Valentines. The WNBA player laughed and playfully replied:

I mean...

Immediately, the conversation shifted to her rumoured boyfriend, Bam, sporting her new signature Nike shoe during the Heat's 25 January win over the Nets. Wilson commented about it by stating:

It was super dope. It was a moment.

She added:

Really wanted to be at the forefront of pushing my shoes. If I have to put it out in the NBA, why not have someone like Bam Adebayo, who's just a good person all around, to kind of showcase my shoes, so I was thankful he was able to wear it.

Before getting into a relationship with her current boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, A'ja dated professional basketball player Josh Cunningham. The two reportedly met in high school and began dating in 2018.

Wilson, who attended the University of South Carolina, encouraged Cunningham to consider enrolling there as well, but he ultimately chose the University of Dayton. Although they attended different colleges, they sustained a long-distance relationship by frequently connecting via FaceTime and text messages.

Wilson frequently praised Josh, highlighting his supportive nature and personality. In 2018, the WNBA star told The Dayton Daily News:

Look I can’t tell you how many people I meet in a day, how many people I run into and talk to. But there’s just something about Josh. It’s his personality and who he is as a man that I just really enjoy. I enjoy having him as a boyfriend.

She added:

We really, really FaceTime a lot. We’re on the phone all the time and we text all the time, too. The only difference is that I’m not ‘seeing’ him in person. But we‘re finding a way to make it work.

A'Ja Wilson #9 of Team United States during team warm-up before the United States of America v France, Women's Basketball Gold Medal Game. Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Speculation about their breakup arose in 2021 when fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on social media, hinting at a possible split. However, neither of them ever confirmed that they had parted ways.

Are Bam and A'ja together? Yes. The two basketball players have been dating since 2024. Is A'ja Wilson married? The WNBA star is unmarried and has never tied the knot with anyone. Does A'ja Wilson have a child? She is yet to have children as of May 2025. When did A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo start dating? The two were reported to have begun dating in 2024.

A'ja Wilson's boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, is a professional basketball player for the Miami Heat. The couple has been together since 2024 but publicly disclosed their relationship in February 2025. Before this, Wilson dated Josh Cunningham, who is also a professional basketball player.

