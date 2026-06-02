Jarvis Jadrolita has gone viral on social media after opening up about how she met her boyfriend Peller

In a now-viral video shared via her official TikTok account, she spoke about her relationship with the viral streamer

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok did not hesitate to share their various opinions about the couple

Popular Nigerian content creator Jarvis Jadrolita recounted the story of how her relationship with streamer Peller began.

The clip that sparked the conversation was shared during a live conversation she had with Priscilla Ojo.

Jarvis recalls meeting Peller and what instantly put her off. Photo credit: @jadrolita, Peller/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis Jadrolita shares how she met Peller

In that conversation, she recalled her first impressions of Peller and described how their connection developed from an unlikely start into an official relationship.

The footage was posted by @positivitytv and it quickly circulated across TikTok.

In the clip, Jarvis spoke about their initial meeting and the manner in which their interaction happened over time.

She recalled that Peller appeared 'hungry' and was dressed in a gown when they first encountered each other.

She admitted that she never anticipated the outcome of that meeting.

At the time she did not foresee that they would become a couple. Her early impression of him was unfavourable.

She also admitted that she found his behaviour strange and questioned his appearance, particularly the gown he wore.

Jarvis explains why Peller’s look disappointed her when they first met. Photo credit: @jadrolita, Peller/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite those reservations, she sensed a certain energy between them. That feeling led them to begin interacting, and their friendship started with her mimicking a robotic character.

She described herself as a difficult person who initially resisted the idea. She was firm in her stance that such involvement was not for her and repeated her reluctance.

Eventually she gave in, and the exchange between them attracted interest.

The back and forth that followed encouraged engagement from those watching, and it was through that interaction that they formed a bond.

In Jarvis's words:

"So for Peller, he was a very hungry guy. So he was wearing this gown when we first met. so funny, But life is funny. I don't really expect what will turn out, turn out like this. I didn't expect we will be a couple. yeah he was this, he was very annoying to me. I was like yeah that was wrong, this guy wearing gown and all that. but there's this energy right. so we just connected and started with AI. I was acting like a robot and I'm like who is guy. I'm a very hard person. I said I'm not doing. oh I don't do this, I don't do this. But I later did and it was that back and forth that made people engage and we connected."

Reactions as Jarvis shares experience with Peller

Many users on TikTok commented on the couple and shared their perspectives on the way the relationship began.

@Zeenaa said:

"I too love mummy Rakeem hunger than you mama don complete am you’re both hungry."

@chykmore_Enterprise commented:

"Pricibaby is down to earth, see hw she vibing with Jarvis like her childhood friends."

@Ibitoye Funmilayo asked:

"Why jarvis con black abi na belle."

See the post below:

Jarvis drags her boyfriend Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a recent discussion between popular Nigerian AI girl Jarvis Jadrolita and her boyfriend, Peller, went viral.

In the video, the couple discussed their future plans, with Jarvis insisting that she wanted to start a business.

Source: Legit.ng