50+ deep Steph Curry's quotes that speak of success and resilience

Have you ever wondered why Stephen Curry is so successful in professional basketball? He attributes his success to practice and hard work, even in the face of adversity. Not so many people can match his work ethic, making him one of the most admired sports personalities in the world. Through Steph Curry’s quotes, many have been inspired to be their best in whatever they do.

Steph Curry is known for his incredible skills, leadership, and unwavering determination. Photo: Noah Graham (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stephen Curry of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors stands out with his top-notch skills, leadership, and determination on and off the court. He began his career as an underrated player but gradually gained respect in the game and is now an NBA great, thanks to his grit and determination. Steph Curry's quotes have revealed the mindset behind his success.

Deep Steph Curry's quotes

Steph Curry’s quotes depict his commitment to success, resilience, and self-improvement. On several occasions, he has disclosed the secrets behind his success, pointing out hard work, faith, and a positive mindset as critical components. This list of the basketball star’s quotes will inspire you to be the best version of yourself.

Steph Curry's quotes about practice

Basketball is a highly competitive game that requires intense practice to achieve perfection. These quotes from the basketball legend highlight the need for consistent effort and dedication to be the best at your craft.

Practice makes perfect and Steph Curry has banked on that to be the accurate shooter he is. Photo: Harry How (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Basketball isn’t just a sport. It is an art, one that must be mastered to succeed.

I have supreme confidence in shooting the ball. If I'm shooting it, I think I'm going to make it. The confidence is always there.

I want to practice to the point where it's almost uncomfortable how fast you shoot so that in the game, things kind of slow down.

The more years I go, the more experience I have, the more that nutrition and eating the right foods is important for recovery and things like that.

We're going to have to work. We're going to have to play well. Nothing will be given to us.

The best shooters shoot the exact same way every single time they look at the basket.

I prepare to the point where instinct takes over.

I can get better. I haven’t reached my ceiling yet on how well I can shoot the basketball.

In a game, there are so many different variables that are thrown at you – the defence, where your teammates are, how fast your body’s moving, and you have to be in control of all those decisions.

Every step of the way, I think you learn something that makes you a better player, and all those lessons really come out when it matters the most in a championship.

We overload in our workouts so that the game slows down in real life. It helps you become a smarter basketball player.

Stephen Curry's quotes about God and self-confidence

Steph Curry links his faith God to his basketball success. Photo: Juan Ocampo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

One of the most notable things about Steph Curry is his faith in God. He considers his strong faith one of the most essential ingredients for his success and has also linked it to his self-confidence. Below are his quotes about God and self-confidence.

I do a little sign on the court every time I make a shot or a good pass, and I pound my chest and point to the sky – it symbolises that I have a heart for God. It’s something that my mom and I came up with in college, and I do it every time I step on the floor as a reminder of who I’m playing for.

Be humble, and be grateful for all the blessings in your life.

It represents a Bible verse I wear on my shoe. Philippians 4:13. It says, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ It’s also my mantra, how I get up for games and why I play the way I do.

Each game is an opportunity to be on a great stage and be a witness for Christ. When I step on the floor, people should know who I represent, who I believe in.

On the court, I’m not afraid of anything. I try to have confidence and have a belief in myself.

I can’t say enough how important my faith is to how I play the game and who I am.

I try to use every game as an opportunity to witness. I try to do a little signal every time I make a shot as a way to preach the message in the little ways that I can.

When I step forward on the floor, I have the confidence that I'm the best player playing that night and that I am the most prepared for what I need to be doing.

Mistakes are going to happen. There's no avoiding that. Just make sure that doesn't kill your confidence or change the way you play.

Stephen Curry's quotes about success

Success is a result of hard work and does not come by chance. Photo: Ezra Shaw (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Basketball star Stephen Curry believes success is not accidental but the outcome of a concerted effort, dedication, and perseverance. He emphasises that success is not easy, and one must work hard to achieve it. Here are some of his uplifting success quotes.

Success is not an accident; success is actually a choice.

Being a superstar means you’ve reached your potential, and I don’t think I’ve reached my potential as a basketball player and as a leader yet.

Be the best version of yourself in anything you do. You don’t have to live anybody else’s story.

There’s more to life than basketball. The most important thing is your family, taking care of each other, and loving each other no matter what.

I've never been afraid of big moments. I get butterflies. I get nervous and anxious, but I think those are all good signs that I'm ready for the moment.

Every time I rise up, I have confidence that I'm going to make it.

I've always believed that success for anyone is all about drive, dedication, and desire, but for me, it's also been about confidence and faith.

To excel at the highest level - or any level, really - you need to believe in yourself.

Be the best version of yourself in anything that you do. You don’t have to live anybody else’s story.

Success is born out of faith, an undying passion, and a relentless drive.

I always have an optimistic view, no matter what it is.

Success comes after you conquer your biggest obstacles and hurdles.

I really cherish everything that basketball brings, and I think for me, it’s been a great ride, and I’m not done yet.

I’m not the guy who’s afraid of failure. I like to take risks, take the big shot and all that.

Failure is what makes a great player and person in general. Just being able to deal with failure, frustrations, not living up to your own expectations and not letting yourself get defeated.

Funny Stephen Curry's quotes

The basketball player's funny quotes reveal his lighthearted personality. Photo: Tyler Kaufman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although he means business on the basketball court, Steph Curry has a lighthearted personality and occasionally makes funny quotes. The following quotes will make you laugh your head off.

I’d rather be a non-All-Star playing in the Western Conference finals than an All-Star who’s sitting at home in May.

If you don’t fall, how are you going to know what getting up is like?

I try to make it look easy, but the behind-the-scenes stuff is the challenge.

Sometimes, people make it seem like you have to have certain prerequisites or a crazy life story in order to be successful in this world. But the truth is you really don’t.

Basketball was mine, and that’s what’s carried me to this point.

I have a bet with my mom that involves a little money, and if I have too many turnovers, she gets in my pocket. I’m afraid of that for sure.

My wife would probably say I’m the messiest person in the history of husbands.

Short Stephen Curry's quotes about basketball

Steph Curry's basketball quotes inspire everyone, including those not interested in the game. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Steph Curry’s passion for basketball is evident in his speeches. His quotes about the game inspire many people who need motivation to overcome challenges or better their lives. Below are some of his short, memorable quotes.

Defence wins games; heart wins championships.

Every shot is a chance to create history.

The game is won by those who never stop believing.

From the three-point line, I call it my office.

Championships are earned through perseverance.

In pressure, I find my rhythm.

Shoot your shot, always.

Every dribble has a purpose; every shot has a story.

Hard work surpasses talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

Basketball is life, and life is a game of growth.

Every game is a new story to be written.

Never let fear dictate your performance.

Find joy in the grind; it’s where champions are made.

Winning is a habit, and so is resilience.

I trust my team; trust is the bond that holds us.

What is Stephen Curry's famous quote?

The basketball superstar has several famous quotes, but the most outstanding one is:

Success is not an accident. It is actually a choice.

What is Steph Curry's slogan?

Basketball player Stephen Curry's well-known slogan is “NUIT. NUIT.” According to Sports Tiger, the NBA player filed a trademark for the slogan in August 2021 in the European Union and United States.

Many people can relate to Steph Curry’s career journey and his words. Stephen Curry’s quotes are a reminder that hard work and resilience ultimately culminate in success. You can use the quotes to drive your passion in different areas and share them to inspire your loved one.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of rapper Future’s quotes and lyrics. Future is a hip-hop heavyweight known for numerous hits with powerful and captivating lyrics. His songs cover various topics, including life, love, relationships, and women.

Future has been in hip-hop for over two decades and won several music awards. As a top rapper, his lyrics have been influential, giving his perspective on different matters. Check out some of his best quotes and notable lyrics.

Source: Legit.ng