Fulham defender Calvin Bassey confirmed that contract negotiations with the club are ongoing amid reported interest from Manchester United

Bassey's current deal at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the season, with the club holding an option to extend it by 12 more months

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa publicly backed the Super Eagles star, describing him as one of the best centre-backs in the world

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has broken his silence on speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United, saying contract negotiations with Fulham are actively progressing and that he is happy at the club.

The 26-year-old centre-back made the comments after Fulham held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Calvin Bassey says he is happy at Fulham amid interest from Manchester United, confirming negotiations are underway over a new contract. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

Bassey, a former Rangers defender, has been one of Fulham's standout performers this season.

His display against Manchester City, one of the Premier League's most potent attacking sides, only reinforced his reputation and is likely to have increased the attention from Old Trafford.

Pochettino, who took charge of United in the summer, is expected to reshape the club's defensive options and Bassey fits the profile the Argentine coach is looking for.

However, with both Bassey and Fulham indicating a desire to extend their partnership, any move to United faces a significant obstacle before the January window opens, talkSPORT reports.

Bassey has become one of United's top defensive targets, with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino reportedly set to pursue a deal in the January transfer window.

Bassey speaks on his Fulham future

Asked directly about the speculation, Bassey did not dismiss the possibility of staying put.

"Of course [it is something we want to get done quickly]. We are negotiating, we are still talking. It's an amazing place to be, I have settled in nicely and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. It's nice to be here and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations," he said.

The Nigerian defender's current contract at Craven Cottage runs until the end of the season, though Fulham hold the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The club are also understood to be in active talks with Bassey over a longer deal, a move that could effectively end United's pursuit before it gathers momentum.

Arbeloa backs Bassey as world-class defender

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa left no doubt about how highly he rates the Nigerian international, speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of the City fixture, Metro UK reports.

"For me, I am going to be really clear. He's very, very important," Arbeloa said.

"He is one of my captains. From the first days when I arrived I saw how good he is. I think he is one of the best centre backs in the world, so it's normal if there are so many teams that wants Calvin, that for me is normal."

The Fulham boss added that he is unconcerned by the external interest, pointing to Bassey's contentment at the club as the key factor.

"I'm not worried about that because I am really happy with Calvin. I think Calvin is really happy here. He is so important for us. He is one of our leaders," Arbeloa said.

Bassey named in Pochettino's shopping list

Legit.ng previously reported about Pochettino’s plans to strengthen Manchester United in January, with Super Eagles defender Bassey among the players reportedly on his shortlist.

The new manager is reportedly considering four signings as United look to shore up a struggling squad.

Source: Legit.ng