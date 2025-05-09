15 iconic baseball fights: The most infamous brawls that shook the MLB

MLB is one of the major professional sports leagues in America and Canada and is considered the premier professional baseball league in the world. Over the years, the sport has seen some unforgettable fights that have left a lasting mark on the game. Discover some of the most iconic baseball fights that shook the MLB.

Iconic baseball fights. Photo: Greg Nelson, Thearon W. Henderson, J Rogash (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Many MLB fights start from hit-by-pitches or long-standing team rivalries .

. Fights usually lead to suspensions, fines , and sometimes lasting grudges between players or teams.

, and sometimes lasting grudges between players or teams. Brawls, including Nolan Ryan vs. Robin Ventura and Yankees vs. Red Sox, have become legendary moments in MLB history.

Most iconic baseball fights

Baseball has seen its fair share of dramatic brawls that have left fans talking for years. Here are highly infamous brawls that shook Major League Baseball, often known for their intensity, historical context, or lasting impact.

Fight Year Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland 29 May 2017 Jose Bautista and Rougned Odor 15 May 2016 Juan Marichal and John Roseboro 22 August 1965 Nolan Ryan and Robin Ventura 4 August 1993 Armando Benitez and Tino Martinez 19 May 1998 Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek 24 July 2004 Bud Harrelson and Pete Rose 8 October 1973 Red Sox and Yankees 20 May 1976 George Brett and Graig Nettles (1977) ALCS Game 5 10 October 1977 Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners 6 June 1993 Tim Belcher and Chan Ho Park 5 June 1999 Roger Clemens and Mike Piazza 22 October 2000 Michael Barrett and A.J. Pierzynski 20 May 2006 Martinez and Don Zimmer 11 October 2003 George Bell and Mo Vaughn 6 September 1993

1. Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland (2017)

Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals and Hunter Strickland #60 of the San Francisco Giants throw punches at one another at AT&T Park on 29 May 2017. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

The 2017 Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland fight went viral and is now considered one of the most iconic brawls in recent MLB history. On 29 May 2017, during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals, Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland hit Bryce Harper with a 98-mph fastball.

Harper, one of the richest baseball players, immediately dropped his helmet, charged the mound, and threw a wild punch at Strickland. After the game, Harper got a 4-game suspension, and Strickland got 6 games. Strickland also ended up with a black eye.

2. Jose Bautista and Rougned Odor (2016)

Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista gets hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor at Globe Life Park on 15 May 2016 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Richard W. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

On 15 May 2016, during a match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers, Rougned Odor punched Jose Bautista in the face after Bautista slid into second in the 8th inning. The punch knocked Bautista to the ground, leading to a bench-clearing brawl between the teams.

The fight reportedly stemmed from the 2015 ALDS, when Bautista famously hit a game-winning home run and celebrated passionately with a bat flip. In an interview with ESPN, Bautista said:

I was pretty surprised, I mean, obviously, that's the only reason that he got me, and he got me pretty good, so I have to give him that. It takes a little bit bigger man to knock me down.

3. Juan Marichal and John Roseboro (1965)

Los Angeles Dodgers' catcher John Roseboro fight with San Francisco Giant pitcher Juan Marichal. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

John Roseboro and Juan Marichal's fight is among the bloodiest, violent and worst baseball fights ever. It strained the fierce Giants-Dodgers rivalry even further. The fight occurred on 22 August 1965 during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

John Roseboro suffered a cut on top of his head in the 3rd inning during a bat-swinging fight with San Francisco Giant pitcher Juan Marichal. It was believed that Marichal got angry when Roseboro fired the ball too close to his head while returning it to pitcher Sandy Koufax. Marichal was later suspended for 8 games and fined, though he was not criminally charged.

4. Nolan Ryan and Robin Ventura (1993)

Nolan Ryan and Robin fight during a game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox on 4 August 1993. Photo: @gmugg68 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 4 August 1993, during a game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox, Nolan Ryan and Robin Ventura engaged in a brawl after Ryan hit Ventura with a pitch on the right elbow in the 3rd inning.

Ventura charged the mound after being hit by Ryan's pitch, leading to a confrontation where Ryan struck him. After the fight, Robin Ventura was ejected, while Nolan Ryan stayed in the game, pitched seven innings, and earned the win in the Rangers' 5-3 victory. Talking about the incident, Ryan said:

It was just self-preservation. I didn't expect that to happen. I was just trying to pitch him inside. You don't have time to think, you just react. I'm not a big believer in fights, but we'll do what it takes to win.

5. Armando Benitez and Tino Martinez (1998)

Armando Benitez and Tino Martinez fight on 19 May 1998. Photo: @nyyhistory on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The infamous brawl between MLB players Armando Benitez and Tino Martinez on 19 May 1998 is among the biggest fights in MLB history. Armando Benitez intentionally hit Tino Martinez in the back with a pitch.

This fight happened after Armando gave up a three-run homer to Bernie Williams. Armando Benitez was suspended for eight games and fined for intentionally hitting Tino Martinez. Several other players, including Yankees' Graham Lloyd and Jeff Nelson, also received suspensions for escalating the fight.

6. Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek (2004)

Alex Rodriguez of the Yankees and Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek trade blows in the 3rd inning that precipitated a bench clearing brawl between the two teams. Photo: Barry Chin

Source: Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez vs. Jason Varitek's fight is one of the most memorable moments in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry. It happened on 24 July 2004 during a game between the Yankees and the Red Sox. Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and exchanged heated words with Bronson Arroyo.

Varitek, the Red Sox catcher, stepped in and shoved A-Rod in the face with his glove. Jason Varitek received a 5-game suspension for his role in the altercation.

7. Bud Harrelson and Pete Rose (1973)

Pete Rose and Bud Harrelson during a fight at Shea Stadium. Photo: Fred Kaplan

Source: Getty Images

The brawl between Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose and New York Mets Bud Harrelson during Game 3 of the 1973 National League Championship Series (NLCS) is one of the most infamous and best baseball fights in history. Pete Rose slid hard into Bud Harrelson at second base while trying to stop a double play.

Harrelson did not like the rough slide, and after they argued, a fight broke out. Following the brawl, Shea Stadium fans began throwing objects onto the field, targeting Rose. To calm the crowd and resume play, MLB manager Yogi Berra of the Mets, along with players Willie Mays, Tom Seaver, Cleon Jones, and Rusty Staub, took to the field to plead with fans for order

8. Red Sox and Yankees (1976)

Red Sox fights New York Yankees during 6th inning at Yankee Stadium on 20 May 1976. Photo: Neil Leifer

Source: Getty Images

On 20 May 1976, during a tense game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, a big fight broke out. It started when Yankees outfielder Lou Piniella crashed into Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk at home plate.

They pushed each other, and soon both teams ran onto the field. In the chaos, Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee was tackled by Yankees third baseman Graig Nettles and hurt his shoulder badly, keeping him out for much of the season. According to the Los Angeles Times, this fight made the Red Sox–Yankees rivalry even more intense and is still remembered as one of the most infamous brawls in MLB history.

9. George Brett and Graig Nettles (1977) ALCS Game 5

New York Yankees 3rd baseman Graig Nettles fighting with Kansas City Royals George Brett during Game 5 of the 1977 ALCS. Photo

Source: Getty Images

During Game 5 of the 1977 American League Championship Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, a physical altercation occurred between Royals' third baseman George Brett and Yankees' third baseman Graig Nettles.

The fight broke out after Brett slid into 3rd on a triple in the 1st inning, which scored a run. Nettles retaliated with a kick, and Brett then punched him, leading to a brawl between both baseball teams. Despite the incident, neither player was ejected, and the game continued.

10. Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners (1993)

Baltimore Orioles during pileup fight vs Seattle Mariners, Brawl, Baltimore on 6 June 1993. Photo: Jerry Wachter

Source: Getty Images

​On 6 June 1993, a heated game between the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards erupted into one of MLB's most infamous brawls. According to The Washington Post, the fighting began in the seventh inning of the Orioles' 5-2 victory after Baltimore's Mike Mussina hit Bill Haselman with a pitch.

Haselman charged the mound, starting a huge brawl that lasted 20 minutes. Seven players were suspended, and Mariners pitcher Chris Bosio injured his collarbone. Despite the chaos, the Orioles won by a 5–2 victory. ​

11. Tim Belcher and Chan Ho Park (1999)

Anaheim Angels pitcher Tim Belcher (C) during a brawl with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park in the fifth inning on 5 June 1999 game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo: Scott Nelson

Source: Getty Images

On 5 June 1999, during a game between the Anaheim Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tim Belcher and Chan Ho Park got into a fight at Dodger Stadium after a bunt play.

Belcher had tagged out Park after Park attempted a sacrifice bunt. The two exchanged words, and the brawl began. According to CBS News, Park was ejected from the game and later suspended for seven games after kicking Belcher. He was also fined $3,000.

12. Roger Clemens and Mike Piazza (2000)

New York Yankees and New York Mets players confront one another after Roger Clemens (R) threw a piece of broken bat at Mike Piazza (L front) at Yankee Stadium on 22 October 2000. Photo: Don Emmert

Source: Getty Images

On 22 October 2000, during Game 2 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, a heated moment erupted between pitcher Roger Clemens and batter Mike Piazza after Clemens threw a piece of a broken bat at Piazza.

The incident occurred in Game 2 of the series, a few months after Clemens had hit Piazza with a pitch during a regular season game, causing Piazza a concussion. However, MLB did not suspend or fine Clemens.

13. Michael Barrett and A.J. Pierzynski (2006)

Michael Barrett of the Chicago Cubs punches A.J. Pierzynski of the Chicago White Sox on 20 May 2006 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jonathan Daniel

Source: Getty Images

On 20 May 2006, during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, a brawl broke out between catchers Michael Barrett of the Cubs and A.J. Pierzynski of the White Sox.

Michael Barrett punched A.J. Pierzynski after being run over at the plate. According to ESPN, the incident resulted in Michael Barrett's suspension for ten games and a fine. A.J. Pierzynski was not suspended, but he was fined.

14. Martinez and Don Zimmer (2003)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez (L) throws New York Yankees' bench coach Don Zimmer to the ground at Fenway Park. Photo: Linda Cataffo

Source: Getty Images

On 11 October 2003, during Game 3 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Yankees, Pedro Martinez hit a Yankees player with a pitch at the top of the inning. Later, Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens threw a high pitch near a Red Sox batter, and both teams rushed onto the field.

During the fight, Yankees coach Don Zimmer ran at Martinez, who moved aside and pushed him down. Zimmer fell hard, and the moment shocked many people.

15. George Bell and Mo Vaughn (1993)

George Bell of Chicago White Sox and Mo Vaughn of Boston Red Sox during the 1993 brawl. Photo: @vintage.modern.breaks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 6 September 1993, during a game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, George Bell got angry after being hit by Red Sox pitcher Aaron Sele and charged the mound. This led to a bench-clearing brawl, and Mo Vaughn, who played first base for Boston, got involved in the fight. Bell and Vaughn ended up throwing punches at each other during the scuffle.

What was the greatest fight in MLB history?

The greatest fight in MLB history is widely considered to be the Nolan Ryan vs. Robin Ventura brawl on 4 August 1993.

Why did Pete Rose fight Bud Harrelson?

The famous athlete, Pete Rose, fought Bud Harrelson in the 1973 NLCS after a hard slide and heated words sparked a brawl over lingering tension and a sarcastic comment.

Like any other professional sport, MLB has had its share of heated moments. Iconic baseball fights, such as Nolan Ryan vs. Robin Ventura, Pedro Martínez vs. Don Zimmer, and Rougned Odor vs. Jose Bautista, show just how intense emotions can get, turning regular games into unforgettable chapters of baseball history.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best baseball players of all time. Major League Baseball (MLB) was established in 1876 and has created careers for many players who have gained popularity worldwide.

These MLB players have showcased their talents in various ways on the field. From legends like Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, and Lou Gehrig, here is a list of the best baseball players ever.

Source: Legit.ng