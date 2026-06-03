President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is exoected to address the National Assembly on June 12 for Democracy Day celebration

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, highlighted the sacrifices made for democracy on June 12, 1993

Akume explaineed that the Inter-Ministerial Committee formed to oversee activities for the 27th Democracy Day

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on June 12 in commemoration of the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

The joint session is part of activities lined up to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

On the path to progress: Tinubu's Democracy Day speech to highlight reforms. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described Democracy Day as an opportunity to reflect on the courage of Nigerians who made immense sacrifices in the struggle for democratic governance.

Akume stated this during the inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the 27th Democracy Day Celebration.

The SGF paid glowing tribute to the heroes of the June 12, 1993, democratic struggle and the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

He recalled that MKO Abiola's sacrifice and commitment to democracy led to the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

He noted that the celebration would enable Tinubu’s administration to demonstrate the progress recorded in repositioning the country through various reform initiatives despite prevailing socio-economic challenges.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via his X handle @OfficialOSGF on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

June 12 activities to celebrate Democracy Day

The SGF announced that the approved activities for the 27th Democracy Day Celebration include:

World Press Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2026

Special Juma'at Prayers on Friday, June 5, 2026

Special Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, June 7, 2026

Democracy Day Public Lecture on Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Youth and Women-Oriented Programmes on Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Presidential Broadcast on Friday, June 12, 2026

Joint National Assembly Address by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, June 12, 2026

Democracy Day Gala Night, later the same day

Senator Akume said committee members must immediately commence work to ensure the successful execution of all activities earmarked for the celebration.

The SGF disclosed that the Inter-Ministerial Committee has been divided into various sub-committees to handle the different activities.

He added that the terms of reference and membership of the sub-committees would be communicated by the Secretariat.

Tinubu to address National Assembly on Democracy Day about state of the nation. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

June 12: Everything to know about Democracy Day

Recall that June 12 is Nigeria’s official Democracy Day, but its significance goes far beyond a simple national holiday.

The historic election of 1993, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest, was abruptly annulled, triggering years of political upheaval.

Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner, never assumed office, and his untimely death remains one of the most controversial moments in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Democracy Day: 12 powerful facts about June 12

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, CFR, was born on August 14, 1937 and died under suspicious circumstances on July 7, 1998.

A popular Nigerian Yoruba businessman, publisher, politician and aristocrat of the Yoruba Egba clan, he is often referred to as MKO Abiola.

He ran for the presidency in 1993 and was widely regarded as the presumed winner of the election, which was annulled by former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Source: Legit.ng