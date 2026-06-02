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Just In: Drama as Rivers' APC Governorship Candidate Defects
Politics

Just In: Drama as Rivers' APC Governorship Candidate Defects

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, has finally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The lawmaker attributed his decision to dump the PDP because of the lingering internal crisis and leadership struggle rocking the party. He said the development has weakened the unity within the PDP and affected effective political coordination ahead of the next general election.

The APC governorship candidate in Rivers, Kingsley Chinda, has officially joined the party and dumped the PDP.
APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers finally resigned from the PDP Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg
Source: Twitter

Chinda's defection was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, and was dated April 23, 2026. The development came after he resigned as the minority leader of the House.

Recall that the Rivers lawmaker is a known ally of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He was recently elected as the governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections. He emerged after key aspirants, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, withdrew from the race.

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Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APCRivers StatePDPHouse of RepresentativesNational Assembly
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