Canada has suspended immigration documents for residents of three African nations for 90 days following an Ebola outbreak in Congo

Canadian officials announced that even travellers with previously approved visas or permanent resident papers have been blocked from entering the country

A second quarantine measure was introduced on May 30 requiring 21 days of isolation for anyone who had been in the affected regions

The Canadian government has announced a 90-day suspension of immigration documents for residents of three African nations.

The decision follows an Ebola disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and rising risks in Uganda and South Sudan.

Canadian government announced temporary border measures Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The temporary border measure takes effect on May 27 at 23:59 EDT. Even travellers with previously approved visas, electronic travel authorisations, or permanent resident papers will not be allowed to enter Canada during this period, the government announced.

Why is Ottawa blocking travellers?

Officials also plan to pause all new application decisions for residents of the affected countries. The three nations identified as high risk are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, Tuko reported.

A second measure will start on May 30 at 23:59 EDT and remain until August 29, 2026. Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the Indian Act who have been in these regions within the previous 21 days must quarantine for 21 days upon arrival. Those without symptoms still face the quarantine rule.

What happens to travellers who show symptoms?

Travellers with symptoms will be isolated at a hospital for further assessment. Foreign nationals who have been in the affected areas and do not have a safe place to quarantine will be provided with an appropriate location. These measures fall under the Quarantine Act.

People already in Canada are not affected by the suspension. They may continue their authorized stay. Canadian citizens and permanent residents can still return home but will undergo screening at ports of entry.

Health workers disinfect hospital equipment in Kasai as Ebola cases spread Photo credit: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Health Minister Marjorie Michel said the health and safety of people in Canada remains the top priority. She stated that these temporary border measures will reduce the risk of Ebola entering the country while managing travellers based on their level of risk.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab added that Canadians can be assured their health and safety comes first. She said the necessary measures protect Canadians and reinforce border integrity against the public health threat.

The government noted that there has never been a case of Ebola disease imported into Canada. There are currently no Ebola cases in North America. Officials continue to monitor the situation and will adjust measures as needed based on available evidence.

NCDC announces alarming rise in Lassa fever, meningitis

Previously, Legit.ng reported Nigeria has recorded 1,035 confirmed cases of Lassa fever out of 8,569 suspected cases, resulting in 174 deaths across 28 states and 129 local government areas as of October 13, 2024.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) also reported 380 confirmed cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) out of 4,915 suspected cases, with 361 deaths in 24 states across 174 local government areas during the 2023/2024 season.

Source: Legit.ng