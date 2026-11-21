Iceland requires foreigners applying for citizenship to complete a language test that includes both a written and an oral component

The oral part of Iceland's citizenship language test lasts approximately 15 minutes, and applicants receive details about the test date and venue in advance

Applicants preparing for Iceland's citizenship language test can access an online sample test through a link provided to them before examination day

Iceland has set out clear guidelines on what foreign nationals can expect when sitting the language examination required for citizenship, including how long the oral component of the test will take.

The process is structured around two distinct parts: a written examination and an oral one. For applicants wondering how much time to set aside, the oral segment of Iceland's citizenship language test takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

Iceland tells foreigners how long the oral language test takes when seeking citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/UCG

Source: Getty Images

Iceland citizenship language test requirements

Ahead of the examination, applicants are sent all the information they need to show up prepared.

This includes details about the scheduled test date and the venue where it will be held. Alongside these logistics, applicants also receive a link to an online sample test, which is designed to give them a sense of what to expect and help them get ready before the actual assessment.

What to bring to the Iceland citizenship test

One requirement applies to both the written and oral portions of the examination: valid identification documents. Foreign nationals are expected to present these when attending each stage of the test.

This is a firm condition, so applicants should ensure their identification is current and readily available on both test days.

Citizenship: Denmark states duration of oral test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had set a 45-minute time limit for foreigners taking its citizenship examination. The written test is completed individually and follows a multiple-choice format.

Applicants are not allowed to use books, phones, or other learning materials during the examination. The test covers Denmark's political system, welfare system, history,y and relationship with other countries.

Source: Legit.ng