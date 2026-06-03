President Bola Tinubu's recently appointed permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been elected as chairman of the budget and administration for the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly

Jimoh Ibrahim's appointment came at a time when the United Nations is facing a budget shortfall of over $1.8 billion after cuts to foreign aid

Ibrahim, who was a former senator, expressed gratitude to the UN body, promising that he will be committed to providing strategy and stewardship of corporate governance

Jimoh Ibrahim, the recently appointed Nigerian permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), has been elected as the chairman of the budget and administration for the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Nigeria's ambassador's appointment came at a time when the United Nations is facing a budget shortfall of over $1.8 billion after cuts to foreign aid.

President Bola Tinubu's ambassador to the UN appointed as Chairman of the UN Fifth Committee, which handles budget, finance, and administration Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ibrahim, who was a senator in the National Assembly before his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, accepted the new role in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 2.

The statement reads in part:

“This period requires the United Nations to manage deficit financing arising from converging complexities that place significant burdens on revenue.”

The diplomat explained that he forged consensus using his experience as the chairman of the inter-parliamentary relations committee and a former member of the Nigerian Senate committee on budget and appropriation.

He also pointed out the economic reforms in Nigeria by President Tinubu, noting that it would be a blueprint to for shaping the multilateral institution.

Ibrahim then expressed his gratitude to the United Nations body, and he will be committed by providing strategy and stewardship of corporate governance.

Nigerians react as Ibrahim elected to UN body

However, the news of Ibrahim's election into the role has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Enigma said the former senator had prepared for the task:

"This is a significant appointment for Jimoh Ibrahim. Whatever one thinks of his politics, he has long built a reputation for ambition, visibility, and navigating complex institutions. Chairing the UN Fifth Committee places him at the centre of decisions that shape how the UN allocates and manages its resources."

Nigerians react as Jomoh Ibrahim gets UN appointment Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Ayenogun Kayode expressed confidence in the business mogul turned politician:

"He will surely make Nigeria proud with a positive impact at the United Nations. Congratulations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim."

Kepa Dotmors congratulated Ibrahim on the new development:

"It's a good thing to see that there are still some Nigerians worthy of international accolades in terms of governance & finances."

Damola expressed confidence in the capacity of the former senator to deliver in his new role:

"I have never had any doubt about his capacity to handle that role. He's an intelligent man."

Rhymey congratulated the ambassador, adding that he never doubted his potential:

"Congratulations Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim Never in doubt."

You can read more comments on the report on X here:

Primate Ayodele's prophecy on Jimoh Ibrahim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, a popular cleric of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has tipped popular business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim to be the next governor of Ondo State.

Ayodele said his support for the entrepreneur was not a religion but his personal relationship with him over a period of time.

The cleric described the business mogul as a very intelligent and educated person who can drive the state forward with his wealth of experience in business, politics and relationships.

Source: Legit.ng