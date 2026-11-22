President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed an APC campaign gathering at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Saturday, November 21, 2026

Tinubu cited mourning in Bayelsa State as the reason for the quiet atmosphere despite a large crowd climbing the hill to attend

The president announced a Yutong bus assembly facility deal and road projects tied to his administration's economic reforms

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has explained that he deliberately kept the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Ibadan low-key out of respect for the several families grieving in Bayelsa State, saying he arrived in the city with a heavy heart.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu disclosed this in a statement after the APC gathering held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu says he attended the APC campaign rally in Ibadan with a heavy heart over the tragic boat accident in Bayelsa State. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu stated that residents of Ibadan understood the decision and that tens of thousands of them still made their way up the hill to attend the event.

Tinubu said:

"I came to Mapo Hall today with a heavy heart for the families mourning in Bayelsa."

Meanwhile, the president said he received warm receptions from the Olubadan, the Soun, and other traditional rulers in the region.

Oyo: Yutong bus plant and road projects

Beyond the political atmosphere, Tinubu used the occasion to outline several development commitments for Oyo State. He said Yutong, which he described as the world's largest bus manufacturer, signed an agreement during the week to set up a compressed natural gas (CNG) bus assembly plant at the former Leyland facility in Ibadan.

The president said the goal was to get buses rolling out of Ibadan again, creating jobs for young people and helping bring down transportation costs for residents.

He also said the road to Ijebu-Ode was being reconstructed using concrete, and that he had approved funding to complete the Oyo to Ogbomoso road.

Tinubu connected these projects to the broader economic reforms his administration has pursued, arguing that removing the fuel subsidy would release resources for infrastructure and public services. He acknowledged that the transition had been difficult for many families in Oyo State but said he remained optimistic that economic stability would ultimately lower food and transport costs.

APC governorship candidate gets backing

The president also recalled the support Oyo residents gave him during the 2023 presidential election and said he continued to value the trust they extended to him.

At the rally, Tinubu formally presented Senator Sharafadeen Alli as the APC's governorship candidate for Oyo State ahead of the upcoming election.

Watch a video from President Tinubu’s campaign rally in Oyo State below, as shared in an X post:

Read more on 2027 election

Tinubu approves Kebbi dry port take-off

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved a request by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, for the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port to boost trade, investment and economic activities in the state.

Tinubu gave the approval during the APC presidential campaign rally at Haliru Abdu Township Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Source: Legit.ng