LeBron James' wife Savannah and kids Bronny, Zhuri and Bryce

Сelebrity biographies

by  Adrianna Simwa

LeBron James is a professional American basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Other than his career life, is he married? Who are Lebron James' wife and kids?

LeBron James and his family attend the Premiere Of Warner Bros on September 22, 2018, in Westwood, California. Photo: Harmony Gerber
Source: Getty Images

Lebron James, famously known as King James, is a living basketball legend. He was born on 30 December 1984, in Akron, Ohio, to Gloria Marie James and Anthony McClelland. Learn more about LeBron James' kids' names and more details about his wife.

Who are LeBron James' wife and kids?

James married his high school sweetheart Savannah James on 14 September 2013 in San Diego, California. They have two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and a daughter, Zhuri. Learn everything there is to know about LeBron James' family.

LeBron James' first wife

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah Brinson, attend the Trainwreck New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on July 14, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont
Source: Getty Images

The player only has one wife. LeBron James' wife Savannah was born on 27 August 1986 in Akron, Ohio, United States. She was born to Jennifer and JK Brinson. She has four siblings, and she is the youngest among them.

Profile summary

Full name Savannah Brinson
GenderFemale
Date of birth 27 August 1986
Age36 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthAkron, Ohio, United States
Current residenceBrentwood, Los Angeles, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Body measurements in inches34-26-35
Body measurements in centimetres86-66-88
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
MotherJennifer Brinson
FatherJK Brinson
Siblings5
Marital statusMarried
PartnerLeBron James
Children3
SchoolSt. Vincent-St. Mary High School
ProfessionEntrepreneur and interior designer
Net worth$50 million
LeBron James' wife's Instagram@mrs_savannahrj
Twitter@SavannahRB

Savannah owned The Juice Shop in Brickell, Florida but closed it in 2016. In 2018, she launched her furniture line called Home Court. She also founded a mentorship program called Women of Our Future.

Savannah and LeBron met back in high school. Savannah was a cheerleader, while LeBron was recruited to play basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The couple went on their first date to the Outback Steakhouse. In 2013, they exchanged vows at the San Diego Capella chapel Grand Del Mar hotel.

How many kids does LeBron and Savannah James have? The couple is blessed with three kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

Is LeBron James' wife on Space Jam? The answer is no. A group of different talented actors portrays the characters in the movies.

What is LeBron James' wife's height? Savannah James' height 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Bronny James

LeBron James' son
Bronny of California Basketball Club in Nanterre, France, during the AXE Euro Tour match between France and California Basket Club at Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez. Photo: Anthony Dibon
Source: Getty Images

LeBron James' son was born on 6 October 2004 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. He attended Old Trail School in Bath Township, Ohio, for his middle school education. Later Bronny joined Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California.

Profile summary

Full nameLeBron Raymone James Jr.
GenderMale
Date of birth6 October 2004
Age18 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthCleveland, Ohio, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'3"
Height in centimetres191
Weight in pounds180
Weight in kilograms82
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
MotherSavannah Brinson
FatherLeBron James
Siblings2
SchoolSierra Canyon School
Profession Athlete
Instagram@bronny

He followed in his father's footsteps and became a basketball player. Bronny played for his first team in June 2015, the Gulf Blue Chips AAU team. He is currently playing for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers team.

Bryce Maximus James

LeBron James' kids' names
Bryce of California Basketball Club during the AXE Euro Tour match between France and California Basket Club at Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez in Nanterre, France. Photo: Anthony Dibon
Source: Getty Images

Bryce Maximus James was born on 14 June 2007 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States. Bryce developed an interest in basketball and decided to play basketball like his father and older brother.

Profile summary

Full nameBryce Maximus James
GenderMale
Date of birth14 June 2007
Age 15 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthCuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet6'4"
Height in centimetres193
Weight in pounds152
Weight in kilograms69
Hair colourBlack
Eye colour Black
MotherSavannah Brinson
FatherLeBron James
Siblings2
SchoolSierra Canyon School
Instagram@_justbryce

He is currently a student at the Sierra Canyon School, where he plays for the Sierra Canyon School and the Strive For Greatness Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team.

Zhuri James

LeBron James' family
LeBron James, Savannah Brinson and Zhuri James arrive for the Premiere Of Warner Bros Space Jam: A New Legacy held at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega
Source: Getty Images

Zhuri James was born on 22 October 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. She is the only daughter and the youngest among her siblings.

Profile summary

Full nameZhuri Nova James
GenderFemale
Date of birth22 October 2014
Age8 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthCleveland, Ohio, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, United States
NationalityAmerica
EthnicityAmerican-African
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet3'9"
Height in centimetres115
Weight in pounds50
Weight in kilograms22
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
MotherSavannah Brinson
FatherLeBron James
Siblings2
SchoolSierra Canyon School
ProfessionYoutuber
Instagram@allthingszhuri
YouTubeAll Things Zhuri

She attends Sierra Canyon School for her studies. Zhuri is a YouTuber and has a YouTuber channel called All Things Zhuri. Her YouTube channel has over 205K subscribers, while her Instagram account has over 412K subscribers.

Did LeBron James buy his daughter a house? Yes, Zhuri received a small white house for her sixth birthday, which was built in the backyard of an upscale Brentwood mansion owned by an NBA player.

Many basketball fans have become interested in knowing more about Lebron James' wife and kids. LeBron and Savanah have been together for over a decade and have always supported one another's achievements.

