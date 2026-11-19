Tricycle riders in Kaduna State staged a solidarity rally backing President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani's second-term bids

The Managing Director of Kaduna Line cited over 100 new buses, modern terminals, and a proposed light rail project as transport wins

The Tricycle Riders Association chairman urged the state government to fast-track a review of the law regulating tricycle operations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Tricycle riders in Kaduna State have thrown their weight behind the re-election bids of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani ahead of the 2027 elections.

The tricycle riders staged a rally to acknowledge the administration's purported performance on security, transportation and grassroots development.

Kaduna tricycle riders endorse Tinubu and Uba Sani for re-election as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi remain in the 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that besides Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are also regarded as prominent contenders in the 2027 presidential election.

Per The Nation, the rally, organised by the Tricycle Riders Association, drew members of various transport groups across the state. Governor Sani, who was travelling to a separate official engagement, made a brief stop at the venue to wave to participants, drawing visible excitement from the crowd.

Kaduna transport gains on display

Engr. Inuwa Ibrahim, Managing Director of Kaduna Line, addressed the gathering and said the high turnout reflected public confidence in the administration's handling of security and infrastructure. He said the government had procured more than 100 buses to ease movement across the state and listed a range of continuing transport projects, including modern transport terminals, ongoing road construction and the proposed Kaduna Light Rail project.

Ibrahim added that Kaduna State governor had made it a priority to involve local contractors and grassroots stakeholders in development work, and he assured the associations that their concerns would continue to receive attention from the administration.

Adamu Samaila, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, also addressed participants, saying the rally showed the confidence professional associations and workers had placed in the administration. He pledged that the government would maintain its engagement with the associations and work to resolve outstanding concerns.

Voters in Kaduna State and across Nigeria prepare to elect their preferred candidates in the 2027 geenral elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Tricycle riders call for law review

Association State Chairman Alhaji Garba Rabi'u Giwa said the event was organised to show appreciation for the governor's efforts to restore peace and improve the welfare of residents. He praised Sani for appointing officials who understood the challenges facing transport operators and remained accessible to them, singling out Ibrahim and other government officials for their support.

Giwa, however, used the occasion to appeal to the state government to speed up a proposed review of the law governing tricycle operations. He argued that clearer legislation would address persistent challenges in the sector, improve compliance among operators and strengthen regulatory oversight.

APC stakeholder Aminu Ibrahim Goronyo also commended the governor for investing in affordable transportation and praised Ibrahim for his accessibility. Goronyo urged the administration to sustain its development efforts and recognise officials driving progress in the sector.

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng