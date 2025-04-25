A mother has shared a hilarious video of her cute little son who entered the kitchen at 12 midnight to eat bread

According to the mother, he had earlier asked her for bread but she told him that it was already too late to eat bread

The funny child however decided to sneak into the kitchen and help himself with the loaf despite his mother's warning

A hilarious video showing a little boy's sneaky action has captured the attention of online users.

The clip, shared by the boy's mother, captured the child sneaking into the kitchen at midnight to eat bread despite being told it was too late.

Funny boy sneaks into kitchen to eat bread at 12am Photo credit: @nyobah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum catches son eating bread at 12 am

The mother, known on TikTok as @nyobah, posted the video, which showed her son caught in the act of devouring bread.

The boy's act was revealed after his mother opened the kitchen door, discovering him with a loaf in hand.

His reaction was hilarious, bursting into laughter and making a swift exit from the kitchen to the living room.

"POV: Told my son 12am was too late to eat bread. Watch what he did next. Genesis and food 5&6, he asked for permission to eat bread I said no only to catch this man in the kitchen," the video's caption read.

Little boy eats bread in his mother's kitchen at 12am Photo credit: @nyobah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as little boy sneaks into kitchen

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Betty Gabriel said:

"Exodus come back here."

@adekola230 said:

"Na so one of my neighbour back in PH dey bear Revelation and his brother Salvation, till I left Uniport, that name dey funny me."

@Zxzxxx13 commented:

"If na me catch am, I go cut my own bread Bcrs I no Dey use bread joke."

@beaksbabe said:

"Is it only me that gets scared if I see kids with food in mouth combined with laughing and running. I dey shout if I see my children doing it cos of fear of choking. Abi I am an overthinker."

@Agbi Edith Odirin said:

"As far my body is Wake I can eat anytime my belle nor Dey restrict me I can soak garri in the middle of night and still go back to bed nothing go happen."

@akunafarm herbs and spices said:

"Mine will eat bread drink water rinse his mouth well and come out be smiling sheepishly."

@Ur dream girl said:

"What of me wey dey cook beans around 1:00."

@Wemmy commented:

"You have to stop him now o, my neighbours child is dealing with this and trust me it is a big challenge to the mother because he is now Obese."

@Hiebywhumey added:

"Revelation go and turn eba jeje."

Watch the video here:

Mum catches lover eating her child's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a woman who was was bothered about her kid who always got hungry despite being provided with food, and she sought answers.

She decided to stealthily watch her lover feeding the baby and finally found the reason why the kid was always hungry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng