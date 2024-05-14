Rivers State postal code: comprehensive list of all Rivers State ZIP codes

ZIP codes or postal codes allow for faster and more efficient mail delivery, saving time and effort for delivery companies and eliminating confusion between cities with shared names. Do you know Rivers State postal codes have six digits? Discover the ZIP codes of different locations in the state.

Rivers State uses ZIP codes to identify different locations in the state. It is located in the southern Nigeria Delta Region. It is the sixth most populous state in Nigeria, according to a census conducted in 2006, with a population of over 5 million. Its capital city is Port Harcourt, a major economic centre of Nigeria's oil industry.

Rivers State postal code

Rivers State postal codes can be obtained through the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). The ZIP code differs depending on where you are located in the state. Rivers State ZIP code ranges from 500001 to 512102. Here is a list of all the States' ZIP codes to help you navigate to the address you need.

Postcode Location LGA 500001 GPO Port Harcourt 500002 Diobu Port Harcourt 500003 Trans Amadi Port Harcourt 500004 Uniport Obio-Akpor 500005 Aggrey Roa Port Harcourt 500006 Federal Secretariat Obio-Akpor 500007 Woji Obio-Akpor 500008 Unitech Port Harcourt 500009 Okirika Okirika 500010 COE Obio-Akpor 500011 College of Arts & Science Obio-Akpor 510002 Omoku Ogba-Egbema Ndomi 510003 Abua Abua-Odual 510001 Ahoada Ahoada East 504004 Abonnema Akuku Toru 504003 Buguma Asari Toru 504002 Bokana Degema 501001 Eleme Eleme 511001 Elele Emohua 512001 Okehi Etche 501002 Bodo Gokana 511002 Airport Ikwerre 520001 Bori Ogoni Khana 511001 Ndoni Ogba Egbema Ndomi 503002 Opobo Opobo-Nkoro

Rivers State ZIP Codes by Local Government Area (LGA)

Rivers State has 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) with different ZIP codes. Identifying the correct postal code for each area is essential when mailing packages and letters to ensure efficient and accurate delivery. Using incorrect ZIP codes could lead to confusion, delay, and failure in delivery. Here is a list of Rivers State ZIP codes by LGA.

LGA Code Port Harcourt 500101-500272 Obio-Akpor 500102 Okrika 500103 Ogu-Bolo 500104 Eleme 501101 Tai 501102 Go kana 501103 Khana 501102 Oyigbo 501103 Opobo-Nkoro 502101-502102 Andoni 502103-502104 Bonny 503101 Degema 504102 Asari Toru 504101 Akuku Toru 504103 Abua-Odual 510102 Ahoada west 510101 Ahoada east 510101 Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni 510104 Emohua 511102 Ikwerre 511101 Etche 512101 Omuma 512102

The postal code for Obio-Akpor, Rivers State

Obio-Akpor is one of the 23 Local Government Areas in the metropolis of Port Harcourt in Rivers State. Obio-Akpor's postal code or ZIP code is 500102. The LGA is a major economic centre in Nigeria, mainly known for its fisheries and aquaculture.

Eleme Rivers State postal code

Eleme is a Local Government Area in Rivers State. Eleme has two districts, Nchia and Odido. All locations within Eleme use the same postal codes. Eleme, Rivers State postal code is 501101

Oyigbo Rivers State postal code

Oyigbo's postal code is 502103-502104. Oyigbo is a Local Government Area in Rivers State, and its headquarters is in Afam town. Oyigbo has two districts that use different postal codes. Ndoki district uses the 502104 postal code, and Oyigbo district uses 502103.

South Rivers State postal code

Rivers State is located in the south-south geopolitical zone of Nigeria. Port Harcourt is the largest capital city in the state. Rivers State has 23 local governments that use different postal codes; their ZIP codes range from 500001 to 512102.

Choba postal code

Choba is a neighbourhood in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, and located 16 km northwest of Port Harcourt's central business district. It is a ward under the Local Government Area of Obio-Akpor. Choba's postal code is 500102.

Stadium Road Port Harcourt postal code

Stadium Road is in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nigeria. Stadium Road uses the Obio-Akpor postal code, which is 500102.

What is the area code for Rivers State?

Rivers State has two area codes, 084 and 086—084 serves Port Harcourt, and 086 serves Ahoada cities. To call these cities from elsewhere, dial 084 and 086, followed by the subscriber's phone number.

What is the Port Harcourt code?

The postal code for Port Harcourt is 500101-500272, and its area code is 084. It is the capital city of Rivers State. The city has several locations that use different ZIP codes.

Which postal code is 500001?

Postal code 500001 is the General Post Office (GPO) postal code of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. The GPO is the head office of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Rivers State.

What is the postal code of Amadi?

Amadi, popularly known as Trans Amadi, is located in the local government of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Amadi has postal codes 500003 and 500221.

In Rivers State, each Local Government Area has unique ZIP codes. The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) allocates codes to each state to enhance mail sorting and facilitate prompt delivery. Rivers State postal code can help prevent address mix-ups. You can also use the Rivers State postal code map to search for a house, as it narrows your search.

