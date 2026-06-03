John Obidah Sanduforun has defected from APC to Labour Party over alleged imposition in Adamawa primaries

Philanthropist-turned-aspirant has secured the LP ticket for Demsa Constituency after purchasing the nomination form

The aspirant has accused APC of lacking transparency and vowed to prioritise community development if elected

A philanthropist and political aspirant in Adamawa state, John Obidah Sanduforun, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party (LP) following controversies surrounding the party’s primaries in Demsa Local Government Area.

“I cannot accept imposition,” APC defector speaks on Labour Party move. Photo credit: John Obidah Sanduforun, X/OfficialPDPNig

Source: UGC

Sanduforun, who contested for the House of Assembly seat representing Demsa Constituency under the APC, said he left the party after being asked to step down for another aspirant, a request he declined.

He has since joined the Labour Party, where he purchased a nomination form and emerged as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

Labour Party offers better winning chance - Aspirant

In a chat with Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 2, Sanduforun explained clearly the reasons for leaving the ruling APC. According to him, he believes the Labour Party is where he truly belongs and where he stands a better chance of winning.

As he put it:

"I feel the Labour Party is where I belong too and where my victory lies. I take my decision of defection as the will of God. The All Progressives Congress is practicing a system that is contrary to what the people want."

"One of the reasons for my defection is the lack of transparency in the party where a stranger is being imposed on the masses without their consent and agreement, and that is not a good attitude in politics. If APC will practice imposition, someone like me doesn't belong there."

"I defected to Labour Party because I cannot allow any stranger who has been imposed on the masses to rule my community and make them suffer, because I care for them."

APC accused of overriding electorate’s choice

He further criticised the conduct of the party primaries, saying the exercise was carried out based on the party’s preference, rather than what the people actually wanted. He added that democratic principles should reflect the will of the electorate.

Political aspirant addresses reasons for leaving APC days before primaries in Adamawa state. Photo: Johm Obidah Sanduforun

Source: Original

His words:

"The primary election that was conducted a few weeks ago was done according to the party's wish and what the party felt was good for the people, but that was not what the people want."

"We live in a century where Nigeria is practicing democracy; therefore every citizen has the right to vote for his preferred candidate and not a political party imposing a candidate on the people."

"I want a system that will work for the benefit of the people and not a system that will work for itself. That is why I chose the Labour Party because it's a fair and transparent party with great leaders."

Sanduforun, however, appealed to constituents to support his ambition:

"I plead with the people of my constituency to get their voters card and vote for me, and I will bring development to them in all sectors for their success."

Past leaders neglected Demsa - Sanduforun alleges

Speaking on his political ambition, he said his passion for community service began before he considered contesting.

"As a bona fide indigene of Demsa Local Government, my love for the people is unexplainable. For the past years, the community has been producing politicians who do not care about the development and wellbeing of the people. Demsa is one of the poorest local governments in Adamawa state, but it has had politicians who only care about themselves for the past years."

"My passion to help my community started even before I got the mind to contest for the position of a member in the legislative arm of government. I have done several philanthropic works in each community because I want progress and success for the people."

Benue: LP’s Agbese clinches reps ticket

Legit.ng, earlier reported that House of Representatives Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese secured the Labour Party ticket for the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He reportedly won the party’s direct primary with over 52,000 votes across 35 wards in Benue State, following his recent defection from the All Progressives Congress to the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng