Social Democratic Party presidential candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo made bold security and economic pledges at a campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa State

Adebayo addressed the prolonged displacement of communities in the North-East and criticised successive governments over the humanitarian crisis

The SDP governorship candidate and party national chairman also spoke at the rally, each outlining rival policy programmes ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party's presidential candidate, has promised to crush the Boko Haram insurgency within his first three months in office, should he win the 2027 presidential election.

Adebayo pointed to poor governance as the root cause of lingering insecurity across the North-East.

Adewole Adebayo plans include petrol at N200 per litre, wider CNG use, affordable food, free education and better healthcare. Photo credit: Adewole Adebayo

Source: UGC

He recalled the military campaigns to retake communities such as Mubi, Madagali, Michika, Gwoza and Bama from insurgents, arguing that no government had tackled the resulting humanitarian fallout.

As reported by The Punch, Adebayo made the pledge on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the SDP presidential campaign rally held in Yola, Adamawa State.

The event was confirmed in a statement released in Abuja by SDP Campaign Spokesman Mark Adebayo.

While addressing the crowd alongside governorship candidate Dr Christopher Nathaniel, he said:

"We will, within three months of getting into government, put an end to Boko Haram insurgency. Between Usman Bugaje, my running mate, and I have no business with them," he said.

He added: "Do you know how many people lost their lives in the battle to recover Mubi, Madagali, Michika, Gwoza and Bama? That is why I salute the Nigerian Legion for coming here. If you don't know, there are children who were born and grew up inside IDP camps. Yet, no single politician can explain that. So when we get to government, it will be our priority. We will end Boko Haram immediately."

Adebayo's economic promises at Yola rally

Beyond security, the legal practitioner outlined a broad agenda covering food affordability, free education, healthcare and job creation, insisting that public funds must directly improve living conditions for ordinary Nigerians.

He also pledged to slash the pump price of petrol to N200 per litre and push for a wider rollout of Compressed Natural Gas vehicles to ease transportation costs.

"Secondly, we will force the price of petrol to N200 per litre. And I believe Christopher Nathaniel and other governors like him will convert most of the vehicles in Nigeria to CNG," he said.

Adebayo also rejected President Bola Tinubu's call for patience on the economy and security, saying the country needed fresh leadership accountable to its citizens.

Governorship candidate and party chairman speak

Dr Nathaniel, who addressed the rally before Adebayo, promised to overhaul public education and healthcare in Adamawa State. He recalled being born at the Jimeta General Hospital and lamented the fall in standards at public health facilities, pledging better welfare and accommodation for doctors and nurses.

He encouraged voters to judge candidates on their policy proposals rather than party labels.

SDP National Chairman Prof Sadiq Gombe also spoke at the event, urging Nigerians to choose leaders capable of tackling poverty and insecurity ahead of 2027.

"Poverty is one of the major factors contributing to insecurity, insurgency, kidnapping, and other criminal activities," Gombe said.

adding that the SDP ticket was committed to policies that would restore public confidence in governance.

Recall that Adebayo drew a sharp line between a coalition built around national issues and one driven purely by anti-Tinubu sentiment.

Adebayo says ending Boko Haram will be a priority as he makes bold 2027 campaign pledges. Photo credit: Adewole Adebayo

Source: Twitter

SDP’s Adebayo unveils 11-month solar power plan for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adebayo made the solar power pledge during a live television interview.

Adebayo said his administration would build solar panel factories across Nigeria in partnership with China, Turkey and India.

The SDP candidate also claimed up to 900,000 barrels of crude oil are still being stolen daily, which he linked to Nigeria's energy crisis.

Source: Legit.ng