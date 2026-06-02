Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, has finally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker attributed his decision to dump the PDP because of the lingering internal crisis and leadership struggle rocking the party. He said the development has weakened the unity within the PDP and affected effective political coordination ahead of the next general election.

APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers finally resigned from the PDP Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Chinda's defection was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, and was dated April 23, 2026. The development came after he resigned as the minority leader of the House.

Recall that the Rivers lawmaker is a known ally of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He was recently elected as the governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections. He emerged after key aspirants, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, withdrew from the race.

Source: Legit.ng