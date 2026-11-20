A boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized near Oweikorogha Community in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State on Friday

Community sources said the vessel was overloaded, and passengers had warned the operator to make a stop before the tragedy struck

The Bayelsa State Police Commissioner deployed the marine police unit and local divers to the scene as rescue efforts continued

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bayelsa State - At least 30 people are feared dead and around 300 others are unaccounted for after a boat transporting mourners capsized near Oweikorogha Community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Friday.

The mourners were on their way to a burial ceremony in Ukubie Community when the vessel sank. The barge, which witnesses described as heavily overloaded, went under shortly after passing Oweikorogha, throwing all those on board into the river.

Rescue operations underway after a boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized in Bayelsa State. Photo credit: @LIBoatBuyers

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, a community source who was present at the jetty as passengers boarded said some people on the boat had raised the alarm about the number of passengers.

The source said some passengers urged the operator to pull in at Oweikorogha to let some people off. That suggestion was ignored, and the vessel capsized not long afterwards.

Rescue operations under way

Local divers and community volunteers have joined emergency responders in searching the river for survivors and victims.

The exact number of passengers on board had not been confirmed as of the time of filing this report, and both Ukubie and Oweikorogha communities were in a state of grief as families waited for word on their loved ones.

Former Chairman of Maritime Union Workers in Bayelsa State, Mr Ipigansi Ogoniba, said he received information about the incident but had not yet been able to verify the casualty figures.

The Bayelsa State Police spokesman, DSP Musa Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police had deployed the marine police unit alongside the Divisional Police Officer from the Oporoma division to the scene.

"The incident actually happened, the Commissioner of Police has detailed the marine police unit as well as the Divisional Police Officer covering that area, in Oporoma division, so they are on the ground for the rescue operations," DSP Mohammed said.

He added that he had not yet confirmed the number of people killed or missing and was yet to return to reporters with an update at the time of publication.

Recall that a boat carrying mostly female farmers capsized in Jigawa, leaving dozens of passengers unaccounted for.

Passengers reportedly warned the operator the vessel was overloaded and urged him to stop before it sank

Source: Original

40 feared dead as boat carrying farmers capsizes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a boat carrying over 70 people capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Most of those on board were reportedly children aged between 10 and 15 years going to harvest rice.

A local journalist at the scene said rescue operations were still ongoing, with divers searching for the missing.

Source: Legit.ng