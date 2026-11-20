Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu

The case centres on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election

The court fixed December 2 for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date

A Federal High Court in Abuja has thrown out an application by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, seeking to introduce new evidence into his suit challenging President Bola Tinubu's eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who presided over the matter, held that Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution allows only 14 days for evidence to be filed in a pre-election suit. He found that Atiku's bid to amend his originating summons would effectively smuggle in fresh evidence after that window had closed, which would breach the constitutional provision.

The judge also found that the ADC presidential candidate had attempted to mislead the court by suggesting the proposed amendment would not raise new issues, adding that allowing the amendment would cause fundamental injustice to the defendants.

Tinubu vs Atiku: The core allegations

Atiku and the ADC filed the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, against Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first to third defendants respectively. They alleged that the APC submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate belonging to Tinubu to INEC, and asked the court to compel INEC to remove both Tinubu's name and the APC from the list of candidates and political parties for the presidential election.

Tinubu and the APC, in a joint counter-affidavit filed on September 9, denied ever submitting a forged certificate to INEC for either the 2023 or 2027 elections. Through the APC's Director of Legal Services, Sanusi Samaila, both defendants argued that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to bring the case and that no Form CF001 was submitted to INEC as the plaintiffs claimed. They also argued that proof of forgery must come from a disclaimer issued by the institution that allegedly issued the certificate, citing a Supreme Court precedent in their support.

INEC separately filed a preliminary objection on September 7 through its lawyer, Alex Izinyon, SAN, challenging the competence of the suit on grounds that it was statute-barred, that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi, and that the case constituted an abuse of court process. INEC also argued that Atiku and the ADC failed to meet the mandatory written deposition requirement under Paragraph 7(1) of the Federal High Court Pre-Election Practice Directions (Amendment) 2026.

Atiku vs Tinubu: Next hearing date

Atiku and the ADC had filed a motion on notice on September 10 seeking to amend the suit, which prompted the ruling that was delivered by Justice Ekwo. Following agreement among all the lawyers involved, the court fixed December 2, 2026 for the hearing of the substantive suit.

Source: Legit.ng