LeBron James' wife Savannah and kids Bronny, Zhuri and Bryce
LeBron James is a professional American basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Other than his career life, is he married? Who are Lebron James' wife and kids?
Lebron James, famously known as King James, is a living basketball legend. He was born on 30 December 1984, in Akron, Ohio, to Gloria Marie James and Anthony McClelland. Learn more about LeBron James' kids' names and more details about his wife.
Who are LeBron James' wife and kids?
James married his high school sweetheart Savannah James on 14 September 2013 in San Diego, California. They have two sons, Bronny and Bryce, and a daughter, Zhuri. Learn everything there is to know about LeBron James' family.
LeBron James' first wife
The player only has one wife. LeBron James' wife Savannah was born on 27 August 1986 in Akron, Ohio, United States. She was born to Jennifer and JK Brinson. She has four siblings, and she is the youngest among them.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Savannah Brinson
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 August 1986
|Age
|36 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Akron, Ohio, United States
|Current residence
|Brentwood, Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Body measurements in inches
|34-26-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-66-88
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Jennifer Brinson
|Father
|JK Brinson
|Siblings
|5
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|LeBron James
|Children
|3
|School
|St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
|Profession
|Entrepreneur and interior designer
|Net worth
|$50 million
|LeBron James' wife's Instagram
|@mrs_savannahrj
|@SavannahRB
Savannah owned The Juice Shop in Brickell, Florida but closed it in 2016. In 2018, she launched her furniture line called Home Court. She also founded a mentorship program called Women of Our Future.
Savannah and LeBron met back in high school. Savannah was a cheerleader, while LeBron was recruited to play basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The couple went on their first date to the Outback Steakhouse. In 2013, they exchanged vows at the San Diego Capella chapel Grand Del Mar hotel.
How many kids does LeBron and Savannah James have? The couple is blessed with three kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.
Is LeBron James' wife on Space Jam? The answer is no. A group of different talented actors portrays the characters in the movies.
What is LeBron James' wife's height? Savannah James' height 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms).
Bronny James
LeBron James' son was born on 6 October 2004 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. He attended Old Trail School in Bath Township, Ohio, for his middle school education. Later Bronny joined Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California.
Profile summary
|Full name
|LeBron Raymone James Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|6 October 2004
|Age
|18 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Cleveland, Ohio, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'3"
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Weight in pounds
|180
|Weight in kilograms
|82
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Savannah Brinson
|Father
|LeBron James
|Siblings
|2
|School
|Sierra Canyon School
|Profession
|Athlete
|@bronny
He followed in his father's footsteps and became a basketball player. Bronny played for his first team in June 2015, the Gulf Blue Chips AAU team. He is currently playing for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers team.
Bryce Maximus James
Bryce Maximus James was born on 14 June 2007 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States. Bryce developed an interest in basketball and decided to play basketball like his father and older brother.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Bryce Maximus James
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|14 June 2007
|Age
|15 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|6'4"
|Height in centimetres
|193
|Weight in pounds
|152
|Weight in kilograms
|69
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Savannah Brinson
|Father
|LeBron James
|Siblings
|2
|School
|Sierra Canyon School
|@_justbryce
He is currently a student at the Sierra Canyon School, where he plays for the Sierra Canyon School and the Strive For Greatness Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team.
Zhuri James
Zhuri James was born on 22 October 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. She is the only daughter and the youngest among her siblings.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Zhuri Nova James
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|22 October 2014
|Age
|8 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Cleveland, Ohio, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|America
|Ethnicity
|American-African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|3'9"
|Height in centimetres
|115
|Weight in pounds
|50
|Weight in kilograms
|22
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Savannah Brinson
|Father
|LeBron James
|Siblings
|2
|School
|Sierra Canyon School
|Profession
|Youtuber
|@allthingszhuri
|YouTube
|All Things Zhuri
She attends Sierra Canyon School for her studies. Zhuri is a YouTuber and has a YouTuber channel called All Things Zhuri. Her YouTube channel has over 205K subscribers, while her Instagram account has over 412K subscribers.
Did LeBron James buy his daughter a house? Yes, Zhuri received a small white house for her sixth birthday, which was built in the backyard of an upscale Brentwood mansion owned by an NBA player.
Many basketball fans have become interested in knowing more about Lebron James' wife and kids. LeBron and Savanah have been together for over a decade and have always supported one another's achievements.
