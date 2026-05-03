MultiChoice has officially shut down its streaming service, Showmax, moving content to DStv Stream

Existing Showmax subscribers can trial DStv Stream Compact until May 31, 2026

Popular titles like Wura and The Real Housewives are now available on DStv Stream

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice has officially discontinued its streaming platform, Showmax, moving many of its most popular titles to DStv Stream as part of a broader digital strategy overhaul.

The development marks the end of an era for many subscribers who relied on Showmax for access to trending African originals, reality shows, and exclusive series.

MultiChoice takes the hard decision of shutting down Showmax. Credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

However, the company says viewers will still be able to enjoy many of their favourite titles through a dedicated section now available on DStv Stream.

In a statement released on Friday, May 1, 2026, marketing and media company ID Africa confirmed that while Showmax as a standalone platform has been shut down, its most loved content remains accessible.

Popular Showmax Originals now available on DStv Stream

According to the statement, MultiChoice has created a special curated section on DStv Stream featuring several fan-favourite Showmax Originals.

These include hit Nigerian titles such as Wura, Flawsome, Cheta M, The Real Housewives of Lagos, and The Real Housewives of Abuja.

Other popular African productions now available include The Wife, Single Kiasi, The Mommy Club, The Real Housewives of Durban, and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

ID Africa described the move as a continuation of the stories audiences have grown to love.

“The curtain may have closed on Showmax, but the stories that made it special are far from over,” the company said.

“For years, Showmax brought audiences closer to some of the most talked-about African stories that kept viewers coming back for more. While the platform itself has now been discontinued, many of those fan-favourite titles are still available to watch on DStv Stream.”

The company also revealed that more movies and series will be added to the platform in the coming weeks.

Special offer for existing Showmax subscribers

To ease the transition, eligible Showmax customers are being offered trial access to DStv Stream Compact until May 31, 2026.

According to ID Africa, the offer applies specifically to Showmax subscribers who do not currently have an active DStv subscription and who subscribed directly to Showmax.

Customers will receive full details of the offer through their registered email addresses.

After the trial period ends, subscribers who wish to continue can remain on DStv Stream Compact for N6,500 per month for 12 months, provided their payments remain up to date.

Fresh sign-up required for customers

MultiChoice also clarified that existing subscriptions will not be transferred automatically.

Customers interested in continuing their viewing experience on DStv Stream must complete a new registration, as no automatic migration will occur.

This means former Showmax users will need to actively sign up again to maintain uninterrupted access to their favourite shows.

Why MultiChoice shut down Showmax

The MultiChoice Group had earlier announced plans to discontinue Showmax following what it described as a “comprehensive review” of its digital operations.

According to the company, the decision was taken by its board as part of efforts to strengthen its broader digital offering and streamline its streaming services.

MultiChoice announces the official shutdown of Showmax and content migration. NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The move signals MultiChoice’s renewed focus on consolidating content delivery under DStv Stream, positioning it as the company’s major digital entertainment hub going forward.

MultiChoice speaks on new DStv subscription pricing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canal+ Group, the new parent company of MultiChoice, has announced plans to simplify DStv’s pricing and package structure for its subscribers.

David Mignot, Canal+ Africa Chief Executive Officer, said that the confusing array of offers and fees in the current DStv lineup will be adjusted to boost sales.

Mignot pointed out that while some channels, especially the SuperSport brand, hold substantial value, the clutter of sub-brands complicates marketing efforts and undermines brand strength.

Source: Legit.ng