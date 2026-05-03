APC labelled Peter Obi a 'political rolling stone' for switching parties ahead of the 2027 election

Felix Morka criticised Obi's political moves in a post on the social media platform X

Obi's party shifts include APGA, PDP, LP, ADC, and now NDC, raising questions about his political commitment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown a jibe at the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after dumping the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Legit.ng reports that Obi dumped the ADC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Abuja.

The APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described Obi as a “political rolling stone.”

Morka accused Obi of moving between parties in search of an easy 2027 presidential ticket.

He stated this in a post shared on X on Sunday, May 3, 2026, while criticizing Obi’s latest political move.

According to Morka, the former Anambra state governor is never willing to remain to build any political party.

"Peter Obi, a political rolling stone that gathers no moss ... roaming again in search of a free, uncontested, unchallenged presidential ticket … never willing to remain to build any party … fantasizes to be president on a ticket delivered only a platter of gold … APGA - PDP - LP - ADC on to NDC … fare thee well, Nigeria’s inconsolable political DRIFTER.”

Nigerians react

@Archkels

If you’re not chasing him around? He would’ve stayed in one place, but since you created a job for yourself, get busy. We will keep following him. Moreover, there’s urgency in rescuing the mess the APC put us into; there's no time for building anything. We’ll rent now and build later.

@CHILDwitGrace

You all wanted to use Peter Obi's glory to shine on devilish people. But God pass una.

@JamesT23299

Raising your voice and using unnecessarily complex vocabulary does not strengthen the logic of your argument. Your drug lord supporters seem to be having dementia. So, if we examine the INEC archives, the record will show that APC is the only party with a BAT record. Mad people!!

@osemekeemm52051

With what we see from APC, it's now glaring Peter Obi won the 2023 election...cux how can someone who dey claim carried 3rd position be facing all kinds of tantrums left right and centre, Peter Obi na man u be, a give them this nightmare..dey really don't want u to be on the ballot.

@BrandyBens90478

Is Peter Obi the only opposition... You can't help but talk about him. You guys should rest, please.

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso officially join NDC

Recall that Peter Obi and Kwankwaso officially joined the NDC from the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi and Kwankwaso announced their departure from the ADC at the NDC's national secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The two former governors were received by the NDC National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa West.

Peter Obi confirms leaving ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi announced his departure from the ADC, citing internal crises and political pressures as the main reasons.

In a heartfelt statement shared on May 3, 2026, he explained that his decision was not due to personal grievances with party leaders but rather the toxic environment within the party.

Despite the challenges, Obi reaffirmed his commitment to building a just and compassionate Nigeria, declaring, “A new Nigeria is POssible”.

Source: Legit.ng