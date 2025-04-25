The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced across Nigeria with over two million candidates participating

Candidates in various centres, particularly in the FCT, reported smooth, hitch-free experiences and effective technical coordination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) scheduled the nationwide CBT exam to conclude on May 5, 2025

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has begun at various Computer Based Test centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the federation.

2025 UTME: “Two million candidates eye varsity admission”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the development in the FCT and its environs, reported that more than two million candidates would be writing the examination nationwide.

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) adjusted the 2025 UTME start date to April 24, a day earlier than initially announced.

Candidates were advised to print their exam slips from April 19 to confirm their centre, date, and time.

The Board also assured that no candidate will be posted outside their chosen examination town.

The examination conducted by the JAMB is expected to come to an end on May 5.

2025 UTME: Candidates share experience

At Christ Academy International School, Gwagwalada, Abuja, the examination began with a smooth start without any hindrance.

At the Sascon International School CBT centre in the FCT, candidates reported a smooth and hitch-free experience.

One of the candidates identified simply as Emmanuel Ezegwu, disclosed that the exam was easier than the previous years.

“This centre is better. I wrote this exam last year but I can tell you that the experience this year is commendable. There are no issues as far as I am concerned with this exam,” he said.

Another candidate, identified simply as Victoria Bilala, an 18-year-old candidate and first-timer to write JAMB, described the experience as good, despite feeling a little nervous while writing the exam.

“I quite commend the way they organise the exam because there were little or no hitches in this centre,” she said.

Joseph Joshua, a candidate at Future Gate Academy, Ado in Nasarawa state, shared a similar experience.

“The biometric verification started by 6:30 a.m., which gave me enough time to settle in before the exam,” he said.

The centre supervisor identified as Emmanuel Adaji, stated that out of 200 candidates slated for the exam, only 11 were absent.

Adaji, however, advised candidates to arrive early, to avoid the rescheduling of their exam.

