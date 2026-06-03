Yomi Fabiyi has continued to call for further investigation into the singer's death, years after it happened

In his posts, he shared what other family members and a friend of the singer allegedly said to corroborate his claims about the late singer

The actor locked his comment section to prevent people from reacting to his post about the late singer

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has continued to call for an investigation into the demise of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The movie star has been seeking justice for the singer for a while. He recently wrote a petition and called for another investigation into the music star's demise.

Yomi Fabiyi calls on police, shares alleged implicating WhatsApp chat of Mohbad’s widow. Photo credit@imamohbad/@yomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared an alleged WhatsApp chat between Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, and another person about the singer.

According to the chat, Wunmi allegedly said she was afraid the truth would come out and added that she regretted pushing her husband.

Yomi Fabiyi shares more WhatsApp chats

Sharing more, the actor also posted additional chats allegedly written by Wunmi, in which she shared her fears with a person identified as Temmi.

Temmi allegedly assured Wunmi that she was safe and that they would continue dragging someone known as Oloriebi.

Temmi also allegedly told Wunmi to send her money and the names of the people they had added to the list.

Yomi Fabiyi calls for more investigation into Mohbad's demise. Photo credit@immohbad

Source: Instagram

Reacting to what Temmi allegedly said, Wunmi reportedly noted that her life would be finished if the truth came out.

Yomi Fabiyi shares more about Mohbad's family

In the caption of his post, the actor stated that Adura, Mohbad's brother, had also attested to the claim that the singer had fought with his wife before his death.

He added that the Prado driver who took Mohbad and some others to his last event a day before his death also claimed that Wunmi and her husband had fought before they went out.

The film star further alleged that the singer's mother had cried out that her son did not die a natural death and that someone was responsible for his demise.

Sharing more claims, Yomi Fabiyi alleged that Wunmi had a secret lover who came into the house after she had pushed the singer.

He claimed that the man beat Mohbad until he lost his life. Fabiyi went on to call for justice for the music star and questioned the police for allegedly failing to investigate some of the issues he raised.

Recall that Yomi Fabiyi and Mohbad's brother have not been on good terms for a while over the singer's death. A few months ago, he called for Adura's arrest as the late singer's mother cried out to the public.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Spending speaks about Mohbad

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the late singer's aides had to apologise to his fans for providing misleading information.

Spending had spoken about the last time he saw Mohbad before his unfortunate death. He apologised for the misinformation about his movement.

He disclosed that the misinformation came because he had just been released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state.

Source: Legit.ng