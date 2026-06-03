A young woman who bought cooking gas has taken to her social media page to share her experience

She explained in the viral post that she refilled her cylinder with 10kg of gas and mentioned the amount

Her post grabbed the attention of many people, who reacted in the comments section

Amid complaints over the high price of cooking gas, a young lady who recently went to a filling station to refill her gas cylinder mentioned that she bought 10kg.

In the viral post, the lady could be seen at the filling station with her gas cylinder, while the filling station attendant attended to her.

Lady reveals cost of 10kg cooking gas. Photo Source: Facebook/Baxticon Family

Source: Facebook

Lady buys cooking gas, mentions price

She shared photos of her visit to the filling station on her social media page and added the exact amount she paid for 10kg of cooking gas in her area.

The lady, Baxticon Family, wrote on her Facebook page:

"Just bought mine now, 10kg for 14k"

Lady shares experience after buying 10kg cooking gas, mentions amount. Photo Source: Facebook/Baxticon Family

Source: Facebook

In the same post, she asked some people who came across her post how much a kilogram of cooking gas is sold in their area, and many people took to the comments section to react.

Her statement:

"How much is 12kg cooking gas in your state."

Reactions as lady buys cooking gas

Olajumoke said:

"It's vary here in Abeokuta, some 1800 while some 1700 ,1750."

Chi Wiz. noted:

"And you're smiling.. wait until it reaches 5k per kg."

IB Michael noted:

"Here in Port harcourt. Gas station 1,500 for a Kg, Black Market 1,650 for a kg."

Benny said:

"Hmmm una own better. 2500 per kg here in Lagos state, I bought 7kg yesterday #17500."

Angelw noted:

"I don't fill gas I have chosen sticker on my cylinder my gas no dey finish."

Stover shared:

"In the United States My stove is electric I have cooked with gas to heat and cook with gas is very exspensive electric is cheaper and know gas scent."

Blessing added:

"Bought my 10kg here at Abuja #17500 yesterday."

Anjel shared:

"Lolo where I am, I pay as a monthly bill. I don't even know how much I use oohh."

state."

Read the post below:

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man shared his experience after buying cooking gas amid the rising cost in Nigeria.

He posted a receipt showing the amount he paid for 2kg of gas and said he had just bought it for N1,500 per litre. According to him, the price was N1,400 the previous week.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after speaking about the rising cost of cooking gas in her area. In a TikTok video, she said she was shocked after finding out that gas now costs as high as ₦2,100 per kg where she lives.

She asked other Nigerians to share how much they pay in their own areas, and her post quickly sparked reactions as many people joined the conversation online.

Lady reacts after buying gas for N6,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady shared her experience about the high price of cooking gas in Nigeria. She said she used ₦6,000 to fill her 3kg gas cylinder and expressed shock over the cost.

According to her, the price made her decide to reduce how often she cooks so the gas can last longer. She also prayed for things to get better in the country as others joined in sharing what they pay for cooking gas in their own areas.

Source: Legit.ng