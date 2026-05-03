NDRA had alleged that Barr. Reuben Egwuaba was listed as National Legal Adviser in both APM and NDC, raising concerns over dual party membership

The group had warned that such dual roles could violate Section 77 of the Electoral Act, attracting fines or imprisonment if confirmed

NDRA had called on electoral authorities to investigate the inconsistencies and demanded clarification from the parties involved

A civil society organisation, Nigeria Democratic Rights Advocacy (NDRA), has raised concerns over an alleged breach of the amended Electoral Act provisions prohibiting dual membership of political parties by any individual.

In a statement cited by Legit.ng, issued on Sunday, May 3, and signed by its General-Secretary, Julius Aondowase, the group said it had uncovered what it described as “disturbing inconsistencies” in official party records involving Barr. Reuben Egwuaba.

Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Dual Party Membership Breach in Electoral Act

Source: Facebook

Egwuaba isted in APM, NDC leadership positions

According to NDRA, the records allegedly list Egwuaba as National Legal Adviser in both the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), with one of the entries reportedly indicated as being “by court order.”

The group described the situation as more than a clerical error, insisting it raises serious legal and constitutional questions under Nigeria’s electoral framework.

Electoral ActpProhibits dual membership

Citing the amended provisions of Section 77 of the Electoral Act, NDRA maintained that simultaneous membership of more than one political party is expressly prohibited and attracts sanctions, including a fine of up to ₦10 million or a prison term of up to two years.

“The position of National Legal Adviser is not symbolic; it is a core office within a party’s National Executive Committee, which requires full and exclusive membership,” the statement read.

NDRA argued that holding such a position in two different political parties at the same time constitutes prima facie evidence of dual membership and may amount to a criminal offence if confirmed.

Call for clarification, investigation

The group further called for urgent clarification from the parties involved, warning that conflicting official records undermine public trust in the political system.

“If these records are accurate, then this is a clear violation of the law. If they are not, the public deserves immediate correction and explanation,” it added.

NDRA urged electoral authorities to launch an investigation into the matter and take appropriate action where necessary, stressing that Nigeria’s democracy must be guided strictly by law rather than convenience.

Source: Legit.ng