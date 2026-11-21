Pastor GF David sparked a debate after speaking out in defence of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, who was reportedly facing removal from his father's church

The cleric argued that God works through unconventional people and challenged what he called 'doctrines of men' around divorce and remarriage

GF David's remarks drew strong reactions online, with many fans praising him for speaking 'the raw truth'

Pastor GF David has thrown his weight behind Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, delivering a fiery defence that challenged conventional church doctrines and stirred up debate across social media.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, 20 November 2026, GF David responded to questions about a "muscular guy" allegedly facing expulsion from his father's church. Though he did not name Odukoya explicitly, the context made clear who he was referencing.

Pastor GF David has shared what he feels about the controversy surrounding Jimmy Odukoya. Photro credit@imathatpj/@gfdavid

Source: Instagram

The cleric argued that physical appearance has no bearing on a person's calling, drawing on the biblical figure Rahab to make his point.

"Rahab was a harlot, but she was a woman of God. By her, Israel was saved," he said, adding that God raises pastors for every kind of person, including those whom religious institutions might overlook.

GF David challenges divorce doctrine

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has continued to trend over the controversy trailing his father's church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

GF David on his Instagram page went further, taking direct aim at what he described as man-made religious rules around divorce and remarriage. He argued that staying trapped in a toxic marriage simply to satisfy religious expectations is not a biblical instruction but a social one, and that Jesus condemned divorce itself, not divorced people.

"Jesus hates divorce, not the divorcee," he stated. "You cannot stay in a marriage that you know is toxic and you have tried everything possible and you still stay there."

He also pointed to the biblical story of the woman caught in adultery, noting that Jesus responded with compassion rather than condemnation.

The cleric warned that forcing people to remain in failed marriages often drives them to sin in secret, and cited an extreme example of a man in America who allegedly shot his wife because his faith prevented him from seeking a divorce.

"Is it not better to be divorced than to be a murderer?" he asked. "Some people might hate me for what I'm saying, but argue with your people."

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about Jimmy Odukoya:

Fans rally behind GF David's message

The pastor's remarks resonated widely online, with many followers praising his candour.

@flo_perfumes wrote:

"Word of wisdom, I love you sir for saying the truth, the oil on your head will never run dry"

@serah_brown__ commented:

"I can't love you less sir cos you say it raw. Hummm doctrine of men hummmm, God bless you sir"

@solaolaibi_gaji said:

"Fact only."

@asknurseval shared:

"God bless my spiritual father for always saying it as it is. The truth is bitter but it's better. GOD IS DIMENSIONAL"

@olami_freestyle wrote:

"Men's can never understand the way of God, God chooses who he want to use and everything statement by the prophet are topnotch "

@may2much added:

"It's better to be divorced than to be a murderer"

Tayo Faniran weighs in on Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's saga

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Tayo Faniran weighed in on the controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, addressing him in an open letter shared on Instagram.

In his post, Faniran recalled a past conversation with the cleric about faith and wealth in the Church, questioning the perceived contradiction between preaching heavenly rewards and acquiring private jets.

The actor also urged Odukoya to walk away from what he described as a 'caged inheritance' and consider a career in acting, throwing in a playful jab at the pastor's hairline.

Source: Legit.ng