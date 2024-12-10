100 top Kevin Durant quotes on basketball, life, and success

Kevin Wayne Durant is an American professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. He has played for several teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns. Durant has also won multiple NBA championships and MVP awards. These are the top Kevin Durant quotes on basketball, life, and success.

Kevin Durant has been playing basketball professionally since 2007 and is regarded as one of the best players in the NBA. He is also known for his incredible scoring performances, including winning NBA Finals MVP twice with the Warriors. Get inspired by reading and sharing Kevin Durant's quotes with your loved ones and friends.

Kevin Durant quotes

Kevin Durant is known for his exceptional basketball skills and insightful thoughts on life, success, and the game. His quotes are significant and exciting, touching on various human aspects. Check out these inspirational quotes from Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant quotes about basketball

Kevin Durant’s quotes about basketball reveal his deep passion and respect for the game. They highlight his dedication, mindset, and lessons learned through his journey on the court.

I'm busy working on every aspect of my game—defence, shooting, rebounding—but I really want to become a better overall team player.

I want to help my teammates become better players out on the court so that we can win more ball games.

I don't know what I'm going to do tomorrow. I just know for sure I'm going to keep playing basketball.

Every memory I had growing up was involving a basketball. I didn't go to the prom and stuff like that. It was always basketball for me.

With a versatile player, there’s no spot on the court you can’t pass him the ball. You can do anything.

I like the nucleus that we have. I’m excited. I want to be here as long as possible. It’s like family. I love being here

And I didn’t fall in love with the game of basketball just because I was playing it. I fell in love with it because I have guys like this, like these guys, who push me to be the best player I can be every single day.

My dream was to become a rec league coach. I love basketball so much and play it, and I never thought I would make it to college or the NBA or be standing up today. It is a surreal feeling. So many people doubted me and motivated me.

Chemistry is important. If you like teammates, it’s going to be easier to play with them on the court.

My acting coach I've got here, Richard Lawson, he's been doing good, just telling me to calm down sometimes and just be me.

I'm a basketball player. That's what I do and what I love but that's just not all who I am. I'm talented in a lot of different areas.

I'm blessed to be able to play this game at such a high level. I never take it for granted.

I learned how to pass when I was very young. One thing I always knew how to do was find the open man.

Experience is the best teacher. I have been through a lot; going to the Olympics, going to the finals, and having many good and bad games. It is a roller-coaster ride, and I am happy to be part of it. If it was easy, then everybody could do it.

I don’t watch a lot of other basketball away from the gym. But I do look at LeBron’s box score. I want to see how many points, rebounds and assists he had and how he shot from the field. If he had 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, I can tell you exactly how he did it, what type of shots he made and who he passed to.

I’ve just got to let my teammates know in practice, without even telling them, that I don’t think I’m ahead of anybody.

I play because I have fun. The vets of this team, I just wanted to say thanks to them. You guys mean so much to me. I can have a terrible day and walk in the gym and have Hasheem smile at me. That will change my day.

You know, I think more people should watch women's basketball. It'd do so much for the game.

I can score the basketball, but I think I can pass pretty well or I can make the correct pass. I'm not the type of guy who's just going to throw the ball inbounds to a guy who's wide-open. I can make the right pass.

I feel good doing it. It's not like guys are stripping me at half-court or I'm just losing the ball dribbling. I think I'm handling the ball pretty well, just trying to make good passes, man.

I want to show people who I really am, especially aspiring basketball players who want to be at this level. That’s what I’m about.

If I’d gone straight to the NBA, I don’t think I would have been ready as a player or a person.

All this stuff is kind of surreal to me – I didn’t think I’d be in the league or none of that. It was making it to college. That’s about it.

It’s part of my game, getting to the free-throw line and being aggressive. If you say that I get superstar calls or I get babied by the refs, that’s just taking away from how I play. That’s disrespectful to me.

Kevin Durant quotes about life

Kevin Durant’s quotes about life show his belief in staying true to yourself. He often talks about learning from challenges and staying focused on what matters.

Everything in my life, I had to take it. They are not going to give it to you out of sympathy. I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Twitter is a place where I can let people know what type of person I am, and I got some good feedback from it. More good than bad, so it’s a good outlet to let people know who I am.

I just want to grow spiritually with the Lord. I'm keeping strong at it, just trying to make my walk with faith a little better.

I just loved being in the gym. It was tough at times. Sometimes I wanted to quit, but I'm glad I stuck with it.

Music has always been a big part of my life. It’s kind of like a refuge for me. I just use it to get away

I like something simple and traditional, like dinner and a movie. The best way to get to know someone is to have a conversation over dinner. And steak houses have a friendly atmosphere - the lights are dim and usually have a band playing.

My mom just wants to make sure that my heart is always in whatever I do and I’m in things for the right reasons.

It’s fun that I get to live out my dream every single day. It’s a blessing. I can’t lose sight of that and I’ve just got to keep pushing.

This city, All they want us to be is ourselves. You love us how we are. We’re all a work in progress as men, And you still love us. And I thank you so much for embracing us.

I’m going to be me at the end of the day. And I think my family appreciates that. They’re happy for me that I’m finding out who I am, and I’m content with that.

The grass is not always greener on the other side. You learn to appreciate these people.

We live in a world of what have you done for me lately. We don’t remember the day before sometimes. Think back five, six, years ago what he was doing. It’s unheard of.

So many people doubted me. They motivated me every single day, to be, who I am.

I was just a big fan of tattoos always growing up, and I wanted something cool that symbolises what I've been through in my life, and everything on my chest and my back is like a collage.

First off, I’d like to thank God for changing my life. He let me really realize what life is all about.

The clothes are not making me... If I like it, that's all that matters...It's not about the clothes. It's about how I am as a person and how confident I am.

The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.

When people are used to you doing something, they want you to stay in that lane.

My style has changed and evolved mainly because I've grown to have more confidence in myself.

I'm not a guy that's going to brag or feel like I'm better than the group.

I like what I like, I am who I am, I know what I want to do, you know what I’m saying?

From day one, you can't put too much pressure on yourself. Just got to go out & play & everything will take care of itself

Last, I just want to thank God again. He’s the first and the last. Alpha and Omega. I thank you for saving my life.

Kevin Durant quotes about success and hard work

Kevin Durant’s quotes about success focus on hard work, determination, and staying committed to your goals. He believes success comes from effort and staying true to your passion. Below are some of his quotes about success.

I've heard a few times, in three or four years, this league is going to be yours. I don't like that. Because I think I'm established now.

I always want to win because I never want to sit out on the sidelines outside.

I always wanted to be the best, and I knew that meant working hard even when no one else was watching.

I look at my jersey and see the NBA logo, I'm like, 'I didn't think I'd be here.

You gotta win. That’s all it takes.

Success is not an accident. It's the result of hard work, perseverance, and a little bit of luck.

Everything has been such a whirlwind ever since I stepped foot in the league and everything has been like a dream, so I'm just blessed to be in this position.

I’ve learned what it feels like to lose, believe me. But I think, in the end, that is just going to make winning that much better

I feel as though I've proved myself these last five years that I can be one of the top players in the league.

I was always in the gym. People would look at me crazy because I spent so much time there. But that’s what it was about. I’m glad I did it.

Our best years are only ahead of us, so we got to continue to keep pushing.

It means the world to me that you guys are here celebrating with me. Thank you. I can’t express it enough.

Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.

I know that the hard work got me here. And the day I stop working hard, this can all go away.

It’s hard to play well, but it’s easy to work hard.

I was the second-best player in high school. I was the second pick in the draft. I’ve been second in the MVP voting three times. I came in second in the Finals. I’m tired of being second. I’m not going to settle for that. I’m done with it.

My mother taught me to always be strong and always work hard. She’s been working hard her whole life for me and my brother. I’m a lot like her in that I work hard for what I want. She taught me that.

I fell so many times and got back up. I have been through the most challenging times with my family, but I am still standing.

I've got a long way to go to being the ultimate best, but I think my time is now. And I'm starting to enter my prime.

Set a goal and work every day for it until you achieve it. I want to be the best champion!

Funny Kevin Durant quotes

Kevin Durant has a sharp sense of humour, evident in some of his quotes. Below are some of the best funny Kevin Durant quotes to share with your family and loved ones for an evening of laughter.

You hear all these stories about, 'There's one in a million guys that make it to the NBA and stay there.' To see people cheering for me and when they say my name, it's just crazy. It's still crazy to me.

In the game of basketball, I play first off because I love it. I love to have fun. I love to run up and down the court.

Basketball is just a platform for me to inspire people.

I'm just trying to grow. That's one thing I told myself is, 'Don't worry about who people say is the best player.

I go to sleep at night, like, ‘Am I gonna be alone forever?

I Tweeted Keri Hilson the other day and she actually wrote back! I was so excited.

It is funny that I get to live out my dream every day. It is a blessing, and I cannot lose sight of that, and I have just got to keep pushing.

I always want to win because I never want to sit out on the sidelines outside.

I'm an old-school type of guy.

I’m like a chameleon. I adapt to my situation. It’s very slowed down here. I like it that way. I’m a guy that’s very reserved, quiet and shy myself.

The only reason I do not bench-press much is that I would be too good.

I’m always hungry. I want to be the best.

People always think women meet us in the hotel lobby, but it's the opposite. The majority of the time, you go out to eat with your teammates, then rest for the next day's game. It's not a vacation - most guys view the road as a business trip.

I don't want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kevin Durant.

I’m here to shine a bright light. I’m not here to be a guy of death. I just like ‘KD’ better.

I like to sit on things and digest them and then I’ll figure out my next move.

Short Kevin Durant quotes

These short quotes are precise and straightforward, making them easy to understand and remember. Below are some of Kevin Durant's best short quotes.

Hopefully before I’m done, I can be on an Olympic team.

It feels good to come here and be a winning program.

You know, I don't want to stand out too much.

I will play all five positions if my team needs me to.

Whoever wants my spot can play me one-on-one for it.

When you got people behind you, you can do whatever.

In this league, experience means a lot.

Work harder than your opponent.

My wildest dreams are when I’m wide awake.

I want to be one of the best players in the game.

Jimmer Fredette is the best scorer in the world.

You sacrificed for us. You’re the real MVP.

I probably play games more than I practice.

I like women's basketball.

I want to go down as a winner.

It feels good to be a part of history.

With everything I do, I just try to be myself.

What is Kevin Durant's best quote?

The best and most famous Kevin Durant quote is "Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard."

What are Kevin Durant's nicknames?

The NBA superstar has earned several nicknames throughout his career, including KD, Slim Reaper, The Servant, and Iceberg Slim.

What is Kevin Durant famous for?

Kevin Durant is best known for being one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. In 2024, he became the first male athlete to win four Olympic gold medals in a team sport.

Kevin Durant's quotes offer inspiration and provide relatable insights into both life and the game. He has established himself as one of the best players of his generation while only in his early 20s. He plays for the Phoenix Suns and has also played for numerous other NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns.

