LeBron James' wife Savannah and kids Bronny, Zhuri and Bryce

LeBron James is a professional American basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Other than his career life, is he married? Who are Lebron James' wife and kids?

LeBron James and his family attend the Premiere Of Warner Bros on September 22, 2018, in Westwood, California. Photo: Harmony Gerber

Source: Getty Images

Lebron James, famously known as King James, is a living basketball legend. He was born on 30 December 1984, in Akron, Ohio, to Gloria Marie James and Anthony McClelland. Learn more about LeBron James' kids' names and more details about his wife.

Who are LeBron James' wife and kids?

James married his high school sweetheart Savannah James on 14 September 2013 in San Diego, California. They have two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and a daughter, Zhuri. Learn everything there is to know about LeBron James' family.

LeBron James' first wife

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah Brinson, attend the Trainwreck New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on July 14, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

The player only has one wife. LeBron James' wife Savannah was born on 27 August 1986 in Akron, Ohio, United States. She was born to Jennifer and JK Brinson. She has four siblings, and she is the youngest among them.

Profile summary

Full name Savannah Brinson Gender Female Date of birth 27 August 1986 Age 36 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Akron, Ohio, United States Current residence Brentwood, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Jennifer Brinson Father JK Brinson Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner LeBron James Children 3 School St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Profession Entrepreneur and interior designer Net worth $50 million LeBron James' wife's Instagram @mrs_savannahrj Twitter @SavannahRB

Savannah owned The Juice Shop in Brickell, Florida but closed it in 2016. In 2018, she launched her furniture line called Home Court. She also founded a mentorship program called Women of Our Future.

Savannah and LeBron met back in high school. Savannah was a cheerleader, while LeBron was recruited to play basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The couple went on their first date to the Outback Steakhouse. In 2013, they exchanged vows at the San Diego Capella chapel Grand Del Mar hotel.

How many kids does LeBron and Savannah James have? The couple is blessed with three kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

Is LeBron James' wife on Space Jam? The answer is no. A group of different talented actors portrays the characters in the movies.

What is LeBron James' wife's height? Savannah James' height 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Bronny James

Bronny of California Basketball Club in Nanterre, France, during the AXE Euro Tour match between France and California Basket Club at Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez. Photo: Anthony Dibon

Source: Getty Images

LeBron James' son was born on 6 October 2004 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. He attended Old Trail School in Bath Township, Ohio, for his middle school education. Later Bronny joined Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California.

Profile summary

Full name LeBron Raymone James Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 6 October 2004 Age 18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Savannah Brinson Father LeBron James Siblings 2 School Sierra Canyon School Profession Athlete Instagram @bronny

He followed in his father's footsteps and became a basketball player. Bronny played for his first team in June 2015, the Gulf Blue Chips AAU team. He is currently playing for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers team.

Bryce Maximus James

Bryce of California Basketball Club during the AXE Euro Tour match between France and California Basket Club at Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez in Nanterre, France. Photo: Anthony Dibon

Source: Getty Images

Bryce Maximus James was born on 14 June 2007 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States. Bryce developed an interest in basketball and decided to play basketball like his father and older brother.

Profile summary

Full name Bryce Maximus James Gender Male Date of birth 14 June 2007 Age 15 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Savannah Brinson Father LeBron James Siblings 2 School Sierra Canyon School Instagram @_justbryce

He is currently a student at the Sierra Canyon School, where he plays for the Sierra Canyon School and the Strive For Greatness Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team.

Zhuri James

LeBron James, Savannah Brinson and Zhuri James arrive for the Premiere Of Warner Bros Space Jam: A New Legacy held at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Zhuri James was born on 22 October 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. She is the only daughter and the youngest among her siblings.

Profile summary

Full name Zhuri Nova James Gender Female Date of birth 22 October 2014 Age 8 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality America Ethnicity American-African Religion Christianity Height in feet 3'9" Height in centimetres 115 Weight in pounds 50 Weight in kilograms 22 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Savannah Brinson Father LeBron James Siblings 2 School Sierra Canyon School Profession Youtuber Instagram @allthingszhuri YouTube All Things Zhuri

She attends Sierra Canyon School for her studies. Zhuri is a YouTuber and has a YouTuber channel called All Things Zhuri. Her YouTube channel has over 205K subscribers, while her Instagram account has over 412K subscribers.

Did LeBron James buy his daughter a house? Yes, Zhuri received a small white house for her sixth birthday, which was built in the backyard of an upscale Brentwood mansion owned by an NBA player.

Many basketball fans have become interested in knowing more about Lebron James' wife and kids. LeBron and Savanah have been together for over a decade and have always supported one another's achievements.

