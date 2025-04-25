Nigerian singer 2baba and his new partner, Honourable Natasha Osawaru have carried out their traditional marriage rites

The music star and the Edo state politician were reported to be getting married traditionally on April 25, 2025

The video of 2baba and Natasha carrying out their traditional marriage rites had Nigerians talking

Nigerian singer Innocent '2baba' Idibia and Edo politician, Hon Natasha Osawaru, have carried out their traditional marriage rites.

A video made the rounds on social media of the couple in Benue state doing their marriage rites in front of a crowd.

Nigerians react to video of 2baba and Natasha's traditional marriage rites in Benue. Photos: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Natasha was seen being ushered into a place where 2baba’s clans men were seated. She had an Idoma wrapper tied around her waist as she walked in with a headscarf covering her face.

Some traditional dancers who were also rocking Idoma outfits also surrounded Natasha. 2baba also walked in to the place where his people were seated and he proceeded to spray the traditional dancers some cash.

See the video below:

Reactions to 2baba and Natasha’s traditional marriage rites

The video of 2baba and Natasha carrying out their traditional marriage rites triggered a series of comments from netizens after it went viral on social media. Recall that celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, announced on social media that 2baba and Natasha were getting set to traditionally marry on April 25, 2025.

Nigerians react as video emerges of 2Baba and Natasha's traditional marriage rites in Benue. Photos: @official2baba, @honorableosawaru

Source: Instagram

Aina_orosun222 said:

“Women love yourself first.”

Hetunu_fortune said:

“I’m happy for him 😂 Annie and 2face are not meant for each other 😂he might be a good husband to natasha.”

Adedamola_tomi said:

“Orisirisi. This thing no be ordinary eyes again o😂.”

Lady_temi22 said:

“Why this thing dey do me like Nollywood Epic?”

Theamybenson said:

“2baba + 2mama.”

Adeofshow wrote:

Dem don tie 2baba.

Nonnyerem said:

“I thought his mom was looking for him one time ohhh 😢.”

Zaralinda_ said:

“Him mama don finally find am? Judy will be soo happy now that Nigerians have shifted attention small from her😂😂😂.”

Thedivinebush_ said:

“It’s the solemn walk for me.”

Moo__rel said:

“As long as they’re happy 😂.”

De_e_anne_ said:

“It's like a humiliation ritual. So cringe😂.”

Enibokun_mure said:

“Her shoes are always wrong😭.”

Natasha introduced as 2baba's wife as he bags appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video capturing the moment Natasha Osawaru was introduced after arriving in Benue State with her partner, Innocent Idibia (2Baba), surfaced online.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that 2Baba received a political appointment in Benue state, having been named technical adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on entertainment and community outreach.

In the recording that surfaced a day after the appointment, a man was heard making the introduction and referring to Natasha as the music star’s wife. The politician beamed with a smile as she stepped beside the African Queen crooner on stage to take photographs.

Speaking about his appointment, 2Baba pledged to use his platform to support the people of Benue state. The music icon also vowed to use his voice to speak out against insurgency in the state and to appeal to the federal government for assistance in addressing the persistent attacks by armed men that had claimed numerous lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng